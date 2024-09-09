Hayden Buckley betting profile: Procore Championship
Hayden Buckley hits the links in the 2024 Procore Championship Sept. 12-15. He is trying for a better outcome than his last time out when he missed the cut at the Wyndham Championship.
The Procore Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Sept. 12-15, 2024
- Location: Napa, California, USA
- Course: Silverado Resort (North Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,123 yards
- Purse: $6M
- Previous winner: Sahith Theegala
At the Procore Championship
- Buckley has missed the cut in his last two appearances at the Procore Championship.
- Buckley missed the cut (with a score of 1-over) in his most recent appearance at the Procore Championship in 2022.
- Sahith Theegala finished with 0.059 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (40th in the field), 3.335 SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 8.924 SG: Putting (second) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Theegala's average driving distance was 302.6 (23rd in field), he hit 73.61% of greens in regulation (25th), with 25.75 putts per round (first) en route to his win last year.
Buckley's recent history at the Procore Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|9/15/2022
|MC
|70-75
|+1
|9/16/2021
|MC
|71-73
|E
Buckley's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Buckley has an average finish of 46th.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
- Buckley hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five tournaments, with an average finish of 46th.
- He has finished with an average score of -9 those three times he's made the cut.
- In terms of driving distance, Hayden Buckley has averaged 297.5 yards in his past five starts.
- Buckley has an average of -0.657 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Buckley is averaging -1.715 Strokes Gained: Total.
Buckley's advanced stats and rankings
- Buckley's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.064 ranks 80th on TOUR this season, and his 65.3% driving accuracy average ranks 42nd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Buckley ranks 145th on TOUR with a mark of -0.400.
- On the greens, Buckley has delivered a -0.064 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 102nd on TOUR, while he ranks 103rd with a putts-per-round average of 29.04. He has broken par 21.72% of the time (143rd on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|114
|296.5
|297.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|99
|65.76%
|72.92%
|Putts Per Round
|103
|29.04
|29.4
|Par Breakers
|143
|21.72%
|22.92%
|Bogey Avoidance
|105
|15.25%
|7.64%
Buckley's best finishes
- Although Buckley has not won any of the 21 tournaments he has participated in this season, he has secured one top-five finish.
- In those 21 events, he made the cut nine times.
- With 224 points, Buckley currently sits 139th in the FedExCup standings.
Buckley's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Buckley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where he ranked 12th in the field with a mark of 2.955 (he finished 44th in that tournament).
- Buckley posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Charles Schwab Challenge (May 2024), ranking 28th in the field with a mark of 1.903.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Buckley delivered his best effort this season at the Valspar Championship, ranking 18th in the field at 2.657. In that event, he finished 61st.
- At the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, Buckley posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.153, which was his best so far this season. That ranked third in the field.
- Buckley delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.337) in May 2024 at the Charles Schwab Challenge. That ranked fifth in the field.
Buckley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|80
|0.064
|0.388
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|145
|-0.400
|-0.749
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|125
|-0.140
|-0.696
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|102
|-0.064
|-0.657
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|146
|-0.540
|-1.715
Buckley's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|64
|67-71-73-71
|-2
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|72
|71-71-75-72
|+9
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|59
|71-65-71-69
|-12
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|72-66-69
|-9
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-71
|E
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|77
|76-74-69
|+3
|5
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|28
|70-69-67-70
|-8
|24
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|69-76
|+3
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|71-74
|+1
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|61
|68-73-69-76
|+2
|5
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|75-77
|+12
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-75
|+4
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|64-75
|-66
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|52
|65-70-72-67
|-10
|6
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|59
|70-69-69-73
|-3
|3
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|5
|67-65-69-74
|-5
|96
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|44
|71-67-66-76
|-8
|10
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|34
|64-72-68-68
|-12
|18
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|59
|66-66-75-73
|-8
|3
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|71-76
|+5
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|70-74
|+4
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Buckley as of the start of the Procore Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.