PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
9H AGO

Doug Ghim betting profile: Procore Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Doug Ghim betting profile: Procore Championship

    Doug Ghim finished 17th in the Procore Championship in 2023, shooting a 10-under on the par-72 course. His sights are set higher Sept. 12-15 in Napa, California, USA, at Silverado Resort (North Course) .

    Latest odds for Ghim at the Procore Championship.

    The Procore Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Sept. 12-15, 2024
    • Location: Napa, California, USA
    • Course: Silverado Resort (North Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,123 yards
    • Purse: $6M
    • Previous winner: Sahith Theegala

    At the Procore Championship

    • Over his last four trips to the Procore Championship, Ghim has an average score of 7-under, with an average finish of 34th.
    • In 2023, Ghim finished 17th (with a score of 10-under) in his most recent appearance at the Procore Championship.
    • With numbers of 0.059 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (40th in field), 3.335 in SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 8.924 in SG: Putting (second), Sahith Theegala won this tournament in 2023.
    • Theegala also posted numbers of 302.6 in average driving distance (23rd in field), 73.61% in terms of greens in regulation (25th), and 25.75 putts per round (first).

    Ghim's recent history at the Procore Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    9/14/20231769-72-69-68-10
    9/15/20227271-70-70-81+4
    9/16/2021MC70-74E
    9/10/20201467-66-69-71-15

    Ghim's recent performances

    • In his last five events, Ghim has an average finish of 33rd.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five events.
    • Ghim has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 9-under in his last five tournaments.
    • Doug Ghim has averaged 298.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Ghim is averaging -2.118 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Ghim is averaging 1.818 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Ghim .

    Ghim's advanced stats and rankings

    • Ghim owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.335 (29th) this season, while his average driving distance of 292.8 yards ranks 139th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Ghim ranks eighth on TOUR with a mark of 0.672.
    • On the greens, Ghim's -0.229 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 130th on TOUR this season, and his 29.57 putts-per-round average ranks 145th. He has broken par 24.50% of the time (75th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance139292.8298.4
    Greens in Regulation %1070.40%76.39%
    Putts Per Round14529.5730.9
    Par Breakers7524.50%22.22%
    Bogey Avoidance1712.75%9.03%

    Ghim's best finishes

    • Ghim has played 21 tournaments this season, coming away with one top-10 finish.
    • In those 21 tournaments, he made the cut on 13 occasions.
    • Currently, Ghim has 460 points, placing him 92nd in the FedExCup standings.

    Ghim's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Ghim produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the 3M Open (July 2024), ranking second in the field at 4.157.
    • Ghim's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the John Deere Classic, where his 6.018 mark ranked fifth in the field.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Ghim's best mark this season was at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he ranked 18th in the field with a mark of 2.315.
    • At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Ghim delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.747). That ranked seventh in the field.
    • Ghim delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.596) at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (February 2024), which ranked him eighth in the field. He finished eighth in that event.

    Ghim's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee290.3351.081
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green80.6723.919
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green99-0.015-1.064
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting130-0.229-2.118
    Average Strokes Gained: Total240.7631.818

    Ghim's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship1769-72-69-68-10--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC68-72-4--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC73-67-2--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship1568-65-70-67-18--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC70-68-4--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC72-67-3--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC72-68E--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC68-69-69-10--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open1369-70-75-66-853
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open1265-68-71-68-1261
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta867-71-67-67-1275
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches1668-72-67-66-1149
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship1671-70-66-71-10115
    March 21-24Valspar Championship6771-71-71-75+43
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC71-72+3--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC71-76+3--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship4371-68-73-69-77
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans2865-69-68-69-175
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC68-69-5--
    May 16-19PGA Championship3569-68-70-69-824
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge5069-71-70-73+37
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenW/D72+2--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC72-70-2--
    July 4-7John Deere Classic3466-69-71-66-1218
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC70-68-2--
    July 25-283M Open2470-64-73-68-931
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship4168-66-68-72-614

    All stats in this article are accurate for Ghim as of the start of the Procore Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.