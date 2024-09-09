Chandler Phillips betting profile: Procore Championship

This season, Phillips' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Wyndham Championship, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 3.032 (he finished 38th in that tournament).

Phillips delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Valspar Championship, ranking ninth in the field at 5.033. In that event, he finished third.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Phillips' best effort this season was at the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, as he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 2.585.

At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Phillips delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 5.856, which ranked him eighth in the field. He finished third in that event.