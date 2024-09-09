Chesson Hadley betting profile: Procore Championship

This season, Hadley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the John Deere Classic, where he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 3.271 (he finished 32nd in that event).

Hadley's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where his 2.826 mark ranked in the field.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hadley delivered his best mark this season at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (February 2024), ranking seventh in the field with a mark of 4.018.

At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Hadley delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 8.880, which was his best so far this season. That ranked No. 1 in the field.