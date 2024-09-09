Jacob Bridgeman betting profile: Procore Championship
1 Min Read
SAN DIEGO, CA - JANUARY 29: PGA TOUR logo is seen during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines South on January 29, 2021 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)
Jacob Bridgeman shot 3-under and placed 55th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Silverado Resort (North Course) Sept. 12-15 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 Procore Championship.
The Procore Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Sept. 12-15, 2024
- Location: Napa, California, USA
- Course: Silverado Resort (North Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,123 yards
- Purse: $6M
- Previous winner: Sahith Theegala
At the Procore Championship
- Bridgeman has entered the Procore Championship once of late, in 2022. He finished 55th, posting a score of 3-under.
- When Sahith Theegala won this tournament in 2023, he had 0.059 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (40th in the field), 3.335 SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 8.924 SG: Putting (second).
- Theegala also posted numbers of 302.6 in average driving distance (23rd in field), 73.61% in terms of greens in regulation (25th), and 25.75 putts per round (first).
Bridgeman's recent history at the Procore Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|9/15/2022
|55
|70-72-72-71
|-3
Bridgeman's recent performances
- Over his last five events, Bridgeman has finished in the top 20 twice.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
- Bridgeman has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five appearances.
- He has an average score relative to par of 10-under in his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Jacob Bridgeman has averaged 305.2 yards in his past five starts.
- Bridgeman has an average of 1.737 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Bridgeman is averaging 2.874 Strokes Gained: Total.
Bridgeman's advanced stats and rankings
- Bridgeman owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.281 (138th) this season, while his average driving distance of 299.0 yards ranks 98th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Bridgeman has a 0.250 average that ranks 53rd on TOUR. He ranks 53rd with a 67.49% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Bridgeman's 0.498 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 15th on TOUR this season, and his 28.61 putts-per-round average ranks 42nd. He has broken par 26.95% of the time (16th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|98
|299.0
|305.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|53
|67.49%
|74.31%
|Putts Per Round
|42
|28.61
|29.4
|Par Breakers
|16
|26.95%
|24.65%
|Bogey Avoidance
|33
|13.37%
|11.81%
Bridgeman's best finishes
- Bridgeman is still seeking his first top-10 finish this season (he has played 19 tournaments).
- In those 19 events, he made the cut 12 times, a success rate of 63.2%.
- As of now, Bridgeman has accumulated 308 points, which ranks him 120th in the FedExCup standings.
Bridgeman's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Bridgeman produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Wyndham Championship, ranking 10th in the field at 2.892. In that event, he finished 12th.
- Bridgeman's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 6.125 (he finished 28th in that event).
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Bridgeman's best performance this season was at the RBC Canadian Open, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 5.157 (he finished 14th in that event).
- At the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, Bridgeman delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (3.889, which ranked 24th in the field). In that tournament, he finished 14th.
- Bridgeman recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.875) at the RBC Canadian Open (which ranked him 14th in the field). In that tournament, he finished 14th.
Bridgeman's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|138
|-0.281
|-0.800
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|53
|0.250
|1.327
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|56
|0.130
|0.611
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|15
|0.498
|1.737
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|39
|0.597
|2.874
Bridgeman's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|72-67
|-1
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|39
|67-69-67-68
|-17
|14
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|70
|68-70-78-73
|+1
|3
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|28
|70-68-65-72
|-9
|27
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|23
|68-68-71-69
|-12
|20
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|75-72
|+5
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|21
|71-69-65-69
|-6
|37
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|74-72
|+2
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|23
|69-69-70-69
|-11
|20
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|19
|65-71-63-70
|-141
|16
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-67
|-5
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|46
|70-68-70-70
|-6
|6
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|14
|69-68-68-67
|-8
|51
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|31
|68-69-71-71
|-9
|19
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|67-73
|-2
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|69-70
|-5
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|19
|63-70-72-69
|-10
|43
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|12
|68-64-67-70
|-11
|53
All stats in this article are accurate for Bridgeman as of the start of the Procore Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.