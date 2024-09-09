Chan Kim betting profile: Procore Championship

Over his last five tournaments, Kim has one top-10 finish and three top-20 finishes.

He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.

Kim has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five appearances. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score three times.

He has an average score of 17-under across his last five events.

In terms of driving distance, Chan Kim has averaged 307.7 yards in his past five starts.

Kim has an average of -0.228 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.