PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
9H AGO

Corey Conners betting profile: Procore Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Corey Conners betting profile: Procore Championship

    In his last competition at the BMW Championship, Corey Conners concluded the weekend at 4-under, good for a 22nd-place finish. He competes in the 2024 Procore Championship Sept. 12-15 aiming for a higher finish.

    Latest odds for Conners at the Procore Championship.

    The Procore Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Sept. 12-15, 2024
    • Location: Napa, California, USA
    • Course: Silverado Resort (North Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,123 yards
    • Purse: $6M
    • Previous winner: Sahith Theegala

    At the Procore Championship

    • Over his last four trips to the Procore Championship, Conners has an average score of 8-under, with an average finish of 22nd.
    • Conners last participated in the Procore Championship in 2022, missing the cut with a score of even-par.
    • With numbers of 0.059 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (40th in field), 3.335 in SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 8.924 in SG: Putting (second), Sahith Theegala won this tournament in 2023.
    • Theegala also posted numbers of 302.6 in average driving distance (23rd in field), 73.61% in terms of greens in regulation (25th), and 25.75 putts per round (first).

    Conners' recent history at the Procore Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    9/15/2022MC70-74E
    9/26/20191368-73-72-65-10
    10/4/2018MC71-75+2

    Conners' recent performances

    • Conners has finished in the top 10 twice over his last five appearances.
    • Over his last five appearances, Conners has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score four times.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 5-under in his last five events.
    • Corey Conners has averaged 307.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Conners has an average of 1.081 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Conners is averaging 2.038 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Conners .

    Conners' advanced stats and rankings

    • Conners owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.368 (26th) this season, while his average driving distance of 301.0 yards ranks 74th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Conners ranks third on TOUR, posting an average of 0.781, while he ranks 11th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 70.21%.
    • On the greens, Conners has delivered a -0.188 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 123rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 130th with a putts-per-round average of 29.34, and he ranks 45th by breaking par 25.44% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance74301.0307.0
    Greens in Regulation %1170.21%53.89%
    Putts Per Round13029.3428.8
    Par Breakers4525.44%21.11%
    Bogey Avoidance4913.92%10.83%

    Conners' best finishes

    • Conners has participated in 23 tournaments this season, earning four top-10 finishes.
    • In those 23 events, he made the cut 23 times, a success rate of 100%.
    • As of now, Conners has accumulated 1249 points, which ranks him 30th in the FedExCup standings.

    Conners' best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Conners delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at THE PLAYERS Championship (March 2024), ranking 11th in the field at 3.714.
    • Conners' best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2024, as he posted a 7.014 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished 13th in that event.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Conners' best performance this season was at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in June 2024, as he delivered a 4.513 mark, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished 20th in that tournament.
    • At the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, Conners recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (6.922), which ranked seventh in the field.
    • Conners recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.875) in May 2024 at the RBC Canadian Open, which ranked sixth in the field. He finished sixth in that tournament.

    Conners' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee260.3680.657
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green30.7811.613
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green114-0.069-1.313
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting123-0.1881.081
    Average Strokes Gained: Total180.8932.038

    Conners' past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    November 16-19The RSM Classic4472-65-66-68-11--
    December 8-10Grant Thornton Invitational259-69-63E--
    January 4-7The Sentry3369-70-68-67-1827
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii5770-68-66-70-65
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am3170-70-69-731
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open2868-69-73-66-824
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational2470-65-70-74-565
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches4169-71-71-66-713
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard1870-71-71-74-2105
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship1368-68-73-68-11135
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open2570-71-75-68-430
    April 11-14Masters Tournament3870-76-76-73+720
    April 18-21RBC Heritage4469-71-66-74-416
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans1163-69-66-70-2031
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship1370-68-74-70-2135
    May 16-19PGA Championship2670-71-67-67-950
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open669-67-67-65-12100
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday2068-76-76-71+398
    June 13-16U.S. Open969-70-71-70E180
    June 20-23Travelers Championship2767-70-66-66-1158
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open1065-67-68-67-1365
    July 18-20The Open Championship2571-70-80-68+563
    August 1-3Men’s Olympic Golf Competition968-69-69-66-12--
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship5069-70-70-70-127
    August 22-25BMW Championship2268-70-73-73-4156

    All stats in this article are accurate for Conners as of the start of the Procore Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.