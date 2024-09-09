PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
9H AGO

J.B. Holmes betting profile: Procore Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

HOUSTON, TEXAS - MARCH 29: J.B. Holmes of the United States lines up a putt on the third green during the second round of the Texas Children's Houston Open at Memorial Park Golf Course on March 29, 2024 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Logan Riely/Getty Images)

    In his last tournament, J.B. Holmes missed the cut at the Wyndham Championship. He'll be after a better result Sept. 12-15 in Napa, California, USA, at the 2024 Procore Championship.

    Latest odds for Holmes at the Procore Championship.

    The Procore Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Sept. 12-15, 2024
    • Location: Napa, California, USA
    • Course: Silverado Resort (North Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,123 yards
    • Purse: $6M
    • Previous winner: Sahith Theegala

    At the Procore Championship

    • Holmes' average finish has been 28th, and his average score 10-under, over his last four appearances at the Procore Championship.
    • In Holmes' most recent appearance at the Procore Championship, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-over.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Sahith Theegala posted numbers of 0.059 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (40th in field), 3.335 in SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 8.924 in SG: Putting (second).
    • Theegala averaged 302.6 yards off the tee (23rd in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 73.61% (25th), and attempted 25.75 putts per round (first) in that victory a year ago.

    Holmes' recent history at the Procore Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    9/14/2023MC71-75+2
    9/16/2021MC71-71-2
    9/10/20204670-68-70-71-9
    10/4/2018970-70-69-68-11

    Holmes' recent performances

    • He has not made the cut recently, missing the weekend in his last five tournaments.
    • Holmes has not finished within five strokes of the winner or recorded a better-than-average score in any of his last five tournaments.
    • J.B. Holmes has averaged 303.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Holmes is averaging -0.495 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Holmes is averaging -4.119 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Holmes .

    Holmes' advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance-298.8303.7
    Greens in Regulation %-59.92%55.00%
    Putts Per Round-29.5028.4
    Par Breakers-21.43%16.11%
    Bogey Avoidance-23.02%18.89%

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Holmes' best finishes

    • Holmes is still seeking his first top-10 finish this season (he has played eight tournaments).
    • In those eight events, he made the cut zero times.

    Holmes' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---2.249
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---1.718
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green--0.343
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.495
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---4.119

    Holmes' past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC71-75+2--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC73-69-71-3--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-74+3--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC76-70+4--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC70-72E--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC68-81+7--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC70-73+3--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC70-79+5--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC74-71+5--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Holmes as of the start of the Procore Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.