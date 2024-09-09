Garrick Higgo betting profile: Procore Championship

This season, Higgo's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he ranked 34th in the field with a mark of 1.512.

Higgo's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 5.544 (he finished 16th in that tournament).

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Higgo posted his best performance this season at the Texas Children's Houston Open, ranking 24th in the field at 1.757. In that event, he finished 69th.

At the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, Higgo posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (7.341). That ranked fourth in the field.