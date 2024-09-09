PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
9H AGO

J.J. Spaun betting profile: Procore Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

J.J. Spaun betting profile: Procore Championship

    J.J. Spaun shot 12-under and took 11th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll hit the links at Silverado Resort (North Course) Sept. 12-15 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 Procore Championship.

    Latest odds for Spaun at the Procore Championship.

    The Procore Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Sept. 12-15, 2024
    • Location: Napa, California, USA
    • Course: Silverado Resort (North Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,123 yards
    • Purse: $6M
    • Previous winner: Sahith Theegala

    At the Procore Championship

    • In his last eight appearances at the Procore Championship, Spaun has an average finish of 35th, and an average score of 8-under.
    • Spaun finished 11th (with a score of 12-under) in his most recent appearance at the Procore Championship (in 2023).
    • When Sahith Theegala won this tournament in 2023, he had 0.059 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (40th in the field), 3.335 SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 8.924 SG: Putting (second).
    • En route to his victory last year, Theegala posted an average driving distance of 302.6 (23rd in field), hit 73.61% of greens in regulation (25th), and took 25.75 putts per round (first).

    Spaun's recent history at the Procore Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    9/14/20231171-69-69-67-12
    9/15/20225966-73-73-74-2
    9/16/2021MC70-72-2
    9/10/2020970-68-66-68-16
    9/26/2019MC74-77+7
    10/4/20184172-66-70-75-5

    Spaun's recent performances

    • Spaun has finished in the top 10 three times over his last five appearances, finishing as high as the top five in one of those outings.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Spaun has finished within three shots of the leader once and five or fewer strokes back of the winner three times. He's carded a score that's better than average four times.
    • In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 14-under.
    • In terms of driving distance, J.J. Spaun has averaged 308.4 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Spaun is averaging 2.380 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Spaun has an average of 7.399 in his past five tournaments.
    Spaun's advanced stats and rankings

    • Spaun has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.144, which ranks 121st on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (298.1 yards) ranks 104th, and his 59.5% driving accuracy average ranks 110th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Spaun owns a 0.503 mark (13th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Spaun's -0.020 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 96th this season, and his 29.26 putts-per-round average ranks 122nd.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance104298.1308.4
    Greens in Regulation %1869.49%75.56%
    Putts Per Round12229.2628.7
    Par Breakers11123.29%29.17%
    Bogey Avoidance3713.55%10.28%

    Spaun's best finishes

    • Spaun hasn't won any of the 20 tournaments he has participated in this season, though he has come away with one top-five finish and three top-10 finishes.
    • In those 20 tournaments, he had a 50% success rate in terms of making the cut (10 cuts made).
    • With 419 points, Spaun currently ranks 98th in the FedExCup standings.

    Spaun's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Spaun's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valero Texas Open, where his 4.434 mark ranked fifth in the field.
    • Spaun's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 6.206.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Spaun's best performance this season was at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.662.
    • At the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, Spaun posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (4.533, which ranked 11th in the field). In that event, he finished 10th.
    • Spaun recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.902) at the Wyndham Championship (August 2024), which ranked him third in the field. He finished third in that event.

    Spaun's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee121-0.1440.411
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green130.5034.087
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green103-0.0290.522
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting96-0.0202.380
    Average Strokes Gained: Total640.3117.399

    Spaun's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship1171-69-69-67-12--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open4666-73-69-67-9--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP669-68-69-68-6--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship6769-70-73-66-10--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic1368-70-64-63-17--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC71-70+1--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC71-77+4--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am5473-73-66-410
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC74-68E--
    February 15-18The Genesis InvitationalMC73-71+2--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC76-69+3--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship6472-71-70-75E7
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC75-72+5--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open3668-69-71-69-316
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open5173-72-75-68E7
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC64-75-5--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-70-2--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic2671-67-69-67-1019
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC74-71+5--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC70-72+2--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic1067-69-69-69-1462
    July 4-7John Deere Classic2365-67-65-71-1637
    July 11-14ISCO Championship4569-67-70-70-126
    July 25-283M Open970-68-65-69-1275
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship368-67-66-64-15163

    All stats in this article are accurate for Spaun as of the start of the Procore Championship.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.