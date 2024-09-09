Eric Cole betting profile: Procore Championship
ORLANDO, FLORIDA - MARCH 08: Eric Cole of the United States reacts after a putt on the sixth hole during the second round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard at Arnold Palmer Bay Hill Golf Course on March 08, 2024 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)
Eric Cole looks for better results in the 2024 Procore Championship after he placed fourth shooting 16-under in this tournament in 2023.
The Procore Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Sept. 12-15, 2024
- Location: Napa, California, USA
- Course: Silverado Resort (North Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,123 yards
- Purse: $6M
- Previous winner: Sahith Theegala
At the Procore Championship
- Over his last two trips to the Procore Championship, Cole has an average score of 16-under, with an average finish of fourth.
- In 2023, Cole finished fourth (with a score of 16-under) in his most recent appearance at the Procore Championship.
- When Sahith Theegala won this tournament in 2023, he had 0.059 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (40th in the field), 3.335 SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 8.924 SG: Putting (second).
- In addition, Theegala's average driving distance was 302.6 (23rd in field), he hit 73.61% of greens in regulation (25th), and he averaged 25.75 putts per round (first).
Cole's recent history at the Procore Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|9/14/2023
|4
|68-66-68-70
|-16
|9/15/2022
|MC
|73-75
|+4
Cole's recent performances
- Cole has finished in the top 20 twice over his last five appearances, finishing as high as the top 10 in one of those outings.
- Over his last five tournaments, Cole has carded a score that's better than average in three of those outings.
- He has an average score of 3-under across his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Eric Cole has averaged 305.6 yards in his past five starts.
- Cole is averaging 1.221 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Cole has an average of 0.754 in his past five tournaments.
Cole's advanced stats and rankings
- Cole has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.370 this season, which ranks 144th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (299.3 yards) ranks 91st.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Cole ranks 87th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.108. Additionally, he ranks 160th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 61.48%.
- On the greens, Cole's 0.227 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 47th on TOUR this season, and his 28.09 putts-per-round average ranks 14th. He has broken par 24.11% of the time (87th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|91
|299.3
|305.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|160
|61.48%
|61.94%
|Putts Per Round
|14
|28.09
|28.2
|Par Breakers
|87
|24.11%
|21.39%
|Bogey Avoidance
|106
|15.32%
|15.28%
Cole's best finishes
- While Cole hasn't won any of the 29 tournaments he has played this season, he has collected four top-10 finishes.
- In those 29 events, he made the cut 20 times.
- Cole, who has 948 points, currently ranks 54th in the FedExCup standings.
Cole's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Cole's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked 13th in the field with a mark of 3.194 (he finished 13th in that tournament).
- Cole posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Valspar Championship, ranking seventh in the field at 5.266. In that tournament, he finished 33rd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Cole's best effort this season was at the FedEx St. Jude Championship in August 2024, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 4.397.
- At the Genesis Scottish Open in July 2024, Cole delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 5.361, which ranked him eighth in the field. He finished 46th in that tournament.
- Cole posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.694) at the John Deere Classic (which ranked him seventh in the field). In that tournament, he finished seventh.
Cole's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|144
|-0.370
|-2.878
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|87
|0.108
|1.437
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|49
|0.155
|0.974
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|47
|0.227
|1.221
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|91
|0.120
|0.754
Cole's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|4
|68-66-68-70
|-16
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|35
|71-68-71-69
|-9
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|3
|71-66-67-62
|-18
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|2
|65-71-66-70
|-8
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|3
|66-66-61-67
|-22
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|14
|70-66-69-65
|-22
|113
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|13
|66-72-64-66
|-12
|55
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|21
|66-64-66-72
|-20
|40
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|74-74
|+4
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|14
|68-71-67
|-10
|118
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|49
|70-69-70-70
|-5
|8
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|10
|73-69-65-69
|-8
|150
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|78-71
|+7
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|21
|70-73-70-74
|-1
|88
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|72-74
|+2
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|33
|73-67-71-71
|-2
|18
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|74-74
|+4
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|52
|73-72-81-73
|+11
|12
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|33
|70-68-67-72
|-7
|27
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|69-69
|-6
|--
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|68
|73-72-80-77
|+18
|6
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|74-70
|+4
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|45
|70-75-74-79
|+10
|15
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|73-73
|+6
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|48
|69-75-66-65
|-5
|13
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|6
|66-68-70-69
|-15
|89
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|7
|62-68-64-69
|-21
|80
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|46
|71-64-69-69
|-7
|8
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|31
|72-73-72-73
|+6
|29
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|7
|68-68-69-63
|-12
|80
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|18
|71-67-72-63
|-7
|184
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|46
|77-68-78-72
|+7
|41
All stats in this article are accurate for Cole as of the start of the Procore Championship.
