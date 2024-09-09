Charley Hoffman betting profile: Procore Championship

This season, Hoffman's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked 14th in the field with a mark of 3.075 (he finished 69th in that tournament).

Hoffman's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in July 2024 at the 3M Open, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 7.675. He finished 59th in that tournament.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hoffman's best effort this season was at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where his 1.482 mark ranked 21st in the field.

At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Hoffman delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 7.183, which ranked him second in the field. He finished second in that tournament.