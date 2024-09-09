Daniel Berger betting profile: Procore Championship

In his last five tournaments, Berger has not finished in the top 20.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut once.

Berger has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.

He finished with a score of 5-under in his only recent appearance.

Daniel Berger has averaged 299.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Berger has an average of -0.935 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.