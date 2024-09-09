PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
9H AGO

Cameron Champ betting profile: Procore Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    In his most recent tournament at the Wyndham Championship, Cameron Champ ended the weekend at 5-under, good for a 45th-place finish. He competes in the 2024 Procore Championship Sept. 12-15 seeking a higher finish.

    Latest odds for Champ at the Procore Championship.

    The Procore Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Sept. 12-15, 2024
    • Location: Napa, California, USA
    • Course: Silverado Resort (North Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,123 yards
    • Purse: $6M
    • Previous winner: Sahith Theegala

    At the Procore Championship

    • Champ has entered the Procore Championship six times of late, with one win. His average score has been 12-under, and his average finish has been 13th.
    • Champ missed the cut (with a score of 3-over) in his most recent appearance at the Procore Championship in 2023.
    • With numbers of 0.059 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (40th in field), 3.335 in SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 8.924 in SG: Putting (second), Sahith Theegala won this tournament in 2023.
    • Theegala averaged 302.6 yards off the tee (23rd in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 73.61% (25th), and attempted 25.75 putts per round (first) in that victory a year ago.

    Champ's recent history at the Procore Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    9/14/2023MC73-74+3
    9/15/2022MC71-76+3
    9/16/2021MC73-71E
    9/26/2019167-68-67-69-17
    10/4/20182570-71-72-68-7

    Champ's recent performances

    • Champ has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five appearances.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five tournaments.
    • Champ has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He has carded an average score of 8-under over his last five appearances.
    • Cameron Champ has averaged 326.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Champ is averaging 1.449 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Champ has an average of 0.582 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Champ .

    Champ's advanced stats and rankings

    • Champ has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.877, which ranks best on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (320.7 yards) ranks first, and his 57.1% driving accuracy average ranks 134th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Champ sports a -0.880 average that ranks 163rd on TOUR. He ranks 68th with a 66.93% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Champ's 0.415 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 24th this season, and his 29.48 putts-per-round average ranks 140th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance1320.7326.1
    Greens in Regulation %6866.93%69.44%
    Putts Per Round14029.4829.7
    Par Breakers9923.81%23.41%
    Bogey Avoidance13116.01%13.10%

    Champ's best finishes

    • Champ is still looking for his first top-10 finish this season (he has taken part in 18 tournaments).
    • In those 18 tournaments, he had a 27.8% success rate in terms of making the cut (five cuts made).
    • Champ, who has 140 points, currently ranks 164th in the FedExCup standings.

    Champ's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Champ's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where his 5.366 mark ranked best in the field.
    • Champ's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in July 2024 at the 3M Open, where he ranked 45th in the field with a mark of 0.498. He finished 12th in that tournament.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Champ put up his best mark this season at the ISCO Championship (July 2024), ranking in the field with a mark of 1.643.
    • At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Champ delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (7.925), which ranked fourth in the field.
    • Champ posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.922) in July 2024 at the 3M Open, which ranked 12th in the field. He finished 12th in that event.

    Champ's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee10.8772.553
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green163-0.880-2.572
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green163-0.528-0.848
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting240.4151.449
    Average Strokes Gained: Total116-0.1150.582

    Champ's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC73-74+3--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship967-69-65-71-16--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open1863-67-74-65-15--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP5969-74-69-74+6--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship4568-67-69-70-14--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic5870-68-69-66-9--
    December 8-10Grant Thornton Invitational1459-78-65E--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC68-71-1--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC74-72-65-5--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC75-67-2--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC70-71-1--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta2466-71-67-71-931
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC69-76+3--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC73-72+1--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship2671-69-67-74-330
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open4570-68-68-72-29
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC77-76+9--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC62-76-6--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC67-72-3--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC72-71+3--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC73-71E--
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC70-69-3--
    July 11-14ISCO ChampionshipMC66-74-4--
    July 25-283M Open1269-70-71-63-1156
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship4567-69-68-71-510

    All stats in this article are accurate for Champ as of the start of the Procore Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.