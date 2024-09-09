Charley Hoffman betting profile: Procore Championship
1 Min Read
In his last competition at the Wyndham Championship, Charley Hoffman concluded the weekend at 11-under, good for a 12th-place finish. He enters play in the 2024 Procore Championship Sept. 12-15 trying for better results.
The Procore Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Sept. 12-15, 2024
- Location: Napa, California, USA
- Course: Silverado Resort (North Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,123 yards
- Purse: $6M
- Previous winner: Sahith Theegala
At the Procore Championship
- Over his last six trips to the Procore Championship, Hoffman has an average score of 9-under, with an average finish of 39th.
- In 2023, Hoffman missed the cut (with a score of 8-over) in his most recent appearance at the Procore Championship.
- With numbers of 0.059 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (40th in field), 3.335 in SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 8.924 in SG: Putting (second), Sahith Theegala won this tournament in 2023.
- En route to his victory last year, Theegala posted an average driving distance of 302.6 (23rd in field), hit 73.61% of greens in regulation (25th), and took 25.75 putts per round (first).
Hoffman's recent history at the Procore Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|9/14/2023
|MC
|76-76
|+8
|9/15/2022
|MC
|74-70
|E
|9/16/2021
|22
|69-71-67-71
|-10
|9/10/2020
|56
|67-71-71-72
|-7
|9/26/2019
|MC
|73-71
|E
Hoffman's recent performances
- Over his last five events, Hoffman has finished in the top 20 once.
- He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Hoffman has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score relative to par of 7-under in his last five tournaments.
- In terms of driving distance, Charley Hoffman has averaged 307.7 yards in his past five starts.
- Hoffman has an average of -1.364 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hoffman is averaging 0.629 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hoffman's advanced stats and rankings
- Hoffman has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.146, which ranks 66th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (303.1 yards) ranks 57th, and his 56.9% driving accuracy average ranks 137th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hoffman ranks 55th on TOUR with a mark of 0.247.
- On the greens, Hoffman's -0.293 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 136th on TOUR this season, and his 29.00 putts-per-round average ranks 89th. He has broken par 27.14% of the time (13th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|57
|303.1
|307.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|90
|66.03%
|71.18%
|Putts Per Round
|89
|29.00
|29.8
|Par Breakers
|13
|27.14%
|23.61%
|Bogey Avoidance
|120
|15.71%
|14.58%
Hoffman's best finishes
- Hoffman has participated in 18 tournaments this season, and he has secured two top-five finishes.
- In those 18 tournaments, he had a 61.1% success rate in terms of making the cut (11 cuts made).
- As of now, Hoffman has accumulated 550 points, which ranks him 81st in the FedExCup standings.
Hoffman's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Hoffman's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked 14th in the field with a mark of 3.075 (he finished 69th in that tournament).
- Hoffman's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in July 2024 at the 3M Open, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 7.675. He finished 59th in that tournament.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hoffman's best effort this season was at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where his 1.482 mark ranked 21st in the field.
- At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Hoffman delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 7.183, which ranked him second in the field. He finished second in that tournament.
- Hoffman posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (16.258) at the WM Phoenix Open, which was held in February 2024. That performance ranked No. 1 in the field (he finished second in that event).
Hoffman's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|66
|0.146
|0.821
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|55
|0.247
|1.288
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|97
|-0.011
|-0.117
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|136
|-0.293
|-1.364
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|96
|0.088
|0.629
Hoffman's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|76-76
|+8
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|68-73
|-3
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|69-73
|-2
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|45
|65-69-70-69
|-11
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|13
|68-70-62-65
|-17
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|42
|70-67-70-65
|-8
|11
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|69-66-77
|-4
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|56
|70-67-79-71
|-1
|5
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|2
|67-68-64-64
|-21
|300
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|50
|69-74-72-73
|+4
|13
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|75-74
|+5
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|69
|72-70-77-71
|+2
|3
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|4
|66-68-69-67
|-18
|73
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|11
|65-68-65-70
|-20
|31
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|50
|65-75-74-69
|+3
|7
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|73-72
|+5
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|69-73
|-2
|--
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|57
|70-67-70-67
|-6
|5
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|59
|73-67-76-65
|-3
|5
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|12
|64-68-70-67
|-11
|53
All stats in this article are accurate for Hoffman as of the start of the Procore Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.