Hayden Springer betting profile: Procore Championship
1 Min Read
TRUCKEE, CALIFORNIA - JULY 19: Hayden Springer watches a putt on the 15th hole during the second round of the Barracuda Championship at the Old Greenwood course at Tahoe Mountain Club on July 19, 2024 in Truckee, California. (Photo by Isaiah Vazquez/Getty Images)
Hayden Springer enters play in Napa, California, USA, seeking better results Sept. 12-15 in the 2024 Procore Championship after missing the cut in his most recent competition, the Wyndham Championship.
The Procore Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Sept. 12-15, 2024
- Location: Napa, California, USA
- Course: Silverado Resort (North Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,123 yards
- Purse: $6M
- Previous winner: Sahith Theegala
At the Procore Championship
- Springer has entered the Procore Championship once in recent years (in 2023), posting a score of 1-over and missing the cut.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Sahith Theegala posted numbers of 0.059 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (40th in field), 3.335 in SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 8.924 in SG: Putting (second).
- Theegala's average driving distance was 302.6 (23rd in field), he hit 73.61% of greens in regulation (25th), with 25.75 putts per round (first) en route to his win last year.
Springer's recent history at the Procore Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|9/14/2023
|MC
|69-76
|+1
Springer's recent performances
- Springer has finished in the top 10 twice over his last five events.
- He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Springer has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five tournaments, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
- He has an average score relative to par of 13-under in his last five tournaments.
- Hayden Springer has averaged 316.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Springer is averaging 1.015 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Springer has an average of 4.783 in his past five tournaments.
Springer's advanced stats and rankings
- Springer has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.395 this season, which ranks 21st on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (311.9 yards) ranks 12th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Springer sports a -0.137 average that ranks 118th on TOUR. He ranks 44th with a 67.89% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Springer has registered a 0.085 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 72nd on TOUR, while he ranks 80th with a putts-per-round average of 28.94. He has broken par 26.56% of the time (22nd on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|12
|311.9
|316.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|44
|67.89%
|74.69%
|Putts Per Round
|80
|28.94
|29.6
|Par Breakers
|22
|26.56%
|26.23%
|Bogey Avoidance
|107
|15.33%
|9.88%
Springer's best finishes
- Although Springer hasn't won any of the 18 tournaments he has participated in this season, he has secured one top-five finish and three top-10 finishes.
- In those 18 events, he made the cut nine times, a success rate of 50%.
- With 283 points, Springer currently sits 125th in the FedExCup standings.
Springer's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Springer posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the John Deere Classic, ranking fourth in the field at 4.606. In that tournament, he finished seventh.
- Springer's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the ISCO Championship in July 2024, as he ranked 21st in the field with a mark of 2.657.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Springer put up his best mark this season at the Valspar Championship, ranking 10th in the field at 3.292. In that event, he finished 72nd.
- At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Springer delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (8.224, which ranked No. 1 in the field). In that event, he finished 33rd.
- Springer recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.694) at the John Deere Classic in July 2024, a performance that ranked him seventh in the field.
Springer's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|21
|0.395
|2.264
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|118
|-0.137
|1.127
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|111
|-0.056
|0.377
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|72
|0.085
|1.015
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|66
|0.288
|4.783
Springer's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|69-76
|+1
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|64-70-71
|-11
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|33
|73-67-73-70
|-5
|22
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|38
|69-70-69-69
|-7
|15
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|3
|68-65-69-68
|-18
|83
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|72
|67-73-71-78
|+5
|3
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|70-72
|+2
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|58
|69-76-75-69
|+1
|4
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|72-69
|-3
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|70-69
|-5
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-67
|-4
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|79-72
|+9
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|69-76
|+5
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|73-72
|+5
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|10
|71-65-68-70
|-14
|62
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|7
|59-71-66-67
|-21
|80
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|37
|64-67-73-71
|-13
|10
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|59
|66-72-73-70
|-3
|5
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|70-67
|-3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Springer as of the start of the Procore Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.