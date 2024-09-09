David Skinns betting profile: Procore Championship

This season, Skinns posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the RBC Canadian Open (May 2024), ranking 12th in the field at 3.211.

Skinns' best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 6.986 (he finished 17th in that event).

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Skinns' best mark this season was at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he posted a 2.215 mark, which ranked him 17th in the field. He finished seventh in that event.

At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Skinns recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (7.299, which ranked second in the field). In that tournament, he finished fourth.