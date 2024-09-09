Gary Woodland betting profile: Procore Championship
In his last tournament at the Wyndham Championship, Gary Woodland posted a 28th-place finish, and he heads into the 2024 Procore Championship looking for a better finish.
The Procore Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Sept. 12-15, 2024
- Location: Napa, California, USA
- Course: Silverado Resort (North Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,123 yards
- Purse: $6M
- Previous winner: Sahith Theegala
At the Procore Championship
- Woodland has entered the Procore Championship once of late, in 2022. He finished 64th, posting a score of 1-under.
- When Sahith Theegala won this tournament in 2023, he had 0.059 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (40th in the field), 3.335 SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 8.924 SG: Putting (second).
- Theegala's average driving distance was 302.6 (23rd in field), he hit 73.61% of greens in regulation (25th), with 25.75 putts per round (first) en route to his win last year.
Woodland's recent history at the Procore Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|9/15/2022
|64
|70-71-73-73
|-1
Woodland's recent performances
- In his last five events, Woodland has an average finish of 46th.
- Woodland has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score of 2-under across his last five events.
- Off the tee, Gary Woodland has averaged 306.7 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Woodland is averaging -2.434 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Woodland has an average of 0.136 in his past five tournaments.
Woodland's advanced stats and rankings
- Woodland has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.031 this season, which ranks 104th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (310.2 yards) ranks 17th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Woodland has a 0.153 mark (73rd on TOUR).
- On the greens, Woodland's -0.196 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 125th this season, and his 29.55 putts-per-round average ranks 144th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|17
|310.2
|306.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|135
|64.06%
|70.68%
|Putts Per Round
|144
|29.55
|30.5
|Par Breakers
|147
|21.35%
|19.14%
|Bogey Avoidance
|155
|17.71%
|15.12%
Woodland's best finishes
- Woodland is still looking for his first top-10 finish this season (he has taken part in 21 tournaments).
- In those 21 events, he made the cut 12 times (57.1%).
- As of now, Woodland has compiled 174 points, which ranks him 155th in the FedExCup standings.
Woodland's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Woodland's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Genesis Scottish Open in July 2024, as he produced a 2.039 mark, which ranked him 17th in the field. He finished 67th in that event.
- Woodland's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 8.792 (he finished 21st in that event).
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Woodland's best mark this season was at the Genesis Scottish Open in July 2024, as he posted a 2.818 mark, which ranked him ninth in the field. He finished 67th in that tournament.
- At the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2024, Woodland posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.331, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him third in the field (he finished 38th in that event).
- Woodland recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.048) at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024. That ranked 21st in the field.
Woodland's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|104
|-0.031
|0.738
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|73
|0.153
|1.881
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|155
|-0.363
|-0.048
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|125
|-0.196
|-2.434
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|140
|-0.436
|0.136
Woodland's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|79-67
|+4
|--
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|39
|70-72-70-71
|-1
|20
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|72
|70-73-74-74
|+3
|6
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|71-74
|+3
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|21
|69-70-69-66
|-6
|37
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|76-81
|+13
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|64
|73-75-66-71
|+1
|7
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|67-73
|-4
|--
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|38
|70-76-75-67
|+4
|21
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|60
|71-69-71-69
|-4
|8
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|45
|72-64-70-76
|+2
|10
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|51
|70-70-70-69
|-1
|7
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|72-78
|+10
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|70-76
|+2
|--
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|67
|67-69-72-70
|-2
|3
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|50
|76-68-72-77
|+9
|11
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|37
|66-69-74-68
|-7
|16
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|28
|68-67-67-69
|-9
|28
All stats in this article are accurate for Woodland as of the start of the Procore Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.