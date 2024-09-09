J.J. Spaun betting profile: Procore Championship

Spaun has finished in the top 10 three times over his last five appearances, finishing as high as the top five in one of those outings.

Over his last five tournaments, Spaun has finished within three shots of the leader once and five or fewer strokes back of the winner three times. He's carded a score that's better than average four times.

In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 14-under.

In terms of driving distance, J.J. Spaun has averaged 308.4 yards in his past five starts.

In his past five starts, Spaun is averaging 2.380 Strokes Gained: Putting.