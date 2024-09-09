Gary Woodland betting profile: Procore Championship

This season Woodland's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Genesis Scottish Open in July 2024, as he produced a 2.039 mark, which ranked him 17th in the field. He finished 67th in that event.

Woodland's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 8.792 (he finished 21st in that event).

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Woodland's best mark this season was at the Genesis Scottish Open in July 2024, as he posted a 2.818 mark, which ranked him ninth in the field. He finished 67th in that tournament.

At the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2024, Woodland posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.331, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him third in the field (he finished 38th in that event).