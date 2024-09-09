PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
9H AGO

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Camilo Villegas betting profile: Procore Championship

    Camilo Villegas hits the links Sept. 12-15 in the 2024 Procore Championship after failing to make the cut in the same event in 2020.

    Latest odds for Villegas at the Procore Championship.

    The Procore Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Sept. 12-15, 2024
    • Location: Napa, California, USA
    • Course: Silverado Resort (North Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,123 yards
    • Purse: $6M
    • Previous winner: Sahith Theegala

    At the Procore Championship

    • Villegas' average finish has been 73rd, and his average score 6-over, over his last two appearances at the Procore Championship.
    • Villegas last played at the Procore Championship in 2020, missing the cut with a score of 3-under.
    • When Sahith Theegala won this tournament in 2023, he had 0.059 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (40th in the field), 3.335 SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 8.924 SG: Putting (second).
    • Theegala's average driving distance was 302.6 (23rd in field), he hit 73.61% of greens in regulation (25th), with 25.75 putts per round (first) en route to his win last year.

    Villegas' recent history at the Procore Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    9/10/2020MC72-69-3

    Villegas' recent performances

    • In his last five appearances, Villegas finished outside the top 20.
    • He's made the cut in one of his last five appearances.
    • Villegas hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five appearances, with an average finish of 57th.
    • He posted a final score of 9 relative to par in his only made cut in his last five tournaments.
    • In terms of driving distance, Camilo Villegas has averaged 283.9 yards in his past five starts.
    • Villegas has an average of -1.446 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Villegas is averaging -4.023 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Villegas' advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance-283.4283.9
    Greens in Regulation %-64.81%48.61%
    Putts Per Round-29.9531.1
    Par Breakers-23.50%18.06%
    Bogey Avoidance-19.94%13.43%

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Villegas' best finishes

    • Villegas, who has played 19 tournaments this season, is still seeking his first top-10 finish.
    • In those 19 tournaments, he made the cut on five occasions.

    Villegas' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---2.176
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---0.120
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green---0.282
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---1.446
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---4.023

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Villegas' past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC71-69-4--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship264-64-69-66-25--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship167-63-65-65-24--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic5867-70-68-68-9--
    January 4-7The Sentry5065-71-74-70-1213
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC72-70+2--
    January 18-21The American Express6269-68-65-74-124
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC70-71-1--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches6769-71-77-68+14
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC71-70-3--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73-82+11--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipW/D76+5--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC71-76+3--
    April 11-14Masters Tournament3574-75-76-69+624
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC73-70+1--
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC79-74+11--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC72-72+4--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC75-70+5--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC70-72-2--
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC71-74+3--
    July 11-14ISCO ChampionshipMC73-68-3--
    August 1-3Men’s Olympic Golf Competition5776-74-72-71+9--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC68-75+3--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Villegas as of the start of the Procore Championship.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.