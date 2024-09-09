PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
9H AGO

Carl Yuan betting profile: Procore Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

TRUCKEE, CALIFORNIA - JULY 19: Carl Yuan of China hits a tee shot on the 16th hole during the second round of the Barracuda Championship at the Old Greenwood course at Tahoe Mountain Club on July 19, 2024 in Truckee, California. (Photo by Isaiah Vazquez/Getty Images)

    When he takes the course Sept. 12-15, Carl Yuan will try to improve upon his last performance at the Procore Championship. In 2023, he shot 2-over and placed 68th at Silverado Resort (North Course).

    Latest odds for Yuan at the Procore Championship.

    The Procore Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Sept. 12-15, 2024
    • Location: Napa, California, USA
    • Course: Silverado Resort (North Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,123 yards
    • Purse: $6M
    • Previous winner: Sahith Theegala

    At the Procore Championship

    • Yuan's average finish has been 68th, and his average score 2-over, over his last two appearances at the Procore Championship.
    • Yuan finished 68th (with a score of 2-over) in his most recent appearance at the Procore Championship (in 2023).
    • Sahith Theegala won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 0.059 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (40th in field), 3.335 in SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 8.924 in SG: Putting (second).
    • Theegala also posted numbers of 302.6 in average driving distance (23rd in field), 73.61% in terms of greens in regulation (25th), and 25.75 putts per round (first).

    Yuan's recent history at the Procore Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    9/14/20236872-69-77-72+2
    9/15/2022MC74-70E

    Yuan's recent performances

    • Yuan has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five events.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five appearances.
    • Over his last five appearances, Yuan has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
    • He has carded an average score of 2-under over his last five tournaments.
    • In terms of driving distance, Carl Yuan has averaged 314.5 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Yuan is averaging -1.635 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Yuan is averaging -2.908 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Yuan's advanced stats and rankings

    • Yuan has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.329, which ranks 30th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (310.5 yards) ranks 15th, and his 58.2% driving accuracy average ranks 125th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Yuan owns a -0.182 average that ranks 125th on TOUR. He ranks 154th with a 62.56% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Yuan's -0.747 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 163rd this season, while he averages 28.85 putts per round (73rd).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance15310.5314.5
    Greens in Regulation %15462.56%51.98%
    Putts Per Round7328.8530.0
    Par Breakers6724.76%22.62%
    Bogey Avoidance16018.84%17.06%

    Yuan's best finishes

    • Yuan has taken part in 21 tournaments this season, earning two top-five finishes.
    • In those 21 events, he made the cut seven times, a success rate of 33.3%.
    • With 273 points, Yuan currently ranks 128th in the FedExCup standings.

    Yuan's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Yuan's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in January 2024 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 4.086. He finished fourth in that tournament.
    • Yuan's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, as he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 5.390.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Yuan delivered his best effort this season at the Valspar Championship, ranking third in the field at 4.675. In that tournament, he finished fifth.
    • At the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, Yuan posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.173, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him eighth in the field (he finished 58th in that event).
    • Yuan recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.751) in January 2024 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, which ranked fourth in the field. He finished fourth in that tournament.

    Yuan's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee300.3290.721
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green125-0.1820.338
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green115-0.079-2.332
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting163-0.747-1.635
    Average Strokes Gained: Total151-0.679-2.908

    Yuan's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship6872-69-77-72+2--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship666-66-67-72-17--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open5275-64-70-67-8--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC75-72+3--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship470-63-65-66-20--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic6866-70-69-70-7--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii466-65-70-63-16123
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC68-71-71-6--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-72+1--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenW/D77+6--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta5271-65-72-72-46
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC71-77+6--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-76+6--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship566-73-69-68-896
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC72-70+2--
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open5875-70-71-73+14
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC71-73E--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC67-74-3--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC71-68-3--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic6867-72-71-75+12
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC73-74+7--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenW/D76+6--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic2068-71-69-69-1141
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC69-74+1--
    July 11-14ISCO ChampionshipMC72-73+1--
    August 1-3Men’s Olympic Golf Competition5670-72-78-72+8--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC75-68+3--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Yuan as of the start of the Procore Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.