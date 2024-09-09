J.B. Holmes betting profile: Procore Championship
1 Min Read
HOUSTON, TEXAS - MARCH 29: J.B. Holmes of the United States lines up a putt on the third green during the second round of the Texas Children's Houston Open at Memorial Park Golf Course on March 29, 2024 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Logan Riely/Getty Images)
In his last tournament, J.B. Holmes missed the cut at the Wyndham Championship. He'll be after a better result Sept. 12-15 in Napa, California, USA, at the 2024 Procore Championship.
The Procore Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Sept. 12-15, 2024
- Location: Napa, California, USA
- Course: Silverado Resort (North Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,123 yards
- Purse: $6M
- Previous winner: Sahith Theegala
At the Procore Championship
- Holmes' average finish has been 28th, and his average score 10-under, over his last four appearances at the Procore Championship.
- In Holmes' most recent appearance at the Procore Championship, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-over.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Sahith Theegala posted numbers of 0.059 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (40th in field), 3.335 in SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 8.924 in SG: Putting (second).
- Theegala averaged 302.6 yards off the tee (23rd in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 73.61% (25th), and attempted 25.75 putts per round (first) in that victory a year ago.
Holmes' recent history at the Procore Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|9/14/2023
|MC
|71-75
|+2
|9/16/2021
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|9/10/2020
|46
|70-68-70-71
|-9
|10/4/2018
|9
|70-70-69-68
|-11
Holmes' recent performances
- He has not made the cut recently, missing the weekend in his last five tournaments.
- Holmes has not finished within five strokes of the winner or recorded a better-than-average score in any of his last five tournaments.
- J.B. Holmes has averaged 303.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Holmes is averaging -0.495 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Holmes is averaging -4.119 Strokes Gained: Total.
Holmes' advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|298.8
|303.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|59.92%
|55.00%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.50
|28.4
|Par Breakers
|-
|21.43%
|16.11%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|23.02%
|18.89%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Holmes' best finishes
- Holmes is still seeking his first top-10 finish this season (he has played eight tournaments).
- In those eight events, he made the cut zero times.
Holmes' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-2.249
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-1.718
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|0.343
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.495
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-4.119
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Holmes' past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|71-75
|+2
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|73-69-71
|-3
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-74
|+3
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|76-70
|+4
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|68-81
|+7
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|70-73
|+3
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|70-79
|+5
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|74-71
|+5
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Holmes as of the start of the Procore Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.