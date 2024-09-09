Harris English betting profile: Procore Championship

This season, English produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2024), ranking 15th in the field at 3.106.

English's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he ranked 25th in the field with a mark of 2.822 (he finished 34th in that event).

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, English's best mark this season was at The Genesis Invitational in February 2024, as he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 2.635.

At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, English posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.551), which ranked 10th in the field.