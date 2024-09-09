PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Henrik Norlander betting profile: Procore Championship

    At the Wyndham Championship, Henrik Norlander struggled, failing to make the cut at Sedgefield Country Club. He is looking for a bounce-back performance in Napa, California, USA, at the 2024 Procore Championship from Sept. 12-15.

    The Procore Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Sept. 12-15, 2024
    • Location: Napa, California, USA
    • Course: Silverado Resort (North Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,123 yards
    • Purse: $6M
    • Previous winner: Sahith Theegala

    At the Procore Championship

    • Norlander has missed the cut in his last four appearances at the Procore Championship.
    • In 2023, Norlander missed the cut (with a score of even-par) in his most recent appearance at the Procore Championship.
    • Sahith Theegala won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 0.059 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (40th in field), 3.335 in SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 8.924 in SG: Putting (second).
    • En route to his victory last year, Theegala posted an average driving distance of 302.6 (23rd in field), hit 73.61% of greens in regulation (25th), and took 25.75 putts per round (first).

    Norlander's recent history at the Procore Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    9/14/2023MC70-74E
    9/15/2022MC75-77+8
    9/10/2020MC75-71+2
    9/26/2019MC72-73+1

    Norlander's recent performances

    • Over his last five tournaments, Norlander has finished in the top 20 once.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
    • Over his last five events, Norlander has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average twice.
    • He has finished with an average score of -11 those three times he's made the cut.
    • Henrik Norlander has averaged 294.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Norlander is averaging -1.703 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Norlander is averaging 2.091 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Norlander's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance-292.4294.0
    Greens in Regulation %-70.83%75.69%
    Putts Per Round-28.9829.9
    Par Breakers-24.03%25.69%
    Bogey Avoidance-12.08%11.46%

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Norlander's best finishes

    • Norlander is still looking for his first top-10 finish this season (he has played 13 tournaments).
    • In those 13 events, he made the cut nine times.

    Norlander's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--1.156
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--2.418
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green--0.220
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---1.703
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--2.091

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Norlander's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC70-74E--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship265-67-68-70-22--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open3567-64-73-69-11--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC69-71-4--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC69-71-2--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC67-73-2--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta1365-71-65-72-1154
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open1571-68-66-69-1430
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC70-78+8--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship3669-66-69-75-912
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans1963-69-62-75-13616
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson6468-68-68-73-74
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic2068-67-68-70-1125
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC77-69+6--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC74-68-2--
    July 4-7John Deere Classic6167-70-70-69-84
    July 11-14ISCO Championship2567-66-70-70-1520
    July 25-283M Open1268-72-67-66-1156
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC69-69-2--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Norlander as of the start of the Procore Championship.

