Doug Ghim betting profile: Procore Championship
1 Min Read
Doug Ghim finished 17th in the Procore Championship in 2023, shooting a 10-under on the par-72 course. His sights are set higher Sept. 12-15 in Napa, California, USA, at Silverado Resort (North Course) .
The Procore Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Sept. 12-15, 2024
- Location: Napa, California, USA
- Course: Silverado Resort (North Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,123 yards
- Purse: $6M
- Previous winner: Sahith Theegala
At the Procore Championship
- Over his last four trips to the Procore Championship, Ghim has an average score of 7-under, with an average finish of 34th.
- In 2023, Ghim finished 17th (with a score of 10-under) in his most recent appearance at the Procore Championship.
- With numbers of 0.059 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (40th in field), 3.335 in SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 8.924 in SG: Putting (second), Sahith Theegala won this tournament in 2023.
- Theegala also posted numbers of 302.6 in average driving distance (23rd in field), 73.61% in terms of greens in regulation (25th), and 25.75 putts per round (first).
Ghim's recent history at the Procore Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|9/14/2023
|17
|69-72-69-68
|-10
|9/15/2022
|72
|71-70-70-81
|+4
|9/16/2021
|MC
|70-74
|E
|9/10/2020
|14
|67-66-69-71
|-15
Ghim's recent performances
- In his last five events, Ghim has an average finish of 33rd.
- He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five events.
- Ghim has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score relative to par of 9-under in his last five tournaments.
- Doug Ghim has averaged 298.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Ghim is averaging -2.118 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Ghim is averaging 1.818 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Ghim's advanced stats and rankings
- Ghim owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.335 (29th) this season, while his average driving distance of 292.8 yards ranks 139th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Ghim ranks eighth on TOUR with a mark of 0.672.
- On the greens, Ghim's -0.229 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 130th on TOUR this season, and his 29.57 putts-per-round average ranks 145th. He has broken par 24.50% of the time (75th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|139
|292.8
|298.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|10
|70.40%
|76.39%
|Putts Per Round
|145
|29.57
|30.9
|Par Breakers
|75
|24.50%
|22.22%
|Bogey Avoidance
|17
|12.75%
|9.03%
Ghim's best finishes
- Ghim has played 21 tournaments this season, coming away with one top-10 finish.
- In those 21 tournaments, he made the cut on 13 occasions.
- Currently, Ghim has 460 points, placing him 92nd in the FedExCup standings.
Ghim's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Ghim produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the 3M Open (July 2024), ranking second in the field at 4.157.
- Ghim's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the John Deere Classic, where his 6.018 mark ranked fifth in the field.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Ghim's best mark this season was at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he ranked 18th in the field with a mark of 2.315.
- At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Ghim delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.747). That ranked seventh in the field.
- Ghim delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.596) at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (February 2024), which ranked him eighth in the field. He finished eighth in that event.
Ghim's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|29
|0.335
|1.081
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|8
|0.672
|3.919
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|99
|-0.015
|-1.064
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|130
|-0.229
|-2.118
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|24
|0.763
|1.818
Ghim's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|17
|69-72-69-68
|-10
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|68-72
|-4
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|73-67
|-2
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|15
|68-65-70-67
|-18
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|70-68
|-4
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|72-67
|-3
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|72-68
|E
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|68-69-69
|-10
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|13
|69-70-75-66
|-8
|53
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|12
|65-68-71-68
|-12
|61
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|8
|67-71-67-67
|-12
|75
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|16
|68-72-67-66
|-11
|49
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|16
|71-70-66-71
|-10
|115
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|67
|71-71-71-75
|+4
|3
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|71-72
|+3
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|71-76
|+3
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|43
|71-68-73-69
|-7
|7
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|28
|65-69-68-69
|-17
|5
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|68-69
|-5
|--
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|35
|69-68-70-69
|-8
|24
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|50
|69-71-70-73
|+3
|7
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|W/D
|72
|+2
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|72-70
|-2
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|34
|66-69-71-66
|-12
|18
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|70-68
|-2
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|24
|70-64-73-68
|-9
|31
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|41
|68-66-68-72
|-6
|14
All stats in this article are accurate for Ghim as of the start of the Procore Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.