Hayden Buckley betting profile: Procore Championship

This season, Buckley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where he ranked 12th in the field with a mark of 2.955 (he finished 44th in that tournament).

Buckley posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Charles Schwab Challenge (May 2024), ranking 28th in the field with a mark of 1.903.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Buckley delivered his best effort this season at the Valspar Championship, ranking 18th in the field at 2.657. In that event, he finished 61st.

At the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, Buckley posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.153, which was his best so far this season. That ranked third in the field.