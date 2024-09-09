Chris Gotterup betting profile: Procore Championship

This season Gotterup's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where his 3.431 mark ranked seventh in the field.

Gotterup's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in February 2024 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 7.018. He finished 35th in that event.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Gotterup's best performance this season was at the Myrtle Beach Classic, where his 3.577 mark ranked sixth in the field.

At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Gotterup posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.489, which was his best so far this season. That ranked third in the field.