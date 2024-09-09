Chan Kim betting profile: Procore Championship
MCKINNEY, TEXAS - APRIL 30: Chan Kim looks over a putt on the fourth hole prior to THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on April 30, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images for The CJ Cup)
Chan Kim enters the 2024 Procore Championship Sept. 12-15 after a 12th-place finish in the Wyndham Championship in his most recent tournament.
The Procore Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Sept. 12-15, 2024
- Location: Napa, California, USA
- Course: Silverado Resort (North Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,123 yards
- Purse: $6M
- Previous winner: Sahith Theegala
At the Procore Championship
- In the past five years, this is Kim's first time competing at the Procore Championship.
- When Sahith Theegala won this tournament in 2023, he had 0.059 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (40th in the field), 3.335 SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 8.924 SG: Putting (second).
- Theegala also posted numbers of 302.6 in average driving distance (23rd in field), 73.61% in terms of greens in regulation (25th), and 25.75 putts per round (first).
Kim's recent performances
- Over his last five tournaments, Kim has one top-10 finish and three top-20 finishes.
- He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Kim has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five appearances. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score three times.
- He has an average score of 17-under across his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Chan Kim has averaged 307.7 yards in his past five starts.
- Kim has an average of -0.228 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Kim is averaging 5.209 Strokes Gained: Total.
Kim's advanced stats and rankings
- Kim has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.274 this season, which ranks 43rd on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (299.1 yards) ranks 95th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kim ranks 21st on TOUR, putting up an average of 0.451, while he ranks 17th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 69.53%.
- On the greens, Kim's -0.347 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 141st on TOUR this season, and his 29.06 putts-per-round average ranks 105th. He has broken par 26.97% of the time (15th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|95
|299.1
|307.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|17
|69.53%
|75.35%
|Putts Per Round
|105
|29.06
|29.5
|Par Breakers
|15
|26.97%
|28.13%
|Bogey Avoidance
|15
|12.72%
|9.38%
Kim's best finishes
- Kim has taken part in 21 tournaments this season, and he has secured three top-10 finishes.
- In those 21 tournaments, he had a 66.7% success rate in terms of making the cut (14 cuts made).
- Currently, Kim ranks 94th in the FedExCup standings with 452 points.
Kim's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Kim put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Valero Texas Open, ranking 16th in the field at 2.938. In that tournament, he finished 14th.
- Kim's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Wyndham Championship in August 2024, as he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 5.322.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kim's best performance this season was at the Myrtle Beach Classic, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 3.818 (he finished 40th in that tournament).
- At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Kim posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.998). That ranked 11th in the field.
- Kim posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.694) at the John Deere Classic (July 2024), which ranked him 12th in the field. He finished 12th in that event.
Kim's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|43
|0.274
|1.722
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|21
|0.451
|2.404
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|28
|0.226
|1.311
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|141
|-0.347
|-0.228
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|37
|0.604
|5.209
Kim's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|75-64
|-1
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|14
|64-67-68-67
|-22
|55
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|76-66
|-2
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|8
|66-69-66-71
|-12
|75
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|28
|69-71-68-67
|-9
|27
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|61
|72-68-65-77
|-6
|3
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|68
|70-71-70-79
|+2
|6
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|67
|71-71-76-70
|+4
|3
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|53
|71-67-70-71
|-1
|6
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|14
|70-72-72-69
|-5
|47
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|6
|66-70-71-65
|-16
|55
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|28
|65-69-68-69
|-144
|5
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|66-72
|-4
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|40
|66-68-69-74
|-7
|8
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|73-70
|+3
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|74-69
|+3
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|70-71
|-3
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|12
|63-68-68-65
|-20
|58
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|10
|69-66-71-63
|-19
|35
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|12
|69-66-67-67
|-11
|53
All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the Procore Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.