Jacob Bridgeman betting profile: Procore Championship

This season, Bridgeman produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Wyndham Championship, ranking 10th in the field at 2.892. In that event, he finished 12th.

Bridgeman's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 6.125 (he finished 28th in that event).

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Bridgeman's best performance this season was at the RBC Canadian Open, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 5.157 (he finished 14th in that event).

At the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, Bridgeman delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (3.889, which ranked 24th in the field). In that tournament, he finished 14th.