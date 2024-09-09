Daniel Berger betting profile: Procore Championship
When he hits the links Sept. 12-15, Daniel Berger will aim to improve upon his last performance at the Procore Championship. In 2019, he shot 8-under and placed 23rd at Silverado Resort and Spa (North Course).
The Procore Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Sept. 12-15, 2024
- Location: Napa, California, USA
- Course: Silverado Resort (North Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,123 yards
- Purse: $6M
- Previous winner: Sahith Theegala
At the Procore Championship
- Berger finished 23rd (with a score of 8-under) in his lone appearance at the Procore Championship in recent years (in 2019).
- Sahith Theegala won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 0.059 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (40th in field), 3.335 in SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 8.924 in SG: Putting (second).
- In addition, Theegala's average driving distance was 302.6 (23rd in field), he hit 73.61% of greens in regulation (25th), and he averaged 25.75 putts per round (first).
Berger's recent history at the Procore Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|9/26/2019
|23
|73-69-66-72
|-8
Berger's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Berger has not finished in the top 20.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut once.
- Berger has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
- He finished with a score of 5-under in his only recent appearance.
- Daniel Berger has averaged 299.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Berger has an average of -0.935 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Berger is averaging -0.316 Strokes Gained: Total.
Berger's advanced stats and rankings
- Berger has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.288 this season (41st on TOUR). His average driving distance (296.2 yards) ranks 115th, while his 69.9% driving accuracy average ranks 12th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Berger ranks 44th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.265. Additionally, he ranks 32nd with a Greens in Regulation mark of 68.56%.
- On the greens, Berger's -0.658 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 158th this season, and his 29.94 putts-per-round average ranks 158th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|115
|296.2
|299.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|32
|68.56%
|66.67%
|Putts Per Round
|158
|29.94
|28.7
|Par Breakers
|92
|24.00%
|26.39%
|Bogey Avoidance
|145
|16.78%
|17.13%
Berger's best finishes
- Berger, who has played 19 tournaments this season, is still looking for his first top-10 finish.
- In those 19 events, he made the cut nine times (47.4%).
- With 221 points, Berger currently ranks 140th in the FedExCup standings.
Berger's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Berger's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in May 2024 at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he ranked 15th in the field with a mark of 2.473. He finished 13th in that event.
- Berger produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Myrtle Beach Classic, ranking seventh in the field at 5.326. In that tournament, he finished 36th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Berger posted his best mark this season at the 3M Open (July 2024), ranking in the field with a mark of 3.916.
- At the Wyndham Championship in August 2024, Berger posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 1.559, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 38th in the field (he finished 45th in that event).
- Berger delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.433) at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson (May 2024), which ranked him 13th in the field. He finished 13th in that event.
Berger's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|41
|0.288
|0.387
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|44
|0.265
|-0.932
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|68
|0.089
|1.163
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|158
|-0.658
|-0.935
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|106
|-0.016
|-0.316
Berger's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|39
|68-68-67-68
|-17
|14
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|72-78
|+6
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|28
|66-69-72-69
|-8
|24
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|68-75
|+1
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|69-73
|-2
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|76-74
|+8
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|45
|70-70-69-69
|-2
|9
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|50
|70-70-73-69
|-6
|5
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|64-73
|-7
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|13
|67-67-67-66
|-17
|53
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|36
|70-69-70-67
|-8
|12
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|45
|69-70-71-72
|+2
|10
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|72-76
|+8
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|21
|73-70-73-69
|+5
|85
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|68-70
|-4
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|70-70
|-4
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|75-66
|-1
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|45
|68-68-68-71
|-5
|10
All stats in this article are accurate for Berger as of the start of the Procore Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.