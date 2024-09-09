PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
9H AGO

Eric Cole betting profile: Procore Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

ORLANDO, FLORIDA - MARCH 08: Eric Cole of the United States reacts after a putt on the sixth hole during the second round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard at Arnold Palmer Bay Hill Golf Course on March 08, 2024 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)

    Eric Cole looks for better results in the 2024 Procore Championship after he placed fourth shooting 16-under in this tournament in 2023.

    Latest odds for Cole at the Procore Championship.

    The Procore Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Sept. 12-15, 2024
    • Location: Napa, California, USA
    • Course: Silverado Resort (North Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,123 yards
    • Purse: $6M
    • Previous winner: Sahith Theegala

    At the Procore Championship

    • Over his last two trips to the Procore Championship, Cole has an average score of 16-under, with an average finish of fourth.
    • In 2023, Cole finished fourth (with a score of 16-under) in his most recent appearance at the Procore Championship.
    • When Sahith Theegala won this tournament in 2023, he had 0.059 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (40th in the field), 3.335 SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 8.924 SG: Putting (second).
    • In addition, Theegala's average driving distance was 302.6 (23rd in field), he hit 73.61% of greens in regulation (25th), and he averaged 25.75 putts per round (first).

    Cole's recent history at the Procore Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    9/14/2023468-66-68-70-16
    9/15/2022MC73-75+4

    Cole's recent performances

    • Cole has finished in the top 20 twice over his last five appearances, finishing as high as the top 10 in one of those outings.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Cole has carded a score that's better than average in three of those outings.
    • He has an average score of 3-under across his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Eric Cole has averaged 305.6 yards in his past five starts.
    • Cole is averaging 1.221 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Cole has an average of 0.754 in his past five tournaments.
    Cole's advanced stats and rankings

    • Cole has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.370 this season, which ranks 144th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (299.3 yards) ranks 91st.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Cole ranks 87th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.108. Additionally, he ranks 160th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 61.48%.
    • On the greens, Cole's 0.227 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 47th on TOUR this season, and his 28.09 putts-per-round average ranks 14th. He has broken par 24.11% of the time (87th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance91299.3305.6
    Greens in Regulation %16061.48%61.94%
    Putts Per Round1428.0928.2
    Par Breakers8724.11%21.39%
    Bogey Avoidance10615.32%15.28%

    Cole's best finishes

    • While Cole hasn't won any of the 29 tournaments he has played this season, he has collected four top-10 finishes.
    • In those 29 events, he made the cut 20 times.
    • Cole, who has 948 points, currently ranks 54th in the FedExCup standings.

    Cole's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Cole's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked 13th in the field with a mark of 3.194 (he finished 13th in that tournament).
    • Cole posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Valspar Championship, ranking seventh in the field at 5.266. In that tournament, he finished 33rd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Cole's best effort this season was at the FedEx St. Jude Championship in August 2024, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 4.397.
    • At the Genesis Scottish Open in July 2024, Cole delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 5.361, which ranked him eighth in the field. He finished 46th in that tournament.
    • Cole posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.694) at the John Deere Classic (which ranked him seventh in the field). In that tournament, he finished seventh.

    Cole's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee144-0.370-2.878
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green870.1081.437
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green490.1550.974
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting470.2271.221
    Average Strokes Gained: Total910.1200.754

    Cole's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship468-66-68-70-16--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship3571-68-71-69-9--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open371-66-67-62-18--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP265-71-66-70-8--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic366-66-61-67-22--
    January 4-7The Sentry1470-66-69-65-22113
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii1366-72-64-66-1255
    January 18-21The American Express2166-64-66-72-2040
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC74-74+4--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am1468-71-67-10118
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open4970-69-70-70-58
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational1073-69-65-69-8150
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC78-71+7--
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard2170-73-70-74-188
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC72-74+2--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship3373-67-71-71-218
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC74-74+4--
    April 11-14Masters Tournament5273-72-81-73+1112
    April 18-21RBC Heritage3370-68-67-72-727
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC69-69-6--
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship6873-72-80-77+186
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC71-71E--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC72-71+3--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC74-70+4--
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday4570-75-74-79+1015
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC73-73+6--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship4869-75-66-65-513
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic666-68-70-69-1589
    July 4-7John Deere Classic762-68-64-69-2180
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open4671-64-69-69-78
    July 18-20The Open Championship3172-73-72-73+629
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship768-68-69-63-1280
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship1871-67-72-63-7184
    August 22-25BMW Championship4677-68-78-72+741

    All stats in this article are accurate for Cole as of the start of the Procore Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.