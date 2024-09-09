PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
9H AGO

Chez Reavie betting profile: Procore Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Chez Reavie looks to improve upon his 66th-place finish in 2023's tournament when he begins play in the 2024 Procore Championship at Silverado Resort (North Course) Sept. 12-15.

    The Procore Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Sept. 12-15, 2024
    • Location: Napa, California, USA
    • Course: Silverado Resort (North Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,123 yards
    • Purse: $6M
    • Previous winner: Sahith Theegala

    At the Procore Championship

    • Over his last eight trips to the Procore Championship, Reavie has an average score of 8-under, with an average finish of 28th.
    • Reavie last played at the Procore Championship in 2023, finishing 66th with a score of even-par.
    • With numbers of 0.059 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (40th in field), 3.335 in SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 8.924 in SG: Putting (second), Sahith Theegala won this tournament in 2023.
    • Theegala also posted numbers of 302.6 in average driving distance (23rd in field), 73.61% in terms of greens in regulation (25th), and 25.75 putts per round (first).

    Reavie's recent history at the Procore Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    9/14/20236673-68-70-77E
    9/15/2022MC73-70-1
    9/16/20212865-75-70-69-9
    9/10/2020367-71-66-66-18
    9/26/20193369-68-69-75-7
    10/4/20183369-69-71-73-6

    Reavie's recent performances

    • Reavie has finished in the top 10 once over his last five events.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut once.
    • Over his last five events, Reavie has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average once.
    • In his last five tournaments, he finished -19 relative to par in his only made cut.
    • Off the tee, Chez Reavie has averaged 288.3 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Reavie has an average of -0.858 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Reavie is averaging 0.253 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Reavie's advanced stats and rankings

    • Reavie has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.498 this season, which ranks 156th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (286.1 yards) ranks 158th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Reavie ranks 11th on TOUR with a mark of 0.527.
    • On the greens, Reavie's -0.472 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 150th this season, and his 29.50 putts-per-round average ranks 141st.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance158286.1288.3
    Greens in Regulation %3468.52%74.54%
    Putts Per Round14129.5029.8
    Par Breakers7424.54%24.07%
    Bogey Avoidance10115.16%10.65%

    Reavie's best finishes

    • Although Reavie hasn't won any of the 20 tournaments he has participated in this season, he has come away with one top-10 finish.
    • In those 20 tournaments, he had a 40% success rate in terms of making the cut (eight cuts made).
    • As of now, Reavie has accumulated 161 points, which ranks him 159th in the FedExCup standings.

    Reavie's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Reavie delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), ranking 36th in the field at 1.464.
    • Reavie's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the ISCO Championship, where his 8.220 mark ranked third in the field.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Reavie's best effort this season was at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked 12th in the field with a mark of 3.736 (he finished 33rd in that event).
    • At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Reavie posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (2.725). That ranked 24th in the field.
    • Reavie posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.128) at the ISCO Championship (July 2024), which ranked him 10th in the field. He finished 10th in that tournament.

    Reavie's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee156-0.498-0.944
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green110.5272.022
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green250.2500.033
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting150-0.472-0.858
    Average Strokes Gained: Total125-0.1930.253

    Reavie's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship6673-68-70-77E--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC74-72+2--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC75-70+3--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship7267-70-70-74-7--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC74-66E--
    January 18-21The American Express5266-70-66-71-157
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC74-71+1--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC72-73+3--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC69-74+1--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-73+3--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship1267-72-72-68-558
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC69-74+3--
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open3375-68-72-70-321
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship3370-69-70-69-1014
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans4066-70-72-71-92
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-69-3--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic3268-66-71-70-914
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC73-73+6--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open6569-71-72-71+34
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC73-73+2--
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC68-74E--
    July 11-14ISCO Championship1068-62-69-70-1935
    July 25-283M OpenMC69-72-1--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC71-66-3--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Reavie as of the start of the Procore Championship.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.