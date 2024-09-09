Chez Reavie betting profile: Procore Championship

Reavie has finished in the top 10 once over his last five events.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut once.

Over his last five events, Reavie has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average once.

In his last five tournaments, he finished -19 relative to par in his only made cut.

Off the tee, Chez Reavie has averaged 288.3 yards in his past five tournaments.

Reavie has an average of -0.858 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.