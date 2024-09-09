PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
9H AGO

Chris Gotterup betting profile: Procore Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 10: The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship at Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 10, 2023 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 10: The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship at Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 10, 2023 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

    When he takes the course Sept. 12-15, Chris Gotterup will aim to improve upon his last performance in the Procore Championship. In 2022, he shot 4-under and finished 51st at Silverado Resort and Spa (North Course).

    Latest odds for Gotterup at the Procore Championship.

    The Procore Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Sept. 12-15, 2024
    • Location: Napa, California, USA
    • Course: Silverado Resort (North Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,123 yards
    • Purse: $6M
    • Previous winner: Sahith Theegala

    At the Procore Championship

    • Gotterup finished 51st (with a score of 4-under) in his only appearance at the Procore Championship in recent years (in 2022).
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Sahith Theegala posted numbers of 0.059 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (40th in field), 3.335 in SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 8.924 in SG: Putting (second).
    • En route to his victory last year, Theegala posted an average driving distance of 302.6 (23rd in field), hit 73.61% of greens in regulation (25th), and took 25.75 putts per round (first).

    Gotterup's recent history at the Procore Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    9/15/20225173-67-71-73-4

    Gotterup's recent performances

    • In his last five events, Gotterup has an average finish of 49th.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Gotterup has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
    • He has finished with an average score of -5 those three times he's made the cut.
    • Chris Gotterup has averaged 318.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Gotterup is averaging -0.811 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Gotterup is averaging -0.631 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Gotterup .

    Gotterup's advanced stats and rankings

    • Gotterup's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.201 ranks 55th on TOUR this season, and his 49.8% driving accuracy average ranks 164th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Gotterup owns a -0.439 mark (152nd on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Gotterup has registered a 0.075 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 76th on TOUR, while he ranks 111th with a putts-per-round average of 29.10. He has broken par 24.01% of the time (91st on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance7313.8318.0
    Greens in Regulation %7066.85%71.18%
    Putts Per Round11129.1029.9
    Par Breakers9124.01%22.92%
    Bogey Avoidance10115.16%15.97%

    Gotterup's best finishes

    • Gotterup has played 22 tournaments this season, collecting one win .
    • In those 22 events, he made the cut 11 times (50%).
    • Currently, Gotterup has 452 points, placing him 94th in the FedExCup standings.

    Gotterup's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Gotterup's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where his 3.431 mark ranked seventh in the field.
    • Gotterup's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in February 2024 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 7.018. He finished 35th in that event.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Gotterup's best performance this season was at the Myrtle Beach Classic, where his 3.577 mark ranked sixth in the field.
    • At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Gotterup posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.489, which was his best so far this season. That ranked third in the field.
    • Gotterup delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (17.007) at the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024. That ranked No. 1 in the field.

    Gotterup's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee550.2011.489
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green152-0.439-1.872
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green420.1730.563
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting760.075-0.811
    Average Strokes Gained: Total1030.010-0.631

    Gotterup's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC72-68-4--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC77-68-66-5--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open5068-71-75-72-27
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC70-73+1--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaW/D69-2--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches3570-69-70-67-819
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC68-73-3--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship6168-73-75-70+25
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open5767-74-70-69E5
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC76-73+5--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC70-71-3--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans1164-72-63-69-13931
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson2467-69-65-68-1533
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic166-64-65-67-22300
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC74-71+3--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC76-70+6--
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC73-76+5--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship6175-65-68-69-38
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic6771-69-68-77-33
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC66-73-3--
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC66-77+3--
    July 25-283M Open5969-69-71-72-35
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship2265-69-69-67-1037

    All stats in this article are accurate for Gotterup as of the start of the Procore Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.