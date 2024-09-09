Chris Gotterup betting profile: Procore Championship
1 Min Read
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 10: The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship at Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 10, 2023 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)
When he takes the course Sept. 12-15, Chris Gotterup will aim to improve upon his last performance in the Procore Championship. In 2022, he shot 4-under and finished 51st at Silverado Resort and Spa (North Course).
The Procore Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Sept. 12-15, 2024
- Location: Napa, California, USA
- Course: Silverado Resort (North Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,123 yards
- Purse: $6M
- Previous winner: Sahith Theegala
At the Procore Championship
- Gotterup finished 51st (with a score of 4-under) in his only appearance at the Procore Championship in recent years (in 2022).
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Sahith Theegala posted numbers of 0.059 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (40th in field), 3.335 in SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 8.924 in SG: Putting (second).
- En route to his victory last year, Theegala posted an average driving distance of 302.6 (23rd in field), hit 73.61% of greens in regulation (25th), and took 25.75 putts per round (first).
Gotterup's recent history at the Procore Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|9/15/2022
|51
|73-67-71-73
|-4
Gotterup's recent performances
- In his last five events, Gotterup has an average finish of 49th.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
- Over his last five tournaments, Gotterup has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- He has finished with an average score of -5 those three times he's made the cut.
- Chris Gotterup has averaged 318.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Gotterup is averaging -0.811 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Gotterup is averaging -0.631 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Gotterup's advanced stats and rankings
- Gotterup's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.201 ranks 55th on TOUR this season, and his 49.8% driving accuracy average ranks 164th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Gotterup owns a -0.439 mark (152nd on TOUR).
- On the greens, Gotterup has registered a 0.075 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 76th on TOUR, while he ranks 111th with a putts-per-round average of 29.10. He has broken par 24.01% of the time (91st on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|7
|313.8
|318.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|70
|66.85%
|71.18%
|Putts Per Round
|111
|29.10
|29.9
|Par Breakers
|91
|24.01%
|22.92%
|Bogey Avoidance
|101
|15.16%
|15.97%
Gotterup's best finishes
- Gotterup has played 22 tournaments this season, collecting one win .
- In those 22 events, he made the cut 11 times (50%).
- Currently, Gotterup has 452 points, placing him 94th in the FedExCup standings.
Gotterup's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Gotterup's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where his 3.431 mark ranked seventh in the field.
- Gotterup's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in February 2024 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 7.018. He finished 35th in that event.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Gotterup's best performance this season was at the Myrtle Beach Classic, where his 3.577 mark ranked sixth in the field.
- At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Gotterup posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.489, which was his best so far this season. That ranked third in the field.
- Gotterup delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (17.007) at the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024. That ranked No. 1 in the field.
Gotterup's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|55
|0.201
|1.489
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|152
|-0.439
|-1.872
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|42
|0.173
|0.563
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|76
|0.075
|-0.811
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|103
|0.010
|-0.631
Gotterup's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|72-68
|-4
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|77-68-66
|-5
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|50
|68-71-75-72
|-2
|7
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|70-73
|+1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|W/D
|69
|-2
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|35
|70-69-70-67
|-8
|19
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|68-73
|-3
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|61
|68-73-75-70
|+2
|5
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|57
|67-74-70-69
|E
|5
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|76-73
|+5
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|70-71
|-3
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|11
|64-72-63-69
|-139
|31
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|24
|67-69-65-68
|-15
|33
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|1
|66-64-65-67
|-22
|300
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|74-71
|+3
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|76-70
|+6
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|73-76
|+5
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|61
|75-65-68-69
|-3
|8
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|67
|71-69-68-77
|-3
|3
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|66-73
|-3
|--
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|66-77
|+3
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|59
|69-69-71-72
|-3
|5
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|22
|65-69-69-67
|-10
|37
All stats in this article are accurate for Gotterup as of the start of the Procore Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.