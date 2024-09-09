PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
9H AGO

Garrick Higgo betting profile: Procore Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

BLAINE, MINNESOTA - JULY 26: Garrick Higgo of South Africa putts on the ninth green during the second round of the 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities on July 26, 2024 in Blaine, Minnesota. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

    Garrick Higgo hits the links Sept. 12-15 in the 2024 Procore Championship after failing to make the cut in the same event in 2023.

    Latest odds for Higgo at the Procore Championship.

    The Procore Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Sept. 12-15, 2024
    • Location: Napa, California, USA
    • Course: Silverado Resort (North Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,123 yards
    • Purse: $6M
    • Previous winner: Sahith Theegala

    At the Procore Championship

    • Higgo has missed the cut in his last two appearances at the Procore Championship.
    • Higgo last played at the Procore Championship in 2023, missing the cut with a score of 1-under.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Sahith Theegala posted numbers of 0.059 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (40th in field), 3.335 in SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 8.924 in SG: Putting (second).
    • In addition, Theegala's average driving distance was 302.6 (23rd in field), he hit 73.61% of greens in regulation (25th), and he averaged 25.75 putts per round (first).

    Higgo's recent history at the Procore Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    9/14/2023MC72-71-1
    9/15/2022MC75-73+4

    Higgo's recent performances

    • In his last five appearances, Higgo finished outside the top 20.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut once.
    • Higgo has not finished within five strokes of the winner or posted a better-than-average score in any of his last five events.
    • In his last five appearances, he finished -7 relative to par in his only made cut.
    • Garrick Higgo has averaged 313.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Higgo is averaging -0.443 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Higgo is averaging -3.547 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Higgo's advanced stats and rankings

    • Higgo's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.260 ranks 136th on TOUR this season, and his 54.7% driving accuracy average ranks 151st.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Higgo has a -0.456 mark (153rd on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Higgo has registered a 0.153 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 58th on TOUR, while he ranks 83rd with a putts-per-round average of 28.96. He has broken par 24.65% of the time (70th on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance28308.5313.9
    Greens in Regulation %11864.85%66.67%
    Putts Per Round8328.9630.0
    Par Breakers7024.65%18.52%
    Bogey Avoidance10815.35%12.04%

    Higgo's best finishes

    • Higgo has participated in 21 tournaments this season, earning one top-five finish.
    • In those 21 tournaments, he had a 47.6% success rate in terms of making the cut (10 cuts made).
    • Higgo, who has 186 points, currently sits 150th in the FedExCup standings.

    Higgo's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Higgo's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he ranked 34th in the field with a mark of 1.512.
    • Higgo's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 5.544 (he finished 16th in that tournament).
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Higgo posted his best performance this season at the Texas Children's Houston Open, ranking 24th in the field at 1.757. In that event, he finished 69th.
    • At the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, Higgo posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (7.341). That ranked fourth in the field.
    • Higgo delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.627) at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (which ranked him 16th in the field). In that tournament, he finished 16th.

    Higgo's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee136-0.260-0.730
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green153-0.456-1.972
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green123-0.122-0.403
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting580.153-0.443
    Average Strokes Gained: Total152-0.683-3.547

    Higgo's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC72-71-1--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship1670-66-75-65-12--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open4672-66-68-69-9--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIPW/D82E--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii8072-66-76-68+22
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC69-69-70-8--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-69-2--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open4973-67-66-73-58
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta6070-70-68-75-15
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches1667-65-73-68-1149
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open3266-71-69-71-1112
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipW/D73+1--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open6968-70-69-75+23
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open3372-71-73-69-321
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC72-73+1--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans463-72-65-65-2373
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-72E--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC74-68E--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC73-75+8--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open4269-69-70-70-211
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC71-75+2--
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC68-72-2--
    July 11-14ISCO Championship6367-64-75-75-73
    July 25-283M OpenMC69-74+1--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC72-72+4--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Higgo as of the start of the Procore Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.