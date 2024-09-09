Chandler Phillips betting profile: Procore Championship
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 10: The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship at Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 10, 2023 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)
Chandler Phillips enters play Sept. 12-15 in the 2024 Procore Championship at Silverado Resort (North Course) following a 38th-place finish in the Wyndham Championship, which was his most recent tournament.
The Procore Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Sept. 12-15, 2024
- Location: Napa, California, USA
- Course: Silverado Resort (North Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,123 yards
- Purse: $6M
- Previous winner: Sahith Theegala
At the Procore Championship
- In the past five years, this is Phillips' first time playing at the Procore Championship.
- Sahith Theegala finished with 0.059 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (40th in the field), 3.335 SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 8.924 SG: Putting (second) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Theegala's average driving distance was 302.6 (23rd in field), he hit 73.61% of greens in regulation (25th), with 25.75 putts per round (first) en route to his win last year.
Phillips' recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Phillips has an average finish of 50th.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
- In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 7-under.
- Off the tee, Chandler Phillips has averaged 290.3 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Phillips is averaging 0.924 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Phillips is averaging 0.211 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Phillips' advanced stats and rankings
- Phillips has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.111 this season (118th on TOUR). His average driving distance (293.9 yards) ranks 130th, while his 62.7% driving accuracy average ranks 75th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Phillips ranks 47th on TOUR with a mark of 0.261.
- On the greens, Phillips' 0.214 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 49th this season, while he averages 28.19 putts per round (16th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|130
|293.9
|290.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|143
|63.65%
|66.32%
|Putts Per Round
|16
|28.19
|28.6
|Par Breakers
|11
|27.40%
|25.00%
|Bogey Avoidance
|65
|14.22%
|12.50%
Phillips' best finishes
- Phillips has taken part in 20 tournaments this season, securing one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
- In those 20 events, he made the cut 14 times, a success rate of 70%.
- With 427 points, Phillips currently ranks 97th in the FedExCup standings.
Phillips' best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Phillips' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Wyndham Championship, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 3.032 (he finished 38th in that tournament).
- Phillips delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Valspar Championship, ranking ninth in the field at 5.033. In that event, he finished third.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Phillips' best effort this season was at the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, as he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 2.585.
- At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Phillips delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 5.856, which ranked him eighth in the field. He finished third in that event.
- Phillips delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.547) at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, a performance that ranked him third in the field.
Phillips' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|118
|-0.111
|0.902
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|47
|0.261
|-0.860
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|101
|-0.020
|-0.754
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|49
|0.214
|0.924
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|58
|0.344
|0.211
Phillips' past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|57
|70-66-70-68
|-6
|5
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|25
|70-70-63-66
|-19
|30
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|76
|68-73-74-77
|+4
|2
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|24
|69-69-69-68
|-9
|31
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|W/D
|66
|-5
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|75-72
|+3
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|3
|68-68-70-69
|-9
|163
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|45
|74-67-67-70
|-2
|9
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|71-76
|+3
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|55
|68-69-77-68
|-2
|10
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|19
|65-71-63-70
|-19
|16
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|50
|67-69-72-71
|-5
|5
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|12
|70-69-69-69
|-3
|58
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|10
|69-70-68-64
|-9
|68
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|67
|68-72-73-72
|-3
|3
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|44
|64-68-70-71
|-11
|12
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|70-68
|-2
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|38
|67-69-71-66
|-7
|17
All stats in this article are accurate for Phillips as of the start of the Procore Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.