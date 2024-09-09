PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
9H AGO

Chesson Hadley betting profile: Procore Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

BLAINE, MINNESOTA - JULY 26: Chesson Hadley of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of the 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities on July 26, 2024 in Blaine, Minnesota. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

    Chesson Hadley looks to improve upon his 62nd-place finish in 2023's tournament when he begins play in the 2024 Procore Championship at Silverado Resort (North Course) Sept. 12-15.

    Latest odds for Hadley at the Procore Championship.

    The Procore Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Sept. 12-15, 2024
    • Location: Napa, California, USA
    • Course: Silverado Resort (North Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,123 yards
    • Purse: $6M
    • Previous winner: Sahith Theegala

    At the Procore Championship

    • Hadley's average finish has been 26th, and his average score 10-under, over his last seven appearances at the Procore Championship.
    • In 2023, Hadley finished 62nd (with a score of 3-under) in his most recent appearance at the Procore Championship.
    • Sahith Theegala finished with 0.059 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (40th in the field), 3.335 SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 8.924 SG: Putting (second) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • En route to his victory last year, Theegala posted an average driving distance of 302.6 (23rd in field), hit 73.61% of greens in regulation (25th), and took 25.75 putts per round (first).

    Hadley's recent history at the Procore Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    9/14/20236271-69-75-70-3
    9/15/2022MC71-72-1
    9/16/2021MC71-76+3
    9/10/20201470-67-69-67-15
    9/26/20192372-69-68-71-8
    10/4/2018MC70-72-2

    Hadley's recent performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Hadley finished outside the top 20.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut once.
    • Hadley has not finished within five shots of the winner or carded a better-than-average score in any of his last five tournaments.
    • He finished 13-under relative to par the only time he made the cut.
    • Chesson Hadley has averaged 308.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Hadley is averaging -0.312 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Hadley has an average of -0.592 in his past five tournaments.
    Hadley's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hadley's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.104 ranks 74th on TOUR this season, and his 57.2% driving accuracy average ranks 132nd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hadley sports a -0.140 average that ranks 120th on TOUR. He ranks 88th with a 66.09% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Hadley's 0.215 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 48th this season, and his 29.21 putts-per-round average ranks 116th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance70302.0308.7
    Greens in Regulation %8866.09%70.37%
    Putts Per Round11629.2129.8
    Par Breakers7024.65%24.07%
    Bogey Avoidance13015.97%13.43%

    Hadley's best finishes

    • Hadley has played 20 tournaments this season, and he has collected two top-10 finishes.
    • In those 20 tournaments, he had a 40% success rate in terms of making the cut (eight cuts made).
    • Currently, Hadley has 227 points, ranking him 138th in the FedExCup standings.

    Hadley's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Hadley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the John Deere Classic, where he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 3.271 (he finished 32nd in that event).
    • Hadley's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where his 2.826 mark ranked in the field.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hadley delivered his best mark this season at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (February 2024), ranking seventh in the field with a mark of 4.018.
    • At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Hadley delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 8.880, which was his best so far this season. That ranked No. 1 in the field.
    • Hadley recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.007) at the Myrtle Beach Classic, which was held in May 2024. That performance ranked 10th in the field (he finished 10th in that event).

    Hadley's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee740.1041.012
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green120-0.140-0.789
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green122-0.102-0.503
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting480.215-0.312
    Average Strokes Gained: Total970.078-0.592

    Hadley's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship6271-69-75-70-3--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship3564-69-73-73-9--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open770-64-67-66-17--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship766-66-72-63-21--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic3871-67-68-64-12--
    January 18-21The American Express5665-66-71-72-145
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open2567-70-74-71-630
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC73-70+1--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta2469-67-69-70-931
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches3565-72-70-69-819
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC75-71+2--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC71-75+4--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC74-69+3--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC73-73+2--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans863-72-65-66-14452
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC64-73-5--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic1069-67-67-67-1438
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC74-71+5--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open5171-69-69-70-17
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC75-73+8--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC71-70-3--
    July 4-7John Deere Classic3266-67-69-69-1324
    July 11-14ISCO ChampionshipMC71-66-7--
    July 25-283M OpenMC73-72+3--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC71-71+2--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hadley as of the start of the Procore Championship.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.