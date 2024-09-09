Doug Ghim betting profile: Procore Championship

In his last five events, Ghim has an average finish of 33rd.

He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five events.

Ghim has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments.

He has an average score relative to par of 9-under in his last five tournaments.

Doug Ghim has averaged 298.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Ghim is averaging -2.118 Strokes Gained: Putting.