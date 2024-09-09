PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
9H AGO

Hayden Buckley betting profile: Procore Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Hayden Buckley betting profile: Procore Championship

    Hayden Buckley hits the links in the 2024 Procore Championship Sept. 12-15. He is trying for a better outcome than his last time out when he missed the cut at the Wyndham Championship.

    Latest odds for Buckley at the Procore Championship.

    The Procore Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Sept. 12-15, 2024
    • Location: Napa, California, USA
    • Course: Silverado Resort (North Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,123 yards
    • Purse: $6M
    • Previous winner: Sahith Theegala

    At the Procore Championship

    • Buckley has missed the cut in his last two appearances at the Procore Championship.
    • Buckley missed the cut (with a score of 1-over) in his most recent appearance at the Procore Championship in 2022.
    • Sahith Theegala finished with 0.059 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (40th in the field), 3.335 SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 8.924 SG: Putting (second) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • Theegala's average driving distance was 302.6 (23rd in field), he hit 73.61% of greens in regulation (25th), with 25.75 putts per round (first) en route to his win last year.

    Buckley's recent history at the Procore Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    9/15/2022MC70-75+1
    9/16/2021MC71-73E

    Buckley's recent performances

    • In his last five appearances, Buckley has an average finish of 46th.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
    • Buckley hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five tournaments, with an average finish of 46th.
    • He has finished with an average score of -9 those three times he's made the cut.
    • In terms of driving distance, Hayden Buckley has averaged 297.5 yards in his past five starts.
    • Buckley has an average of -0.657 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Buckley is averaging -1.715 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Buckley's advanced stats and rankings

    • Buckley's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.064 ranks 80th on TOUR this season, and his 65.3% driving accuracy average ranks 42nd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Buckley ranks 145th on TOUR with a mark of -0.400.
    • On the greens, Buckley has delivered a -0.064 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 102nd on TOUR, while he ranks 103rd with a putts-per-round average of 29.04. He has broken par 21.72% of the time (143rd on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance114296.5297.5
    Greens in Regulation %9965.76%72.92%
    Putts Per Round10329.0429.4
    Par Breakers14321.72%22.92%
    Bogey Avoidance10515.25%7.64%

    Buckley's best finishes

    • Although Buckley has not won any of the 21 tournaments he has participated in this season, he has secured one top-five finish.
    • In those 21 events, he made the cut nine times.
    • With 224 points, Buckley currently sits 139th in the FedExCup standings.

    Buckley's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Buckley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where he ranked 12th in the field with a mark of 2.955 (he finished 44th in that tournament).
    • Buckley posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Charles Schwab Challenge (May 2024), ranking 28th in the field with a mark of 1.903.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Buckley delivered his best effort this season at the Valspar Championship, ranking 18th in the field at 2.657. In that event, he finished 61st.
    • At the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, Buckley posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.153, which was his best so far this season. That ranked third in the field.
    • Buckley delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.337) in May 2024 at the Charles Schwab Challenge. That ranked fifth in the field.

    Buckley's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee800.0640.388
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green145-0.400-0.749
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green125-0.140-0.696
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting102-0.064-0.657
    Average Strokes Gained: Total146-0.540-1.715

    Buckley's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC71-72-1--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open6467-71-73-71-2--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP7271-71-75-72+9--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship5971-65-71-69-12--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC69-72-1--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC72-70+2--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC72-66-69-9--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-71E--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am7776-74-69+35
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open2870-69-67-70-824
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC69-76+3--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC71-74+1--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship6168-73-69-76+25
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC75-77+12--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC73-75+4--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC73-73+2--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC64-75-66--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson5265-70-72-67-106
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic5970-69-69-73-33
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge567-65-69-74-596
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC72-70+2--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic4471-67-66-76-810
    July 4-7John Deere Classic3464-72-68-68-1218
    July 11-14ISCO Championship5966-66-75-73-83
    July 25-283M OpenMC71-76+5--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC70-74+4--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Buckley as of the start of the Procore Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.