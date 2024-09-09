Chez Reavie betting profile: Procore Championship
1 Min Read
Chez Reavie looks to improve upon his 66th-place finish in 2023's tournament when he begins play in the 2024 Procore Championship at Silverado Resort (North Course) Sept. 12-15.
The Procore Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Sept. 12-15, 2024
- Location: Napa, California, USA
- Course: Silverado Resort (North Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,123 yards
- Purse: $6M
- Previous winner: Sahith Theegala
At the Procore Championship
- Over his last eight trips to the Procore Championship, Reavie has an average score of 8-under, with an average finish of 28th.
- Reavie last played at the Procore Championship in 2023, finishing 66th with a score of even-par.
- With numbers of 0.059 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (40th in field), 3.335 in SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 8.924 in SG: Putting (second), Sahith Theegala won this tournament in 2023.
- Theegala also posted numbers of 302.6 in average driving distance (23rd in field), 73.61% in terms of greens in regulation (25th), and 25.75 putts per round (first).
Reavie's recent history at the Procore Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|9/14/2023
|66
|73-68-70-77
|E
|9/15/2022
|MC
|73-70
|-1
|9/16/2021
|28
|65-75-70-69
|-9
|9/10/2020
|3
|67-71-66-66
|-18
|9/26/2019
|33
|69-68-69-75
|-7
|10/4/2018
|33
|69-69-71-73
|-6
Reavie's recent performances
- Reavie has finished in the top 10 once over his last five events.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut once.
- Over his last five events, Reavie has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average once.
- In his last five tournaments, he finished -19 relative to par in his only made cut.
- Off the tee, Chez Reavie has averaged 288.3 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Reavie has an average of -0.858 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Reavie is averaging 0.253 Strokes Gained: Total.
Reavie's advanced stats and rankings
- Reavie has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.498 this season, which ranks 156th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (286.1 yards) ranks 158th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Reavie ranks 11th on TOUR with a mark of 0.527.
- On the greens, Reavie's -0.472 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 150th this season, and his 29.50 putts-per-round average ranks 141st.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|158
|286.1
|288.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|34
|68.52%
|74.54%
|Putts Per Round
|141
|29.50
|29.8
|Par Breakers
|74
|24.54%
|24.07%
|Bogey Avoidance
|101
|15.16%
|10.65%
Reavie's best finishes
- Although Reavie hasn't won any of the 20 tournaments he has participated in this season, he has come away with one top-10 finish.
- In those 20 tournaments, he had a 40% success rate in terms of making the cut (eight cuts made).
- As of now, Reavie has accumulated 161 points, which ranks him 159th in the FedExCup standings.
Reavie's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Reavie delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), ranking 36th in the field at 1.464.
- Reavie's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the ISCO Championship, where his 8.220 mark ranked third in the field.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Reavie's best effort this season was at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked 12th in the field with a mark of 3.736 (he finished 33rd in that event).
- At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Reavie posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (2.725). That ranked 24th in the field.
- Reavie posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.128) at the ISCO Championship (July 2024), which ranked him 10th in the field. He finished 10th in that tournament.
Reavie's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|156
|-0.498
|-0.944
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|11
|0.527
|2.022
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|25
|0.250
|0.033
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|150
|-0.472
|-0.858
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|125
|-0.193
|0.253
Reavie's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|66
|73-68-70-77
|E
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+2
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|75-70
|+3
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|72
|67-70-70-74
|-7
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|74-66
|E
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|52
|66-70-66-71
|-15
|7
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|74-71
|+1
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-73
|+3
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|12
|67-72-72-68
|-5
|58
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|69-74
|+3
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|33
|75-68-72-70
|-3
|21
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|33
|70-69-70-69
|-10
|14
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|40
|66-70-72-71
|-9
|2
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|32
|68-66-71-70
|-9
|14
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|73-73
|+6
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|65
|69-71-72-71
|+3
|4
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|68-74
|E
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|10
|68-62-69-70
|-19
|35
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|71-66
|-3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Reavie as of the start of the Procore Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.