PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
9H AGO

Harris English betting profile: Procore Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Harris English betting profile: Procore Championship

    Harris English looks for a higher finish in the 2024 Procore Championship after he finished ninth shooting 10-under in this tournament in 2022.

    Latest odds for English at the Procore Championship.

    The Procore Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Sept. 12-15, 2024
    • Location: Napa, California, USA
    • Course: Silverado Resort (North Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,123 yards
    • Purse: $6M
    • Previous winner: Sahith Theegala

    At the Procore Championship

    • English's average finish has been 36th, and his average score 6-under, over his last five appearances at the Procore Championship.
    • English finished ninth (with a score of 10-under) in his most recent go-round at the Procore Championship (in 2022).
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Sahith Theegala posted numbers of 0.059 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (40th in field), 3.335 in SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 8.924 in SG: Putting (second).
    • En route to his victory last year, Theegala posted an average driving distance of 302.6 (23rd in field), hit 73.61% of greens in regulation (25th), and took 25.75 putts per round (first).

    English's recent history at the Procore Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    9/15/2022971-70-71-66-10
    9/26/20193370-68-72-71-7
    10/4/20186675-65-73-75E

    English's recent performances

    • In his last five appearances, English has an average finish of 50th.
    • English has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He has carded an average score of 2-over over his last five events.
    • Harris English has averaged 299.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, English is averaging 1.426 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, English is averaging -1.683 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on English .

    English's advanced stats and rankings

    • English's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.085 ranks 77th on TOUR this season, and his 66.9% driving accuracy average ranks 32nd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, English sports a -0.261 mark (130th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, English has registered a 0.530 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 13th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 25th with a putts-per-round average of 28.37, and he ranks 155th by breaking par 20.78% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance94299.2299.2
    Greens in Regulation %14063.77%59.72%
    Putts Per Round2528.3728.3
    Par Breakers15520.78%16.94%
    Bogey Avoidance5013.93%12.22%

    English's best finishes

    • English has taken part in 20 tournaments this season, and he has earned two top-10 finishes.
    • In those 20 events, he made the cut 17 times.
    • Currently, English has 969 points, ranking him 51st in the FedExCup standings.

    English's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, English produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2024), ranking 15th in the field at 3.106.
    • English's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he ranked 25th in the field with a mark of 2.822 (he finished 34th in that event).
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, English's best mark this season was at The Genesis Invitational in February 2024, as he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 2.635.
    • At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, English posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.551), which ranked 10th in the field.
    • English delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.284) at The Genesis Invitational (February 2024), which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished seventh in that event.

    English's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee770.085-0.197
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green130-0.261-1.512
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green96-0.010-1.401
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting130.5301.426
    Average Strokes Gained: Total580.344-1.683

    English's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    November 16-19The RSM Classic2867-71-63-67-14--
    December 8-10Grant Thornton Invitational1263-69-65E--
    January 4-7The Sentry1471-66-64-69-22113
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii1066-67-70-64-1370
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open6468-72-75-73E4
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am7675-74-69+25
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open1771-67-65-71-1047
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational769-69-65-69-12250
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard2169-73-68-77-188
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship1969-69-75-66-990
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC72-77+5--
    April 11-14Masters Tournament2272-74-75-71+473
    April 18-21RBC Heritage2869-71-66-70-850
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship3471-73-72-71+326
    May 16-19PGA Championship1868-67-68-70-11100
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC69-74+3--
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC76-74+6--
    June 13-16U.S. Open4170-73-74-71+817
    June 20-23Travelers Championship6370-68-72-68-27
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open3468-68-70-65-920
    July 18-20The Open Championship5076-71-72-74+911
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship6168-68-70-76+218

    All stats in this article are accurate for English as of the start of the Procore Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.