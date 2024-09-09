PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
9H AGO

Chandler Phillips betting profile: Procore Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 10: The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship at Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 10, 2023 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

    Chandler Phillips enters play Sept. 12-15 in the 2024 Procore Championship at Silverado Resort (North Course) following a 38th-place finish in the Wyndham Championship, which was his most recent tournament.

    Latest odds for Phillips at the Procore Championship.

    The Procore Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Sept. 12-15, 2024
    • Location: Napa, California, USA
    • Course: Silverado Resort (North Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,123 yards
    • Purse: $6M
    • Previous winner: Sahith Theegala

    At the Procore Championship

    • In the past five years, this is Phillips' first time playing at the Procore Championship.
    • Sahith Theegala finished with 0.059 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (40th in the field), 3.335 SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 8.924 SG: Putting (second) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • Theegala's average driving distance was 302.6 (23rd in field), he hit 73.61% of greens in regulation (25th), with 25.75 putts per round (first) en route to his win last year.

    Phillips' recent performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Phillips has an average finish of 50th.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
    • Phillips has an average finishing position of 50th in his last five appearances.
    • In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 7-under.
    • Off the tee, Chandler Phillips has averaged 290.3 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Phillips is averaging 0.924 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Phillips is averaging 0.211 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Phillips' advanced stats and rankings

    • Phillips has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.111 this season (118th on TOUR). His average driving distance (293.9 yards) ranks 130th, while his 62.7% driving accuracy average ranks 75th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Phillips ranks 47th on TOUR with a mark of 0.261.
    • On the greens, Phillips' 0.214 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 49th this season, while he averages 28.19 putts per round (16th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance130293.9290.3
    Greens in Regulation %14363.65%66.32%
    Putts Per Round1628.1928.6
    Par Breakers1127.40%25.00%
    Bogey Avoidance6514.22%12.50%

    Phillips' best finishes

    • Phillips has taken part in 20 tournaments this season, securing one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
    • In those 20 events, he made the cut 14 times, a success rate of 70%.
    • With 427 points, Phillips currently ranks 97th in the FedExCup standings.

    Phillips' best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Phillips' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Wyndham Championship, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 3.032 (he finished 38th in that tournament).
    • Phillips delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Valspar Championship, ranking ninth in the field at 5.033. In that event, he finished third.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Phillips' best effort this season was at the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, as he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 2.585.
    • At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Phillips delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 5.856, which ranked him eighth in the field. He finished third in that event.
    • Phillips delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.547) at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, a performance that ranked him third in the field.

    Phillips' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee118-0.1110.902
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green470.261-0.860
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green101-0.020-0.754
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting490.2140.924
    Average Strokes Gained: Total580.3440.211

    Phillips' past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii5770-66-70-68-65
    January 18-21The American Express2570-70-63-66-1930
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open7668-73-74-77+42
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta2469-69-69-68-931
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesW/D66-5--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC75-72+3--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship368-68-70-69-9163
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open4574-67-67-70-29
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC71-76+3--
    April 18-21RBC Heritage5568-69-77-68-210
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans1965-71-63-70-1916
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC72-72+2--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic5067-69-72-71-55
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge1270-69-69-69-358
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open1069-70-68-64-968
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic6768-72-73-72-33
    July 4-7John Deere Classic4464-68-70-71-1112
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC70-68-2--
    July 25-283M OpenMC71-71E--
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship3867-69-71-66-717

    All stats in this article are accurate for Phillips as of the start of the Procore Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.