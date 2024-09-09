J.B. Holmes betting profile: Procore Championship

Holmes' average finish has been 28th, and his average score 10-under, over his last four appearances at the Procore Championship.

In Holmes' most recent appearance at the Procore Championship, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-over.

En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Sahith Theegala posted numbers of 0.059 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (40th in field), 3.335 in SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 8.924 in SG: Putting (second).