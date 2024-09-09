Corey Conners betting profile: Procore Championship

This season, Conners delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at THE PLAYERS Championship (March 2024), ranking 11th in the field at 3.714.

Conners' best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2024, as he posted a 7.014 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished 13th in that event.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Conners' best performance this season was at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in June 2024, as he delivered a 4.513 mark, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished 20th in that tournament.

At the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, Conners recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (6.922), which ranked seventh in the field.