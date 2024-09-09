Eric Cole betting profile: Procore Championship

Cole has finished in the top 20 twice over his last five appearances, finishing as high as the top 10 in one of those outings.

Over his last five tournaments, Cole has carded a score that's better than average in three of those outings.

He has an average score of 3-under across his last five events.

In terms of driving distance, Eric Cole has averaged 305.6 yards in his past five starts.

Cole is averaging 1.221 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.