David Skinns betting profile: Procore Championship

David Skinns shot even-par and placed 69th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Silverado Resort (North Course) Sept. 12-15 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 Procore Championship.
The Procore Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Sept. 12-15, 2024
- Location: Napa, California, USA
- Course: Silverado Resort (North Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,123 yards
- Purse: $6M
- Previous winner: Sahith Theegala
At the Procore Championship
- Skinns has played the Procore Championship once recently (in 2021), posting a score of even-par and finishing 69th.
- Sahith Theegala finished with 0.059 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (40th in the field), 3.335 SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 8.924 SG: Putting (second) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Theegala averaged 302.6 yards off the tee (23rd in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 73.61% (25th), and attempted 25.75 putts per round (first) in that victory a year ago.
Skinns' recent history at the Procore Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|9/16/2021
|69
|70-71-74-73
|E
Skinns' recent performances
- Skinns has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five events.
- He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five appearances.
- Over his last five events, Skinns has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
- He has an average score of 11-under across his last five events.
- Off the tee, David Skinns has averaged 307.3 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Skinns has an average of -0.171 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Skinns has an average of 0.258 in his past five tournaments.
Skinns' advanced stats and rankings
- Skinns' Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.009 ranks 99th on TOUR this season, and his 54.6% driving accuracy average ranks 153rd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Skinns ranks 31st on TOUR, putting up an average of 0.353, while he ranks 12th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 70.16%.
- On the greens, Skinns' -0.042 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 99th this season, and his 29.39 putts-per-round average ranks 135th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|60
|302.8
|307.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|12
|70.16%
|75.00%
|Putts Per Round
|135
|29.39
|30.0
|Par Breakers
|80
|24.38%
|23.41%
|Bogey Avoidance
|57
|13.99%
|12.30%
Skinns' best finishes
- Although Skinns hasn't won any of the 20 tournaments he has played this season, he has come away with one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
- In those 20 tournaments, he made the cut on 10 occasions.
- Currently, Skinns ranks 107th in the FedExCup standings with 376 points.
Skinns' best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Skinns posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the RBC Canadian Open (May 2024), ranking 12th in the field at 3.211.
- Skinns' best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 6.986 (he finished 17th in that event).
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Skinns' best mark this season was at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he posted a 2.215 mark, which ranked him 17th in the field. He finished seventh in that event.
- At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Skinns recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (7.299, which ranked second in the field). In that tournament, he finished fourth.
- Skinns delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.048) at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, a performance that ranked him seventh in the field.
Skinns' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|99
|-0.009
|-0.358
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|31
|0.353
|1.573
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|119
|-0.090
|-0.786
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|99
|-0.042
|-0.171
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|78
|0.211
|0.258
Skinns' past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|71-70
|+1
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|69-67-68
|-12
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|73-68
|-1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|4
|65-69-66-71
|-13
|104
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|67
|68-72-75-68
|-5
|2
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|71-73
|E
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|75
|75-67-74-78
|+10
|2
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|7
|67-69-65-69
|-10
|83
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|75-77
|+8
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|11
|63-69-65-71
|-141
|31
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|48
|65-69-70-68
|-12
|9
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|20
|71-68-68-66
|-11
|25
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|76-71
|+7
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|21
|62-71-73-67
|-7
|41
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|17
|71-66-67-72
|-12
|49
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|68-75
|+1
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|69-72
|-3
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|24
|68-70-71-66
|-9
|31
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-72
|+1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Skinns as of the start of the Procore Championship.
