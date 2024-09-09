PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
9H AGO

Jacob Bridgeman betting profile: Procore Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

SAN DIEGO, CA - JANUARY 29: PGA TOUR logo is seen during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines South on January 29, 2021 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

    Jacob Bridgeman shot 3-under and placed 55th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Silverado Resort (North Course) Sept. 12-15 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 Procore Championship.

    Latest odds for Bridgeman at the Procore Championship.

    The Procore Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Sept. 12-15, 2024
    • Location: Napa, California, USA
    • Course: Silverado Resort (North Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,123 yards
    • Purse: $6M
    • Previous winner: Sahith Theegala

    At the Procore Championship

    • Bridgeman has entered the Procore Championship once of late, in 2022. He finished 55th, posting a score of 3-under.
    • When Sahith Theegala won this tournament in 2023, he had 0.059 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (40th in the field), 3.335 SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 8.924 SG: Putting (second).
    • Theegala also posted numbers of 302.6 in average driving distance (23rd in field), 73.61% in terms of greens in regulation (25th), and 25.75 putts per round (first).

    Bridgeman's recent history at the Procore Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    9/15/20225570-72-72-71-3

    Bridgeman's recent performances

    • Over his last five events, Bridgeman has finished in the top 20 twice.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
    • Bridgeman has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five appearances.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 10-under in his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Jacob Bridgeman has averaged 305.2 yards in his past five starts.
    • Bridgeman has an average of 1.737 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Bridgeman is averaging 2.874 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Bridgeman .

    Bridgeman's advanced stats and rankings

    • Bridgeman owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.281 (138th) this season, while his average driving distance of 299.0 yards ranks 98th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Bridgeman has a 0.250 average that ranks 53rd on TOUR. He ranks 53rd with a 67.49% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Bridgeman's 0.498 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 15th on TOUR this season, and his 28.61 putts-per-round average ranks 42nd. He has broken par 26.95% of the time (16th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance98299.0305.2
    Greens in Regulation %5367.49%74.31%
    Putts Per Round4228.6129.4
    Par Breakers1626.95%24.65%
    Bogey Avoidance3313.37%11.81%

    Bridgeman's best finishes

    • Bridgeman is still seeking his first top-10 finish this season (he has played 19 tournaments).
    • In those 19 events, he made the cut 12 times, a success rate of 63.2%.
    • As of now, Bridgeman has accumulated 308 points, which ranks him 120th in the FedExCup standings.

    Bridgeman's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Bridgeman produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Wyndham Championship, ranking 10th in the field at 2.892. In that event, he finished 12th.
    • Bridgeman's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 6.125 (he finished 28th in that event).
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Bridgeman's best performance this season was at the RBC Canadian Open, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 5.157 (he finished 14th in that event).
    • At the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, Bridgeman delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (3.889, which ranked 24th in the field). In that tournament, he finished 14th.
    • Bridgeman recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.875) at the RBC Canadian Open (which ranked him 14th in the field). In that tournament, he finished 14th.

    Bridgeman's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee138-0.281-0.800
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green530.2501.327
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green560.1300.611
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting150.4981.737
    Average Strokes Gained: Total390.5972.874

    Bridgeman's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC72-67-1--
    January 18-21The American Express3967-69-67-68-1714
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open7068-70-78-73+13
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC71-71E--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches2870-68-65-72-927
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open2368-68-71-69-1220
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC75-72+5--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open2171-69-65-69-637
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC74-72+2--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship2369-69-70-69-1120
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans1965-71-63-70-14116
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-67-5--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic4670-68-70-70-66
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open1469-68-68-67-851
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic3168-69-71-71-919
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC67-73-2--
    July 11-14ISCO ChampionshipMC69-70-5--
    July 25-283M Open1963-70-72-69-1043
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship1268-64-67-70-1153

    All stats in this article are accurate for Bridgeman as of the start of the Procore Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.