Gary Woodland betting profile: Procore Championship

    In his last tournament at the Wyndham Championship, Gary Woodland posted a 28th-place finish, and he heads into the 2024 Procore Championship looking for a better finish.

    Latest odds for Woodland at the Procore Championship.

    The Procore Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Sept. 12-15, 2024
    • Location: Napa, California, USA
    • Course: Silverado Resort (North Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,123 yards
    • Purse: $6M
    • Previous winner: Sahith Theegala

    At the Procore Championship

    • Woodland has entered the Procore Championship once of late, in 2022. He finished 64th, posting a score of 1-under.
    • When Sahith Theegala won this tournament in 2023, he had 0.059 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (40th in the field), 3.335 SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 8.924 SG: Putting (second).
    • Theegala's average driving distance was 302.6 (23rd in field), he hit 73.61% of greens in regulation (25th), with 25.75 putts per round (first) en route to his win last year.

    Woodland's recent history at the Procore Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    9/15/20226470-71-73-73-1

    Woodland's recent performances

    • In his last five events, Woodland has an average finish of 46th.
    • Woodland has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average score of 2-under across his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Gary Woodland has averaged 306.7 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Woodland is averaging -2.434 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Woodland has an average of 0.136 in his past five tournaments.
    Woodland's advanced stats and rankings

    • Woodland has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.031 this season, which ranks 104th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (310.2 yards) ranks 17th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Woodland has a 0.153 mark (73rd on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Woodland's -0.196 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 125th this season, and his 29.55 putts-per-round average ranks 144th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance17310.2306.7
    Greens in Regulation %13564.06%70.68%
    Putts Per Round14429.5530.5
    Par Breakers14721.35%19.14%
    Bogey Avoidance15517.71%15.12%

    Woodland's best finishes

    • Woodland is still looking for his first top-10 finish this season (he has taken part in 21 tournaments).
    • In those 21 events, he made the cut 12 times (57.1%).
    • As of now, Woodland has compiled 174 points, which ranks him 155th in the FedExCup standings.

    Woodland's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Woodland's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Genesis Scottish Open in July 2024, as he produced a 2.039 mark, which ranked him 17th in the field. He finished 67th in that event.
    • Woodland's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 8.792 (he finished 21st in that event).
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Woodland's best mark this season was at the Genesis Scottish Open in July 2024, as he posted a 2.818 mark, which ranked him ninth in the field. He finished 67th in that tournament.
    • At the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2024, Woodland posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.331, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him third in the field (he finished 38th in that event).
    • Woodland recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.048) at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024. That ranked 21st in the field.

    Woodland's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee104-0.0310.738
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green730.1531.881
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green155-0.363-0.048
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting125-0.196-2.434
    Average Strokes Gained: Total140-0.4360.136

    Woodland's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC71-71+2--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC71-71-2--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC79-67+4--
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational3970-72-70-71-120
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC70-74+2--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship7270-73-74-74+36
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC71-74+3--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open2169-70-69-66-637
    April 11-14Masters TournamentMC76-81+13--
    April 18-21RBC Heritage6473-75-66-71+17
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC67-73-4--
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship3870-76-75-67+421
    May 16-19PGA Championship6071-69-71-69-48
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge4572-64-70-76+210
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open5170-70-70-69-17
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC72-78+10--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC70-76+2--
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open6767-69-72-70-23
    July 18-20The Open Championship5076-68-72-77+911
    July 25-283M Open3766-69-74-68-716
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship2868-67-67-69-928

    All stats in this article are accurate for Woodland as of the start of the Procore Championship.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.