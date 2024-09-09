J.J. Spaun betting profile: Procore Championship
J.J. Spaun shot 12-under and took 11th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll hit the links at Silverado Resort (North Course) Sept. 12-15 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 Procore Championship.
The Procore Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Sept. 12-15, 2024
- Location: Napa, California, USA
- Course: Silverado Resort (North Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,123 yards
- Purse: $6M
- Previous winner: Sahith Theegala
At the Procore Championship
- In his last eight appearances at the Procore Championship, Spaun has an average finish of 35th, and an average score of 8-under.
- Spaun finished 11th (with a score of 12-under) in his most recent appearance at the Procore Championship (in 2023).
- When Sahith Theegala won this tournament in 2023, he had 0.059 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (40th in the field), 3.335 SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 8.924 SG: Putting (second).
- En route to his victory last year, Theegala posted an average driving distance of 302.6 (23rd in field), hit 73.61% of greens in regulation (25th), and took 25.75 putts per round (first).
Spaun's recent history at the Procore Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|9/14/2023
|11
|71-69-69-67
|-12
|9/15/2022
|59
|66-73-73-74
|-2
|9/16/2021
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|9/10/2020
|9
|70-68-66-68
|-16
|9/26/2019
|MC
|74-77
|+7
|10/4/2018
|41
|72-66-70-75
|-5
Spaun's recent performances
- Spaun has finished in the top 10 three times over his last five appearances, finishing as high as the top five in one of those outings.
- Over his last five tournaments, Spaun has finished within three shots of the leader once and five or fewer strokes back of the winner three times. He's carded a score that's better than average four times.
- In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 14-under.
- In terms of driving distance, J.J. Spaun has averaged 308.4 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Spaun is averaging 2.380 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Spaun has an average of 7.399 in his past five tournaments.
Spaun's advanced stats and rankings
- Spaun has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.144, which ranks 121st on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (298.1 yards) ranks 104th, and his 59.5% driving accuracy average ranks 110th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Spaun owns a 0.503 mark (13th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Spaun's -0.020 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 96th this season, and his 29.26 putts-per-round average ranks 122nd.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|104
|298.1
|308.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|18
|69.49%
|75.56%
|Putts Per Round
|122
|29.26
|28.7
|Par Breakers
|111
|23.29%
|29.17%
|Bogey Avoidance
|37
|13.55%
|10.28%
Spaun's best finishes
- Spaun hasn't won any of the 20 tournaments he has participated in this season, though he has come away with one top-five finish and three top-10 finishes.
- In those 20 tournaments, he had a 50% success rate in terms of making the cut (10 cuts made).
- With 419 points, Spaun currently ranks 98th in the FedExCup standings.
Spaun's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Spaun's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valero Texas Open, where his 4.434 mark ranked fifth in the field.
- Spaun's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 6.206.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Spaun's best performance this season was at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.662.
- At the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, Spaun posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (4.533, which ranked 11th in the field). In that event, he finished 10th.
- Spaun recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.902) at the Wyndham Championship (August 2024), which ranked him third in the field. He finished third in that event.
Spaun's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|121
|-0.144
|0.411
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|13
|0.503
|4.087
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|103
|-0.029
|0.522
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|96
|-0.020
|2.380
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|64
|0.311
|7.399
Spaun's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|11
|71-69-69-67
|-12
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|46
|66-73-69-67
|-9
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|6
|69-68-69-68
|-6
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|67
|69-70-73-66
|-10
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|13
|68-70-64-63
|-17
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|71-70
|+1
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|71-77
|+4
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|54
|73-73-66
|-4
|10
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|74-68
|E
|--
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|76-69
|+3
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|64
|72-71-70-75
|E
|7
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|75-72
|+5
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|36
|68-69-71-69
|-3
|16
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|51
|73-72-75-68
|E
|7
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|64-75
|-5
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|26
|71-67-69-67
|-10
|19
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|74-71
|+5
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|70-72
|+2
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|10
|67-69-69-69
|-14
|62
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|23
|65-67-65-71
|-16
|37
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|45
|69-67-70-70
|-12
|6
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|9
|70-68-65-69
|-12
|75
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|3
|68-67-66-64
|-15
|163
All stats in this article are accurate for Spaun as of the start of the Procore Championship.
