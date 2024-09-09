Chad Ramey betting profile: Procore Championship
1 Min Read
COLUMBUS, OH - AUGUST 28: Chad Ramey of the United States hits a tee shot during the third round of the Nationwide Childrenâs Hospital Championship at The Ohio State University Golf Club on August 28, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)
Chad Ramey will compete in the 2024 Procore Championship from Sept. 12-15 after a 52nd-place finish at the Wyndham Championship.
The Procore Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Sept. 12-15, 2024
- Location: Napa, California, USA
- Course: Silverado Resort (North Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,123 yards
- Purse: $6M
- Previous winner: Sahith Theegala
At the Procore Championship
- In his last three appearances at the Procore Championship, Ramey has an average finish of 19th, and an average score of 9-under.
- Ramey last participated in the Procore Championship in 2023, finishing 19th with a score of 9-under.
- Sahith Theegala finished with 0.059 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (40th in the field), 3.335 SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 8.924 SG: Putting (second) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Theegala also posted numbers of 302.6 in average driving distance (23rd in field), 73.61% in terms of greens in regulation (25th), and 25.75 putts per round (first).
Ramey's recent history at the Procore Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|9/14/2023
|19
|69-69-69-72
|-9
|9/15/2022
|MC
|70-73
|-1
|9/16/2021
|MC
|73-69
|-2
Ramey's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Ramey has an average finish of 40th.
- He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Ramey has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score of 8-under across his last five events.
- Chad Ramey has averaged 295.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Ramey is averaging 0.086 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Ramey is averaging 0.767 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Ramey's advanced stats and rankings
- Ramey has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.087 this season, which ranks 115th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (293.3 yards) ranks 135th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Ramey ranks 151st on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.437. Additionally, he ranks 96th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 65.87%.
- On the greens, Ramey has delivered a 0.357 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 27th on TOUR, while he ranks 76th with a putts-per-round average of 28.91. He has broken par 25.89% of the time (35th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|135
|293.3
|295.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|96
|65.87%
|73.96%
|Putts Per Round
|76
|28.91
|30.4
|Par Breakers
|35
|25.89%
|22.57%
|Bogey Avoidance
|141
|16.47%
|13.19%
Ramey's best finishes
- Ramey has participated in 21 tournaments this season, and he has come away with one top-five finish.
- In those 21 events, he made the cut 10 times, a success rate of 47.6%.
- With 367 points, Ramey currently ranks 110th in the FedExCup standings.
Ramey's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Ramey delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Valspar Championship (March 2024), ranking in the field at 2.314.
- Ramey posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the ISCO Championship, ranking 10th in the field at 5.096. In that tournament, he finished 45th.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Ramey's best effort this season was at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 6.729 (he finished 33rd in that event).
- At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Ramey posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.905 (his best mark this season), which ranked fourth in the field. He finished 35th in that tournament.
- Ramey posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.048) in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open. That ranked 17th in the field.
Ramey's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|115
|-0.087
|0.435
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|151
|-0.437
|0.560
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|91
|0.004
|-0.314
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|27
|0.357
|0.086
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|120
|-0.162
|0.767
Ramey's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|19
|69-69-69-72
|-9
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|16
|70-68-67-71
|-12
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|46
|69-67-69-70
|-9
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|70-69
|-1
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|72-65-71
|-10
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|78
|71-67-79-77
|+6
|2
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|33
|73-67-67-69
|-8
|21
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|35
|64-72-70-70
|-8
|19
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-76
|+5
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|17
|69-66-68-70
|-7
|48
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|72-74
|+2
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|50
|74-64-72-72
|-6
|5
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|2
|66-69-65-63
|-25
|163
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|72-74
|+4
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|75-71
|+6
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|24
|68-70-66-70
|-6
|36
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|69-75
|E
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|66-73
|-3
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|45
|67-69-69-71
|-12
|6
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|24
|68-69-68-70
|-9
|31
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|52
|65-64-73-74
|-4
|6
All stats in this article are accurate for Ramey as of the start of the Procore Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.