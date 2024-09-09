Corey Conners betting profile: Procore Championship
1 Min Read
In his last competition at the BMW Championship, Corey Conners concluded the weekend at 4-under, good for a 22nd-place finish. He competes in the 2024 Procore Championship Sept. 12-15 aiming for a higher finish.
The Procore Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Sept. 12-15, 2024
- Location: Napa, California, USA
- Course: Silverado Resort (North Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,123 yards
- Purse: $6M
- Previous winner: Sahith Theegala
At the Procore Championship
- Over his last four trips to the Procore Championship, Conners has an average score of 8-under, with an average finish of 22nd.
- Conners last participated in the Procore Championship in 2022, missing the cut with a score of even-par.
- With numbers of 0.059 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (40th in field), 3.335 in SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 8.924 in SG: Putting (second), Sahith Theegala won this tournament in 2023.
- Theegala also posted numbers of 302.6 in average driving distance (23rd in field), 73.61% in terms of greens in regulation (25th), and 25.75 putts per round (first).
Conners' recent history at the Procore Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|9/15/2022
|MC
|70-74
|E
|9/26/2019
|13
|68-73-72-65
|-10
|10/4/2018
|MC
|71-75
|+2
Conners' recent performances
- Conners has finished in the top 10 twice over his last five appearances.
- Over his last five appearances, Conners has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score four times.
- He has an average score relative to par of 5-under in his last five events.
- Corey Conners has averaged 307.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Conners has an average of 1.081 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Conners is averaging 2.038 Strokes Gained: Total.
Conners' advanced stats and rankings
- Conners owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.368 (26th) this season, while his average driving distance of 301.0 yards ranks 74th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Conners ranks third on TOUR, posting an average of 0.781, while he ranks 11th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 70.21%.
- On the greens, Conners has delivered a -0.188 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 123rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 130th with a putts-per-round average of 29.34, and he ranks 45th by breaking par 25.44% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|74
|301.0
|307.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|11
|70.21%
|53.89%
|Putts Per Round
|130
|29.34
|28.8
|Par Breakers
|45
|25.44%
|21.11%
|Bogey Avoidance
|49
|13.92%
|10.83%
Conners' best finishes
- Conners has participated in 23 tournaments this season, earning four top-10 finishes.
- In those 23 events, he made the cut 23 times, a success rate of 100%.
- As of now, Conners has accumulated 1249 points, which ranks him 30th in the FedExCup standings.
Conners' best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Conners delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at THE PLAYERS Championship (March 2024), ranking 11th in the field at 3.714.
- Conners' best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2024, as he posted a 7.014 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished 13th in that event.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Conners' best performance this season was at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in June 2024, as he delivered a 4.513 mark, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished 20th in that tournament.
- At the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, Conners recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (6.922), which ranked seventh in the field.
- Conners recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.875) in May 2024 at the RBC Canadian Open, which ranked sixth in the field. He finished sixth in that tournament.
Conners' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|26
|0.368
|0.657
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|3
|0.781
|1.613
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|114
|-0.069
|-1.313
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|123
|-0.188
|1.081
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|18
|0.893
|2.038
Conners' past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|44
|72-65-66-68
|-11
|--
|December 8-10
|Grant Thornton Invitational
|2
|59-69-63
|E
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|33
|69-70-68-67
|-18
|27
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|57
|70-68-66-70
|-6
|5
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|31
|70-70-69
|-7
|31
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|28
|68-69-73-66
|-8
|24
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|24
|70-65-70-74
|-5
|65
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|41
|69-71-71-66
|-7
|13
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|18
|70-71-71-74
|-2
|105
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|13
|68-68-73-68
|-11
|135
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|25
|70-71-75-68
|-4
|30
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|38
|70-76-76-73
|+7
|20
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|44
|69-71-66-74
|-4
|16
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|11
|63-69-66-70
|-20
|31
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|13
|70-68-74-70
|-2
|135
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|26
|70-71-67-67
|-9
|50
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|6
|69-67-67-65
|-12
|100
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|20
|68-76-76-71
|+3
|98
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|9
|69-70-71-70
|E
|180
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|27
|67-70-66-66
|-11
|58
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|10
|65-67-68-67
|-13
|65
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|25
|71-70-80-68
|+5
|63
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|9
|68-69-69-66
|-12
|--
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|50
|69-70-70-70
|-1
|27
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|22
|68-70-73-73
|-4
|156
All stats in this article are accurate for Conners as of the start of the Procore Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.