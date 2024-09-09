Henrik Norlander betting profile: Procore Championship

Over his last five tournaments, Norlander has finished in the top 20 once.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.

Over his last five events, Norlander has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average twice.

He has finished with an average score of -11 those three times he's made the cut.

Henrik Norlander has averaged 294.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Norlander is averaging -1.703 Strokes Gained: Putting.