David Skinns betting profile: Procore Championship

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 10: The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship at Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 10, 2023 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

    David Skinns shot even-par and placed 69th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Silverado Resort (North Course) Sept. 12-15 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 Procore Championship.

    Latest odds for Skinns at the Procore Championship.

    The Procore Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Sept. 12-15, 2024
    • Location: Napa, California, USA
    • Course: Silverado Resort (North Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,123 yards
    • Purse: $6M
    • Previous winner: Sahith Theegala

    At the Procore Championship

    • Skinns has played the Procore Championship once recently (in 2021), posting a score of even-par and finishing 69th.
    • Sahith Theegala finished with 0.059 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (40th in the field), 3.335 SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 8.924 SG: Putting (second) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • Theegala averaged 302.6 yards off the tee (23rd in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 73.61% (25th), and attempted 25.75 putts per round (first) in that victory a year ago.

    Skinns' recent history at the Procore Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    9/16/20216970-71-74-73E

    Skinns' recent performances

    • Skinns has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five events.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five appearances.
    • Over his last five events, Skinns has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
    • He has an average score of 11-under across his last five events.
    • Off the tee, David Skinns has averaged 307.3 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Skinns has an average of -0.171 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Skinns has an average of 0.258 in his past five tournaments.
    Skinns' advanced stats and rankings

    • Skinns' Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.009 ranks 99th on TOUR this season, and his 54.6% driving accuracy average ranks 153rd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Skinns ranks 31st on TOUR, putting up an average of 0.353, while he ranks 12th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 70.16%.
    • On the greens, Skinns' -0.042 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 99th this season, and his 29.39 putts-per-round average ranks 135th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance60302.8307.3
    Greens in Regulation %1270.16%75.00%
    Putts Per Round13529.3930.0
    Par Breakers8024.38%23.41%
    Bogey Avoidance5713.99%12.30%

    Skinns' best finishes

    • Although Skinns hasn't won any of the 20 tournaments he has played this season, he has come away with one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
    • In those 20 tournaments, he made the cut on 10 occasions.
    • Currently, Skinns ranks 107th in the FedExCup standings with 376 points.

    Skinns' best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Skinns posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the RBC Canadian Open (May 2024), ranking 12th in the field at 3.211.
    • Skinns' best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 6.986 (he finished 17th in that event).
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Skinns' best mark this season was at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he posted a 2.215 mark, which ranked him 17th in the field. He finished seventh in that event.
    • At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Skinns recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (7.299, which ranked second in the field). In that tournament, he finished fourth.
    • Skinns delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.048) at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, a performance that ranked him seventh in the field.

    Skinns' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee99-0.009-0.358
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green310.3531.573
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green119-0.090-0.786
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting99-0.042-0.171
    Average Strokes Gained: Total780.2110.258

    Skinns' past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC71-70+1--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC69-67-68-12--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-69-2--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC73-68-1--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches465-69-66-71-13104
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open6768-72-75-68-52
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC71-73E--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship7575-67-74-78+102
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open767-69-65-69-1083
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC75-77+8--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans1163-69-65-71-14131
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson4865-69-70-68-129
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic2071-68-68-66-1125
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC76-71+7--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open2162-71-73-67-741
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic1771-66-67-72-1249
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC68-75+1--
    July 11-14ISCO ChampionshipMC69-72-3--
    July 25-283M Open2468-70-71-66-931
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC69-72+1--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Skinns as of the start of the Procore Championship.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.