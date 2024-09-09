Carl Yuan betting profile: Procore Championship

This season, Yuan's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in January 2024 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 4.086. He finished fourth in that tournament.

Yuan's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, as he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 5.390.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Yuan delivered his best effort this season at the Valspar Championship, ranking third in the field at 4.675. In that tournament, he finished fifth.

At the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, Yuan posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.173, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him eighth in the field (he finished 58th in that event).