Harris English betting profile: Procore Championship
Harris English looks for a higher finish in the 2024 Procore Championship after he finished ninth shooting 10-under in this tournament in 2022.
Latest odds for English at the Procore Championship.
The Procore Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Sept. 12-15, 2024
- Location: Napa, California, USA
- Course: Silverado Resort (North Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,123 yards
- Purse: $6M
- Previous winner: Sahith Theegala
At the Procore Championship
- English's average finish has been 36th, and his average score 6-under, over his last five appearances at the Procore Championship.
- English finished ninth (with a score of 10-under) in his most recent go-round at the Procore Championship (in 2022).
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Sahith Theegala posted numbers of 0.059 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (40th in field), 3.335 in SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 8.924 in SG: Putting (second).
- En route to his victory last year, Theegala posted an average driving distance of 302.6 (23rd in field), hit 73.61% of greens in regulation (25th), and took 25.75 putts per round (first).
English's recent history at the Procore Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|9/15/2022
|9
|71-70-71-66
|-10
|9/26/2019
|33
|70-68-72-71
|-7
|10/4/2018
|66
|75-65-73-75
|E
English's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, English has an average finish of 50th.
- English has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has carded an average score of 2-over over his last five events.
- Harris English has averaged 299.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, English is averaging 1.426 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, English is averaging -1.683 Strokes Gained: Total.
English's advanced stats and rankings
- English's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.085 ranks 77th on TOUR this season, and his 66.9% driving accuracy average ranks 32nd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, English sports a -0.261 mark (130th on TOUR).
- On the greens, English has registered a 0.530 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 13th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 25th with a putts-per-round average of 28.37, and he ranks 155th by breaking par 20.78% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|94
|299.2
|299.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|140
|63.77%
|59.72%
|Putts Per Round
|25
|28.37
|28.3
|Par Breakers
|155
|20.78%
|16.94%
|Bogey Avoidance
|50
|13.93%
|12.22%
English's best finishes
- English has taken part in 20 tournaments this season, and he has earned two top-10 finishes.
- In those 20 events, he made the cut 17 times.
- Currently, English has 969 points, ranking him 51st in the FedExCup standings.
English's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, English produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2024), ranking 15th in the field at 3.106.
- English's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he ranked 25th in the field with a mark of 2.822 (he finished 34th in that event).
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, English's best mark this season was at The Genesis Invitational in February 2024, as he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 2.635.
- At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, English posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.551), which ranked 10th in the field.
- English delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.284) at The Genesis Invitational (February 2024), which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished seventh in that event.
English's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|77
|0.085
|-0.197
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|130
|-0.261
|-1.512
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|96
|-0.010
|-1.401
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|13
|0.530
|1.426
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|58
|0.344
|-1.683
English's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|28
|67-71-63-67
|-14
|--
|December 8-10
|Grant Thornton Invitational
|12
|63-69-65
|E
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|14
|71-66-64-69
|-22
|113
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|10
|66-67-70-64
|-13
|70
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|64
|68-72-75-73
|E
|4
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|76
|75-74-69
|+2
|5
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|17
|71-67-65-71
|-10
|47
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|7
|69-69-65-69
|-12
|250
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|21
|69-73-68-77
|-1
|88
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|19
|69-69-75-66
|-9
|90
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|72-77
|+5
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|22
|72-74-75-71
|+4
|73
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|28
|69-71-66-70
|-8
|50
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|34
|71-73-72-71
|+3
|26
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|18
|68-67-68-70
|-11
|100
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|69-74
|+3
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|76-74
|+6
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|41
|70-73-74-71
|+8
|17
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|63
|70-68-72-68
|-2
|7
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|34
|68-68-70-65
|-9
|20
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|50
|76-71-72-74
|+9
|11
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|61
|68-68-70-76
|+2
|18
All stats in this article are accurate for English as of the start of the Procore Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.