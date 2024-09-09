Cameron Champ betting profile: Procore Championship

Champ has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five appearances.

He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five tournaments.

Champ has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments.

He has carded an average score of 8-under over his last five appearances.

Cameron Champ has averaged 326.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Champ is averaging 1.449 Strokes Gained: Putting.