Cameron Champ betting profile: Procore Championship
In his most recent tournament at the Wyndham Championship, Cameron Champ ended the weekend at 5-under, good for a 45th-place finish. He competes in the 2024 Procore Championship Sept. 12-15 seeking a higher finish.
The Procore Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Sept. 12-15, 2024
- Location: Napa, California, USA
- Course: Silverado Resort (North Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,123 yards
- Purse: $6M
- Previous winner: Sahith Theegala
At the Procore Championship
- Champ has entered the Procore Championship six times of late, with one win. His average score has been 12-under, and his average finish has been 13th.
- Champ missed the cut (with a score of 3-over) in his most recent appearance at the Procore Championship in 2023.
- With numbers of 0.059 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (40th in field), 3.335 in SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 8.924 in SG: Putting (second), Sahith Theegala won this tournament in 2023.
- Theegala averaged 302.6 yards off the tee (23rd in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 73.61% (25th), and attempted 25.75 putts per round (first) in that victory a year ago.
Champ's recent history at the Procore Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|9/14/2023
|MC
|73-74
|+3
|9/15/2022
|MC
|71-76
|+3
|9/16/2021
|MC
|73-71
|E
|9/26/2019
|1
|67-68-67-69
|-17
|10/4/2018
|25
|70-71-72-68
|-7
Champ's recent performances
- Champ has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five appearances.
- He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five tournaments.
- Champ has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has carded an average score of 8-under over his last five appearances.
- Cameron Champ has averaged 326.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Champ is averaging 1.449 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Champ has an average of 0.582 in his past five tournaments.
Champ's advanced stats and rankings
- Champ has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.877, which ranks best on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (320.7 yards) ranks first, and his 57.1% driving accuracy average ranks 134th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Champ sports a -0.880 average that ranks 163rd on TOUR. He ranks 68th with a 66.93% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Champ's 0.415 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 24th this season, and his 29.48 putts-per-round average ranks 140th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|1
|320.7
|326.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|68
|66.93%
|69.44%
|Putts Per Round
|140
|29.48
|29.7
|Par Breakers
|99
|23.81%
|23.41%
|Bogey Avoidance
|131
|16.01%
|13.10%
Champ's best finishes
- Champ is still looking for his first top-10 finish this season (he has taken part in 18 tournaments).
- In those 18 tournaments, he had a 27.8% success rate in terms of making the cut (five cuts made).
- Champ, who has 140 points, currently ranks 164th in the FedExCup standings.
Champ's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Champ's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where his 5.366 mark ranked best in the field.
- Champ's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in July 2024 at the 3M Open, where he ranked 45th in the field with a mark of 0.498. He finished 12th in that tournament.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Champ put up his best mark this season at the ISCO Championship (July 2024), ranking in the field with a mark of 1.643.
- At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Champ delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (7.925), which ranked fourth in the field.
- Champ posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.922) in July 2024 at the 3M Open, which ranked 12th in the field. He finished 12th in that event.
Champ's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|1
|0.877
|2.553
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|163
|-0.880
|-2.572
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|163
|-0.528
|-0.848
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|24
|0.415
|1.449
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|116
|-0.115
|0.582
Champ's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|73-74
|+3
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|9
|67-69-65-71
|-16
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|18
|63-67-74-65
|-15
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|59
|69-74-69-74
|+6
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|45
|68-67-69-70
|-14
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|58
|70-68-69-66
|-9
|--
|December 8-10
|Grant Thornton Invitational
|14
|59-78-65
|E
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|68-71
|-1
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|74-72-65
|-5
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|75-67
|-2
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|24
|66-71-67-71
|-9
|31
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|69-76
|+3
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|26
|71-69-67-74
|-3
|30
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|45
|70-68-68-72
|-2
|9
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|77-76
|+9
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|62-76
|-6
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|67-72
|-3
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|73-71
|E
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|66-74
|-4
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|12
|69-70-71-63
|-11
|56
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|45
|67-69-68-71
|-5
|10
All stats in this article are accurate for Champ as of the start of the Procore Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.