Dylan Wu betting profile: Procore Championship

    When he hits the links Sept. 12-15, Dylan Wu will look to improve upon his last performance in the Procore Championship. In 2023, he shot 11-under and placed 14th at Silverado Resort (North Course).

    Latest odds for Wu at the Procore Championship.

    The Procore Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Sept. 12-15, 2024
    • Location: Napa, California, USA
    • Course: Silverado Resort (North Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,123 yards
    • Purse: $6M
    • Previous winner: Sahith Theegala

    At the Procore Championship

    • Wu's average finish has been 31st, and his average score 8-under, over his last three appearances at the Procore Championship.
    • Wu last participated in the Procore Championship in 2023, finishing 14th with a score of 11-under.
    • When Sahith Theegala won this tournament in 2023, he had 0.059 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (40th in the field), 3.335 SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 8.924 SG: Putting (second).
    • Theegala's average driving distance was 302.6 (23rd in field), he hit 73.61% of greens in regulation (25th), with 25.75 putts per round (first) en route to his win last year.

    Wu's recent history at the Procore Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    9/14/20231470-69-70-68-11
    9/15/2022MC73-73+2
    9/16/20214770-70-70-73-5

    Wu's recent performances

    • Wu has finished in the top 10 once over his last five tournaments.
    • He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Over his last five events, Wu has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score twice.
    • He has carded an average score of 11-under over his last five appearances.
    • Off the tee, Dylan Wu has averaged 299.1 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Wu has an average of 1.413 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Wu is averaging 1.443 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Wu's advanced stats and rankings

    • Wu has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.375 this season, which ranks 146th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (293.6 yards) ranks 133rd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Wu ranks 29th on TOUR with a mark of 0.360.
    • On the greens, Wu's 0.186 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 53rd this season, and his 28.75 putts-per-round average ranks 62nd.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance133293.6299.1
    Greens in Regulation %6267.22%71.18%
    Putts Per Round6228.7529.1
    Par Breakers3825.74%25.00%
    Bogey Avoidance10915.37%13.54%

    Wu's best finishes

    • Wu has played 20 tournaments this season, and he has earned one top-10 finish.
    • In those 20 events, he made the cut 13 times, a success rate of 65%.
    • Currently, Wu sits 119th in the FedExCup standings with 313 points.

    Wu's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Wu posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, ranking 22nd in the field at 1.432. In that tournament, he finished 24th.
    • Wu's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he ranked 21st in the field with a mark of 4.049.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Wu put up his best performance this season at the Myrtle Beach Classic, ranking 13th in the field at 2.184. In that event, he finished 16th.
    • At the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, Wu posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (6.817). That ranked No. 1 in the field.
    • Wu posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.351) at the Rocket Mortgage Classic (June 2024), which ranked him 10th in the field. He finished 10th in that event.

    Wu's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee146-0.375-1.422
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green290.3601.262
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green520.1420.190
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting530.1861.413
    Average Strokes Gained: Total620.3141.443

    Wu's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship1470-69-70-68-11--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC68-72-4--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC71-72+1--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP5972-71-72-71+6--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship3063-69-67-72-13--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC70-70-2--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii4267-69-70-66-811
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC69-70-73-4--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open5070-70-75-71-27
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC76-65-1--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta2468-68-73-66-931
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC74-75+7--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship1969-74-69-67-990
    March 21-24Valspar Championship2668-71-72-70-330
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open7871-69-72-73+52
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open5872-73-73-71+14
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans2865-69-65-72-175
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson3067-69-67-67-1421
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic1666-68-69-69-1229
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC72-73+5--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC70-73+3--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic1069-68-68-69-1462
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC68-70-4--
    July 11-14ISCO Championship3167-68-70-69-1414
    July 25-283M Open5369-68-75-68-46
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC71-73+4--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Wu as of the start of the Procore Championship.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.