Carson Young betting profile: Procore Championship

This season Young's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the 3M Open in July 2024, as he put up a 4.016 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished 71st in that tournament.

Young's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the John Deere Classic, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 5.975 (he finished fifth in that tournament).

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Young's best performance this season was at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked 23rd in the field with a mark of 1.690 (he finished 54th in that event).

At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Young delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.503 (his best mark this season), which ranked seventh in the field. He finished 32nd in that event.