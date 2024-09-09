Dylan Wu betting profile: Procore Championship
When he hits the links Sept. 12-15, Dylan Wu will look to improve upon his last performance in the Procore Championship. In 2023, he shot 11-under and placed 14th at Silverado Resort (North Course).
The Procore Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Sept. 12-15, 2024
- Location: Napa, California, USA
- Course: Silverado Resort (North Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,123 yards
- Purse: $6M
- Previous winner: Sahith Theegala
At the Procore Championship
- Wu's average finish has been 31st, and his average score 8-under, over his last three appearances at the Procore Championship.
- Wu last participated in the Procore Championship in 2023, finishing 14th with a score of 11-under.
- When Sahith Theegala won this tournament in 2023, he had 0.059 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (40th in the field), 3.335 SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 8.924 SG: Putting (second).
- Theegala's average driving distance was 302.6 (23rd in field), he hit 73.61% of greens in regulation (25th), with 25.75 putts per round (first) en route to his win last year.
Wu's recent history at the Procore Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|9/14/2023
|14
|70-69-70-68
|-11
|9/15/2022
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|9/16/2021
|47
|70-70-70-73
|-5
Wu's recent performances
- Wu has finished in the top 10 once over his last five tournaments.
- He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five events, Wu has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score twice.
- He has carded an average score of 11-under over his last five appearances.
- Off the tee, Dylan Wu has averaged 299.1 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Wu has an average of 1.413 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Wu is averaging 1.443 Strokes Gained: Total.
Wu's advanced stats and rankings
- Wu has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.375 this season, which ranks 146th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (293.6 yards) ranks 133rd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Wu ranks 29th on TOUR with a mark of 0.360.
- On the greens, Wu's 0.186 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 53rd this season, and his 28.75 putts-per-round average ranks 62nd.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|133
|293.6
|299.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|62
|67.22%
|71.18%
|Putts Per Round
|62
|28.75
|29.1
|Par Breakers
|38
|25.74%
|25.00%
|Bogey Avoidance
|109
|15.37%
|13.54%
Wu's best finishes
- Wu has played 20 tournaments this season, and he has earned one top-10 finish.
- In those 20 events, he made the cut 13 times, a success rate of 65%.
- Currently, Wu sits 119th in the FedExCup standings with 313 points.
Wu's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Wu posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, ranking 22nd in the field at 1.432. In that tournament, he finished 24th.
- Wu's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he ranked 21st in the field with a mark of 4.049.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Wu put up his best performance this season at the Myrtle Beach Classic, ranking 13th in the field at 2.184. In that event, he finished 16th.
- At the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, Wu posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (6.817). That ranked No. 1 in the field.
- Wu posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.351) at the Rocket Mortgage Classic (June 2024), which ranked him 10th in the field. He finished 10th in that event.
Wu's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|146
|-0.375
|-1.422
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|29
|0.360
|1.262
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|52
|0.142
|0.190
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|53
|0.186
|1.413
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|62
|0.314
|1.443
Wu's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|14
|70-69-70-68
|-11
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|68-72
|-4
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|59
|72-71-72-71
|+6
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|30
|63-69-67-72
|-13
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|42
|67-69-70-66
|-8
|11
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|69-70-73
|-4
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|50
|70-70-75-71
|-2
|7
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|76-65
|-1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|24
|68-68-73-66
|-9
|31
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|74-75
|+7
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|19
|69-74-69-67
|-9
|90
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|26
|68-71-72-70
|-3
|30
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|78
|71-69-72-73
|+5
|2
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|58
|72-73-73-71
|+1
|4
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|28
|65-69-65-72
|-17
|5
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|30
|67-69-67-67
|-14
|21
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|16
|66-68-69-69
|-12
|29
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-73
|+5
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|70-73
|+3
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|10
|69-68-68-69
|-14
|62
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|68-70
|-4
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|31
|67-68-70-69
|-14
|14
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|53
|69-68-75-68
|-4
|6
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|71-73
|+4
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Wu as of the start of the Procore Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.