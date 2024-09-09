Carl Yuan betting profile: Procore Championship
TRUCKEE, CALIFORNIA - JULY 19: Carl Yuan of China hits a tee shot on the 16th hole during the second round of the Barracuda Championship at the Old Greenwood course at Tahoe Mountain Club on July 19, 2024 in Truckee, California. (Photo by Isaiah Vazquez/Getty Images)
When he takes the course Sept. 12-15, Carl Yuan will try to improve upon his last performance at the Procore Championship. In 2023, he shot 2-over and placed 68th at Silverado Resort (North Course).
The Procore Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Sept. 12-15, 2024
- Location: Napa, California, USA
- Course: Silverado Resort (North Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,123 yards
- Purse: $6M
- Previous winner: Sahith Theegala
At the Procore Championship
- Yuan's average finish has been 68th, and his average score 2-over, over his last two appearances at the Procore Championship.
- Yuan finished 68th (with a score of 2-over) in his most recent appearance at the Procore Championship (in 2023).
- Sahith Theegala won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 0.059 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (40th in field), 3.335 in SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 8.924 in SG: Putting (second).
- Theegala also posted numbers of 302.6 in average driving distance (23rd in field), 73.61% in terms of greens in regulation (25th), and 25.75 putts per round (first).
Yuan's recent history at the Procore Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|9/14/2023
|68
|72-69-77-72
|+2
|9/15/2022
|MC
|74-70
|E
Yuan's recent performances
- Yuan has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five events.
- He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five appearances.
- Over his last five appearances, Yuan has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- He has carded an average score of 2-under over his last five tournaments.
- In terms of driving distance, Carl Yuan has averaged 314.5 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Yuan is averaging -1.635 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Yuan is averaging -2.908 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Yuan's advanced stats and rankings
- Yuan has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.329, which ranks 30th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (310.5 yards) ranks 15th, and his 58.2% driving accuracy average ranks 125th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Yuan owns a -0.182 average that ranks 125th on TOUR. He ranks 154th with a 62.56% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Yuan's -0.747 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 163rd this season, while he averages 28.85 putts per round (73rd).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|15
|310.5
|314.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|154
|62.56%
|51.98%
|Putts Per Round
|73
|28.85
|30.0
|Par Breakers
|67
|24.76%
|22.62%
|Bogey Avoidance
|160
|18.84%
|17.06%
Yuan's best finishes
- Yuan has taken part in 21 tournaments this season, earning two top-five finishes.
- In those 21 events, he made the cut seven times, a success rate of 33.3%.
- With 273 points, Yuan currently ranks 128th in the FedExCup standings.
Yuan's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Yuan's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in January 2024 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 4.086. He finished fourth in that tournament.
- Yuan's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, as he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 5.390.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Yuan delivered his best effort this season at the Valspar Championship, ranking third in the field at 4.675. In that tournament, he finished fifth.
- At the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, Yuan posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.173, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him eighth in the field (he finished 58th in that event).
- Yuan recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.751) in January 2024 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, which ranked fourth in the field. He finished fourth in that tournament.
Yuan's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|30
|0.329
|0.721
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|125
|-0.182
|0.338
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|115
|-0.079
|-2.332
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|163
|-0.747
|-1.635
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|151
|-0.679
|-2.908
Yuan's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|68
|72-69-77-72
|+2
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|6
|66-66-67-72
|-17
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|52
|75-64-70-67
|-8
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|75-72
|+3
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|4
|70-63-65-66
|-20
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|68
|66-70-69-70
|-7
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|4
|66-65-70-63
|-16
|123
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|68-71-71
|-6
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|W/D
|77
|+6
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|52
|71-65-72-72
|-4
|6
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-77
|+6
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-76
|+6
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|5
|66-73-69-68
|-8
|96
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|58
|75-70-71-73
|+1
|4
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|71-73
|E
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|67-74
|-3
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-68
|-3
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|68
|67-72-71-75
|+1
|2
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|73-74
|+7
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|W/D
|76
|+6
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|20
|68-71-69-69
|-11
|41
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+1
|--
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|56
|70-72-78-72
|+8
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|75-68
|+3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Yuan as of the start of the Procore Championship.
