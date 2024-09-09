PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
9H AGO

Chad Ramey betting profile: Procore Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

COLUMBUS, OH - AUGUST 28: Chad Ramey of the United States hits a tee shot during the third round of the Nationwide Childrenâs Hospital Championship at The Ohio State University Golf Club on August 28, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, OH - AUGUST 28: Chad Ramey of the United States hits a tee shot during the third round of the Nationwide Childrenâs Hospital Championship at The Ohio State University Golf Club on August 28, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

    Chad Ramey will compete in the 2024 Procore Championship from Sept. 12-15 after a 52nd-place finish at the Wyndham Championship.

    Latest odds for Ramey at the Procore Championship.

    The Procore Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Sept. 12-15, 2024
    • Location: Napa, California, USA
    • Course: Silverado Resort (North Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,123 yards
    • Purse: $6M
    • Previous winner: Sahith Theegala

    At the Procore Championship

    • In his last three appearances at the Procore Championship, Ramey has an average finish of 19th, and an average score of 9-under.
    • Ramey last participated in the Procore Championship in 2023, finishing 19th with a score of 9-under.
    • Sahith Theegala finished with 0.059 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (40th in the field), 3.335 SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 8.924 SG: Putting (second) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • Theegala also posted numbers of 302.6 in average driving distance (23rd in field), 73.61% in terms of greens in regulation (25th), and 25.75 putts per round (first).

    Ramey's recent history at the Procore Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    9/14/20231969-69-69-72-9
    9/15/2022MC70-73-1
    9/16/2021MC73-69-2

    Ramey's recent performances

    • In his last five appearances, Ramey has an average finish of 40th.
    • He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Ramey has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average score of 8-under across his last five events.
    • Chad Ramey has averaged 295.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Ramey is averaging 0.086 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Ramey is averaging 0.767 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Ramey's advanced stats and rankings

    • Ramey has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.087 this season, which ranks 115th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (293.3 yards) ranks 135th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Ramey ranks 151st on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.437. Additionally, he ranks 96th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 65.87%.
    • On the greens, Ramey has delivered a 0.357 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 27th on TOUR, while he ranks 76th with a putts-per-round average of 28.91. He has broken par 25.89% of the time (35th on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance135293.3295.2
    Greens in Regulation %9665.87%73.96%
    Putts Per Round7628.9130.4
    Par Breakers3525.89%22.57%
    Bogey Avoidance14116.47%13.19%

    Ramey's best finishes

    • Ramey has participated in 21 tournaments this season, and he has come away with one top-five finish.
    • In those 21 events, he made the cut 10 times, a success rate of 47.6%.
    • With 367 points, Ramey currently ranks 110th in the FedExCup standings.

    Ramey's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Ramey delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Valspar Championship (March 2024), ranking in the field at 2.314.
    • Ramey posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the ISCO Championship, ranking 10th in the field at 5.096. In that tournament, he finished 45th.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Ramey's best effort this season was at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 6.729 (he finished 33rd in that event).
    • At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Ramey posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.905 (his best mark this season), which ranked fourth in the field. He finished 35th in that tournament.
    • Ramey posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.048) in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open. That ranked 17th in the field.

    Ramey's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee115-0.0870.435
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green151-0.4370.560
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green910.004-0.314
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting270.3570.086
    Average Strokes Gained: Total120-0.1620.767

    Ramey's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship1969-69-69-72-9--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship1670-68-67-71-12--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open4669-67-69-70-9--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC70-69-1--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC72-65-71-10--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open7871-67-79-77+62
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC71-71E--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta3373-67-67-69-821
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches3564-72-70-70-819
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73-76+5--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC70-74+2--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open1769-66-68-70-748
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC72-74+2--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship5074-64-72-72-65
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans266-69-65-63-25163
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC71-70-1--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC72-74+4--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC75-71+6--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open2468-70-66-70-636
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC69-75E--
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC66-73-3--
    July 11-14ISCO Championship4567-69-69-71-126
    July 25-283M Open2468-69-68-70-931
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship5265-64-73-74-46

    All stats in this article are accurate for Ramey as of the start of the Procore Championship.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.