9H AGO

Carson Young betting profile: Procore Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE - MAY 12: Carson Young plays his shot from the eighth tee during the first round of the Visit Knoxville Open at Holston Hills Country Club on May 12, 2022 in Knoxville, Tennessee. (Photo by Eakin Howard/Getty Images)

    Carson Young looks to improve upon his 19th-place finish in 2023's tournament when he hits the links in the 2024 Procore Championship at Silverado Resort (North Course) Sept. 12-15.

    Latest odds for Young at the Procore Championship.

    The Procore Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Sept. 12-15, 2024
    • Location: Napa, California, USA
    • Course: Silverado Resort (North Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,123 yards
    • Purse: $6M
    • Previous winner: Sahith Theegala

    At the Procore Championship

    • Young's average finish has been 19th, and his average score 9-under, over his last two appearances at the Procore Championship.
    • In Young's most recent appearance at the Procore Championship, in 2023, he finished 19th after posting a score of 9-under.
    • With numbers of 0.059 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (40th in field), 3.335 in SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 8.924 in SG: Putting (second), Sahith Theegala won this tournament in 2023.
    • En route to his victory last year, Theegala posted an average driving distance of 302.6 (23rd in field), hit 73.61% of greens in regulation (25th), and took 25.75 putts per round (first).

    Young's recent history at the Procore Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    9/14/20231970-71-68-70-9
    9/15/2022MC72-71-1

    Young's recent performances

    • Over his last five events, Young has finished in the top five once.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.
    • Over his last five events, Young has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average once.
    • In his last five appearances, his average score has been 11-under.
    • In terms of driving distance, Carson Young has averaged 304.7 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Young is averaging 0.066 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Young has an average of 0.506 in his past five tournaments.
    Young's advanced stats and rankings

    • Young owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.360 (27th) this season, while his average driving distance of 295.8 yards ranks 117th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Young ranks 83rd on TOUR with a mark of 0.128.
    • On the greens, Young's 0.043 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 85th on TOUR this season, and his 29.24 putts-per-round average ranks 119th. He has broken par 26.05% of the time (32nd).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance117295.8304.7
    Greens in Regulation %4068.20%76.19%
    Putts Per Round11929.2429.9
    Par Breakers3226.05%27.78%
    Bogey Avoidance12715.90%13.49%

    Young's best finishes

    • Although Young hasn't won any of the 21 tournaments he has participated in this season, he has earned one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
    • In those 21 events, he made the cut 11 times, a success rate of 52.4%.
    • Currently, Young has 346 points, placing him 113th in the FedExCup standings.

    Young's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Young's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the 3M Open in July 2024, as he put up a 4.016 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished 71st in that tournament.
    • Young's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the John Deere Classic, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 5.975 (he finished fifth in that tournament).
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Young's best performance this season was at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked 23rd in the field with a mark of 1.690 (he finished 54th in that event).
    • At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Young delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.503 (his best mark this season), which ranked seventh in the field. He finished 32nd in that event.
    • Young delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (13.694) at the John Deere Classic (July 2024), which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished fifth in that tournament.

    Young's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee270.3601.852
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green830.1280.349
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green149-0.312-1.761
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting850.0430.066
    Average Strokes Gained: Total770.2190.506

    Young's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship1970-71-68-70-9--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC70-70-4--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC73-72+3--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship969-64-68-67-20--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic7168-70-70-68-6--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC69-70-1--
    January 18-21The American Express1770-64-68-65-2148
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open5670-69-72-76-15
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open4171-67-72-68-612
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta871-67-68-66-1275
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches5668-71-69-72-46
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC71-75+2--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship5471-70-73-71+16
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC73-75+8--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC77-70+3--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC77-69+2--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC65-77-2--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson3067-69-68-66-1421
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic3269-69-67-70-914
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC72-75+7--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open1468-69-67-68-851
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC74-69-1--
    July 4-7John Deere Classic567-65-66-63-23105
    July 11-14ISCO ChampionshipMC71-72-1--
    July 25-283M Open7168-72-76-69+13
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC70-68-2--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Young as of the start of the Procore Championship.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.