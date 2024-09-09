Chesson Hadley betting profile: Procore Championship
BLAINE, MINNESOTA - JULY 26: Chesson Hadley of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of the 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities on July 26, 2024 in Blaine, Minnesota. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
Chesson Hadley looks to improve upon his 62nd-place finish in 2023's tournament when he begins play in the 2024 Procore Championship at Silverado Resort (North Course) Sept. 12-15.
The Procore Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Sept. 12-15, 2024
- Location: Napa, California, USA
- Course: Silverado Resort (North Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,123 yards
- Purse: $6M
- Previous winner: Sahith Theegala
At the Procore Championship
- Hadley's average finish has been 26th, and his average score 10-under, over his last seven appearances at the Procore Championship.
- In 2023, Hadley finished 62nd (with a score of 3-under) in his most recent appearance at the Procore Championship.
- Sahith Theegala finished with 0.059 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (40th in the field), 3.335 SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 8.924 SG: Putting (second) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- En route to his victory last year, Theegala posted an average driving distance of 302.6 (23rd in field), hit 73.61% of greens in regulation (25th), and took 25.75 putts per round (first).
Hadley's recent history at the Procore Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|9/14/2023
|62
|71-69-75-70
|-3
|9/15/2022
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|9/16/2021
|MC
|71-76
|+3
|9/10/2020
|14
|70-67-69-67
|-15
|9/26/2019
|23
|72-69-68-71
|-8
|10/4/2018
|MC
|70-72
|-2
Hadley's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Hadley finished outside the top 20.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut once.
- Hadley has not finished within five shots of the winner or carded a better-than-average score in any of his last five tournaments.
- He finished 13-under relative to par the only time he made the cut.
- Chesson Hadley has averaged 308.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Hadley is averaging -0.312 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Hadley has an average of -0.592 in his past five tournaments.
Hadley's advanced stats and rankings
- Hadley's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.104 ranks 74th on TOUR this season, and his 57.2% driving accuracy average ranks 132nd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hadley sports a -0.140 average that ranks 120th on TOUR. He ranks 88th with a 66.09% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hadley's 0.215 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 48th this season, and his 29.21 putts-per-round average ranks 116th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|70
|302.0
|308.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|88
|66.09%
|70.37%
|Putts Per Round
|116
|29.21
|29.8
|Par Breakers
|70
|24.65%
|24.07%
|Bogey Avoidance
|130
|15.97%
|13.43%
Hadley's best finishes
- Hadley has played 20 tournaments this season, and he has collected two top-10 finishes.
- In those 20 tournaments, he had a 40% success rate in terms of making the cut (eight cuts made).
- Currently, Hadley has 227 points, ranking him 138th in the FedExCup standings.
Hadley's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Hadley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the John Deere Classic, where he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 3.271 (he finished 32nd in that event).
- Hadley's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where his 2.826 mark ranked in the field.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hadley delivered his best mark this season at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (February 2024), ranking seventh in the field with a mark of 4.018.
- At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Hadley delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 8.880, which was his best so far this season. That ranked No. 1 in the field.
- Hadley recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.007) at the Myrtle Beach Classic, which was held in May 2024. That performance ranked 10th in the field (he finished 10th in that event).
Hadley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|74
|0.104
|1.012
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|120
|-0.140
|-0.789
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|122
|-0.102
|-0.503
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|48
|0.215
|-0.312
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|97
|0.078
|-0.592
Hadley's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|62
|71-69-75-70
|-3
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|35
|64-69-73-73
|-9
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|7
|70-64-67-66
|-17
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|7
|66-66-72-63
|-21
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|38
|71-67-68-64
|-12
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|56
|65-66-71-72
|-14
|5
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|25
|67-70-74-71
|-6
|30
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|24
|69-67-69-70
|-9
|31
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|35
|65-72-70-69
|-8
|19
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|75-71
|+2
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|71-75
|+4
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|74-69
|+3
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|8
|63-72-65-66
|-144
|52
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|64-73
|-5
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|10
|69-67-67-67
|-14
|38
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|74-71
|+5
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|51
|71-69-69-70
|-1
|7
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|75-73
|+8
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|71-70
|-3
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|32
|66-67-69-69
|-13
|24
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|71-66
|-7
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Hadley as of the start of the Procore Championship.
