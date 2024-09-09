Carson Young betting profile: Procore Championship
KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE - MAY 12: Carson Young plays his shot from the eighth tee during the first round of the Visit Knoxville Open at Holston Hills Country Club on May 12, 2022 in Knoxville, Tennessee. (Photo by Eakin Howard/Getty Images)
Carson Young looks to improve upon his 19th-place finish in 2023's tournament when he hits the links in the 2024 Procore Championship at Silverado Resort (North Course) Sept. 12-15.
The Procore Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Sept. 12-15, 2024
- Location: Napa, California, USA
- Course: Silverado Resort (North Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,123 yards
- Purse: $6M
- Previous winner: Sahith Theegala
At the Procore Championship
- Young's average finish has been 19th, and his average score 9-under, over his last two appearances at the Procore Championship.
- In Young's most recent appearance at the Procore Championship, in 2023, he finished 19th after posting a score of 9-under.
- With numbers of 0.059 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (40th in field), 3.335 in SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 8.924 in SG: Putting (second), Sahith Theegala won this tournament in 2023.
- En route to his victory last year, Theegala posted an average driving distance of 302.6 (23rd in field), hit 73.61% of greens in regulation (25th), and took 25.75 putts per round (first).
Young's recent history at the Procore Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|9/14/2023
|19
|70-71-68-70
|-9
|9/15/2022
|MC
|72-71
|-1
Young's recent performances
- Over his last five events, Young has finished in the top five once.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.
- Over his last five events, Young has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average once.
- In his last five appearances, his average score has been 11-under.
- In terms of driving distance, Carson Young has averaged 304.7 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Young is averaging 0.066 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Young has an average of 0.506 in his past five tournaments.
Young's advanced stats and rankings
- Young owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.360 (27th) this season, while his average driving distance of 295.8 yards ranks 117th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Young ranks 83rd on TOUR with a mark of 0.128.
- On the greens, Young's 0.043 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 85th on TOUR this season, and his 29.24 putts-per-round average ranks 119th. He has broken par 26.05% of the time (32nd).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|117
|295.8
|304.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|40
|68.20%
|76.19%
|Putts Per Round
|119
|29.24
|29.9
|Par Breakers
|32
|26.05%
|27.78%
|Bogey Avoidance
|127
|15.90%
|13.49%
Young's best finishes
- Although Young hasn't won any of the 21 tournaments he has participated in this season, he has earned one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
- In those 21 events, he made the cut 11 times, a success rate of 52.4%.
- Currently, Young has 346 points, placing him 113th in the FedExCup standings.
Young's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Young's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the 3M Open in July 2024, as he put up a 4.016 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished 71st in that tournament.
- Young's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the John Deere Classic, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 5.975 (he finished fifth in that tournament).
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Young's best performance this season was at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked 23rd in the field with a mark of 1.690 (he finished 54th in that event).
- At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Young delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.503 (his best mark this season), which ranked seventh in the field. He finished 32nd in that event.
- Young delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (13.694) at the John Deere Classic (July 2024), which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished fifth in that tournament.
Young's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|27
|0.360
|1.852
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|83
|0.128
|0.349
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|149
|-0.312
|-1.761
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|85
|0.043
|0.066
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|77
|0.219
|0.506
Young's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|19
|70-71-68-70
|-9
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|70-70
|-4
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|9
|69-64-68-67
|-20
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|71
|68-70-70-68
|-6
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|69-70
|-1
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|17
|70-64-68-65
|-21
|48
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|56
|70-69-72-76
|-1
|5
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|41
|71-67-72-68
|-6
|12
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|8
|71-67-68-66
|-12
|75
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|56
|68-71-69-72
|-4
|6
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|71-75
|+2
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|54
|71-70-73-71
|+1
|6
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|73-75
|+8
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|77-70
|+3
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|77-69
|+2
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-77
|-2
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|30
|67-69-68-66
|-14
|21
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|32
|69-69-67-70
|-9
|14
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-75
|+7
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|14
|68-69-67-68
|-8
|51
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|74-69
|-1
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|5
|67-65-66-63
|-23
|105
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|71
|68-72-76-69
|+1
|3
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|70-68
|-2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Young as of the start of the Procore Championship.
