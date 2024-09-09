Camilo Villegas betting profile: Procore Championship
1 Min Read
Camilo Villegas hits the links Sept. 12-15 in the 2024 Procore Championship after failing to make the cut in the same event in 2020.
The Procore Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Sept. 12-15, 2024
- Location: Napa, California, USA
- Course: Silverado Resort (North Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,123 yards
- Purse: $6M
- Previous winner: Sahith Theegala
At the Procore Championship
- Villegas' average finish has been 73rd, and his average score 6-over, over his last two appearances at the Procore Championship.
- Villegas last played at the Procore Championship in 2020, missing the cut with a score of 3-under.
- When Sahith Theegala won this tournament in 2023, he had 0.059 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (40th in the field), 3.335 SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 8.924 SG: Putting (second).
- Theegala's average driving distance was 302.6 (23rd in field), he hit 73.61% of greens in regulation (25th), with 25.75 putts per round (first) en route to his win last year.
Villegas' recent history at the Procore Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|9/10/2020
|MC
|72-69
|-3
Villegas' recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Villegas finished outside the top 20.
- He's made the cut in one of his last five appearances.
- Villegas hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five appearances, with an average finish of 57th.
- He posted a final score of 9 relative to par in his only made cut in his last five tournaments.
- In terms of driving distance, Camilo Villegas has averaged 283.9 yards in his past five starts.
- Villegas has an average of -1.446 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Villegas is averaging -4.023 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Villegas' advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|283.4
|283.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|64.81%
|48.61%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.95
|31.1
|Par Breakers
|-
|23.50%
|18.06%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|19.94%
|13.43%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Villegas' best finishes
- Villegas, who has played 19 tournaments this season, is still seeking his first top-10 finish.
- In those 19 tournaments, he made the cut on five occasions.
Villegas' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-2.176
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.120
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-0.282
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-1.446
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-4.023
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Villegas' past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|71-69
|-4
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|2
|64-64-69-66
|-25
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|1
|67-63-65-65
|-24
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|58
|67-70-68-68
|-9
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|50
|65-71-74-70
|-12
|13
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|62
|69-68-65-74
|-12
|4
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|67
|69-71-77-68
|+1
|4
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|71-70
|-3
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-82
|+11
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|W/D
|76
|+5
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|71-76
|+3
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|35
|74-75-76-69
|+6
|24
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|79-74
|+11
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-72
|+4
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|75-70
|+5
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-74
|+3
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|73-68
|-3
|--
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|57
|76-74-72-71
|+9
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|68-75
|+3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Villegas as of the start of the Procore Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.