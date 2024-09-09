Hayden Springer betting profile: Procore Championship

Springer has finished in the top 10 twice over his last five events.

He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.

Springer has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five tournaments, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.

He has an average score relative to par of 13-under in his last five tournaments.

Hayden Springer has averaged 316.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Springer is averaging 1.015 Strokes Gained: Putting.