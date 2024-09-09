Henrik Norlander betting profile: Procore Championship
At the Wyndham Championship, Henrik Norlander struggled, failing to make the cut at Sedgefield Country Club. He is looking for a bounce-back performance in Napa, California, USA, at the 2024 Procore Championship from Sept. 12-15.
The Procore Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Sept. 12-15, 2024
- Location: Napa, California, USA
- Course: Silverado Resort (North Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,123 yards
- Purse: $6M
- Previous winner: Sahith Theegala
At the Procore Championship
- Norlander has missed the cut in his last four appearances at the Procore Championship.
- In 2023, Norlander missed the cut (with a score of even-par) in his most recent appearance at the Procore Championship.
- Sahith Theegala won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 0.059 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (40th in field), 3.335 in SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 8.924 in SG: Putting (second).
- En route to his victory last year, Theegala posted an average driving distance of 302.6 (23rd in field), hit 73.61% of greens in regulation (25th), and took 25.75 putts per round (first).
Norlander's recent history at the Procore Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|9/14/2023
|MC
|70-74
|E
|9/15/2022
|MC
|75-77
|+8
|9/10/2020
|MC
|75-71
|+2
|9/26/2019
|MC
|72-73
|+1
Norlander's recent performances
- Over his last five tournaments, Norlander has finished in the top 20 once.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
- Over his last five events, Norlander has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average twice.
- He has finished with an average score of -11 those three times he's made the cut.
- Henrik Norlander has averaged 294.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Norlander is averaging -1.703 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Norlander is averaging 2.091 Strokes Gained: Total.
Norlander's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|292.4
|294.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|70.83%
|75.69%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|28.98
|29.9
|Par Breakers
|-
|24.03%
|25.69%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|12.08%
|11.46%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Norlander's best finishes
- Norlander is still looking for his first top-10 finish this season (he has played 13 tournaments).
- In those 13 events, he made the cut nine times.
Norlander's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|1.156
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|2.418
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|0.220
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-1.703
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|2.091
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Norlander's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|70-74
|E
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|2
|65-67-68-70
|-22
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|35
|67-64-73-69
|-11
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|69-71
|-4
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|69-71
|-2
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|67-73
|-2
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|13
|65-71-65-72
|-11
|54
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|15
|71-68-66-69
|-14
|30
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|70-78
|+8
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|36
|69-66-69-75
|-9
|12
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|19
|63-69-62-75
|-136
|16
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|64
|68-68-68-73
|-7
|4
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|20
|68-67-68-70
|-11
|25
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|77-69
|+6
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|74-68
|-2
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|61
|67-70-70-69
|-8
|4
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|25
|67-66-70-70
|-15
|20
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|12
|68-72-67-66
|-11
|56
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-69
|-2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Norlander as of the start of the Procore Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.