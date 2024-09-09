Dylan Wu betting profile: Procore Championship

Wu has finished in the top 10 once over his last five tournaments.

He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.

Over his last five events, Wu has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score twice.

He has carded an average score of 11-under over his last five appearances.

Off the tee, Dylan Wu has averaged 299.1 yards in his past five tournaments.

Wu has an average of 1.413 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.