Garrick Higgo betting profile: Procore Championship
BLAINE, MINNESOTA - JULY 26: Garrick Higgo of South Africa putts on the ninth green during the second round of the 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities on July 26, 2024 in Blaine, Minnesota. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
Garrick Higgo hits the links Sept. 12-15 in the 2024 Procore Championship after failing to make the cut in the same event in 2023.
The Procore Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Sept. 12-15, 2024
- Location: Napa, California, USA
- Course: Silverado Resort (North Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,123 yards
- Purse: $6M
- Previous winner: Sahith Theegala
At the Procore Championship
- Higgo has missed the cut in his last two appearances at the Procore Championship.
- Higgo last played at the Procore Championship in 2023, missing the cut with a score of 1-under.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Sahith Theegala posted numbers of 0.059 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (40th in field), 3.335 in SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 8.924 in SG: Putting (second).
- In addition, Theegala's average driving distance was 302.6 (23rd in field), he hit 73.61% of greens in regulation (25th), and he averaged 25.75 putts per round (first).
Higgo's recent history at the Procore Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|9/14/2023
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|9/15/2022
|MC
|75-73
|+4
Higgo's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Higgo finished outside the top 20.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut once.
- Higgo has not finished within five strokes of the winner or posted a better-than-average score in any of his last five events.
- In his last five appearances, he finished -7 relative to par in his only made cut.
- Garrick Higgo has averaged 313.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Higgo is averaging -0.443 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Higgo is averaging -3.547 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Higgo's advanced stats and rankings
- Higgo's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.260 ranks 136th on TOUR this season, and his 54.7% driving accuracy average ranks 151st.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Higgo has a -0.456 mark (153rd on TOUR).
- On the greens, Higgo has registered a 0.153 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 58th on TOUR, while he ranks 83rd with a putts-per-round average of 28.96. He has broken par 24.65% of the time (70th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|28
|308.5
|313.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|118
|64.85%
|66.67%
|Putts Per Round
|83
|28.96
|30.0
|Par Breakers
|70
|24.65%
|18.52%
|Bogey Avoidance
|108
|15.35%
|12.04%
Higgo's best finishes
- Higgo has participated in 21 tournaments this season, earning one top-five finish.
- In those 21 tournaments, he had a 47.6% success rate in terms of making the cut (10 cuts made).
- Higgo, who has 186 points, currently sits 150th in the FedExCup standings.
Higgo's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Higgo's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he ranked 34th in the field with a mark of 1.512.
- Higgo's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 5.544 (he finished 16th in that tournament).
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Higgo posted his best performance this season at the Texas Children's Houston Open, ranking 24th in the field at 1.757. In that event, he finished 69th.
- At the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, Higgo posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (7.341). That ranked fourth in the field.
- Higgo delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.627) at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (which ranked him 16th in the field). In that tournament, he finished 16th.
Higgo's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|136
|-0.260
|-0.730
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|153
|-0.456
|-1.972
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|123
|-0.122
|-0.403
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|58
|0.153
|-0.443
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|152
|-0.683
|-3.547
Higgo's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|16
|70-66-75-65
|-12
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|46
|72-66-68-69
|-9
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|W/D
|82
|E
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|80
|72-66-76-68
|+2
|2
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|69-69-70
|-8
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|49
|73-67-66-73
|-5
|8
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|60
|70-70-68-75
|-1
|5
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|16
|67-65-73-68
|-11
|49
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|32
|66-71-69-71
|-11
|12
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|W/D
|73
|+1
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|69
|68-70-69-75
|+2
|3
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|33
|72-71-73-69
|-3
|21
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+1
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|4
|63-72-65-65
|-23
|73
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|74-68
|E
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|73-75
|+8
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|42
|69-69-70-70
|-2
|11
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|71-75
|+2
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|68-72
|-2
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|63
|67-64-75-75
|-7
|3
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|72-72
|+4
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Higgo as of the start of the Procore Championship.
