Callum Tarren betting profile: Procore Championship
BLAINE, MINNESOTA - JULY 26: Callum Tarren of England plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of the 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities on July 26, 2024 in Blaine, Minnesota. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
Callum Tarren looks to improve upon his seventh-place finish in 2023's tournament when he hits the links in the 2024 Procore Championship at Silverado Resort (North Course) Sept. 12-15.
The Procore Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Sept. 12-15, 2024
- Location: Napa, California, USA
- Course: Silverado Resort (North Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,123 yards
- Purse: $6M
- Previous winner: Sahith Theegala
At the Procore Championship
- Over his last three trips to the Procore Championship, Tarren has an average score of 13-under, with an average finish of seventh.
- In 2023, Tarren finished seventh (with a score of 13-under) in his most recent appearance at the Procore Championship.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Sahith Theegala posted numbers of 0.059 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (40th in field), 3.335 in SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 8.924 in SG: Putting (second).
- In addition, Theegala's average driving distance was 302.6 (23rd in field), he hit 73.61% of greens in regulation (25th), and he averaged 25.75 putts per round (first).
Tarren's recent history at the Procore Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|9/14/2023
|7
|68-69-67-71
|-13
|9/15/2022
|MC
|73-75
|+4
|9/16/2021
|MC
|70-74
|E
Tarren's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Tarren has an average finish of 39th.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.
- Over his last five tournaments, Tarren has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score once.
- He has an average score of 11-under across his last five events.
- Off the tee, Callum Tarren has averaged 311.2 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Tarren is averaging -3.438 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Tarren has an average of -2.055 in his past five tournaments.
Tarren's advanced stats and rankings
- Tarren has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.159 this season (122nd on TOUR). His average driving distance (308.5 yards) ranks 28th, while his 52.2% driving accuracy average ranks 159th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Tarren owns a -0.263 average that ranks 131st on TOUR. He ranks 137th with a 64.00% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Tarren has registered a -0.680 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 159th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 160th with a putts-per-round average of 29.98, and he ranks 108th by breaking par 23.33% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|28
|308.5
|311.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|137
|64.00%
|73.02%
|Putts Per Round
|160
|29.98
|31.4
|Par Breakers
|108
|23.33%
|21.03%
|Bogey Avoidance
|162
|19.33%
|16.27%
Tarren's best finishes
- Tarren has taken part in 21 tournaments this season, but he has not earned a finish in the top 10.
- In those 21 events, he made the cut seven times.
- Currently, Tarren has 89 points, ranking him 181st in the FedExCup standings.
Tarren's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Tarren produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Texas Children's Houston Open (March 2024), ranking 22nd in the field at 2.160.
- Tarren's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he ranked 25th in the field with a mark of 2.083 (he finished 70th in that event).
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Tarren produced his best effort this season at the ISCO Championship, ranking 10th in the field at 2.344. In that tournament, he finished 21st.
- At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Tarren delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.165). That ranked ninth in the field.
- Tarren posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.128) at the ISCO Championship in July 2024, a performance that ranked him 21st in the field.
Tarren's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|122
|-0.159
|0.482
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|131
|-0.263
|0.511
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|130
|-0.163
|0.390
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|159
|-0.680
|-3.438
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|159
|-1.265
|-2.055
Tarren's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|7
|68-69-67-71
|-13
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|43
|71-68-74-67
|-8
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|23
|70-68-62-70
|-14
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|31
|70-69-72-70
|+1
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|69-72
|+1
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|71-70-66
|-9
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|76-69
|+3
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|74-72
|+4
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|75-78
|+9
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|72
|69-73-72-75
|+5
|3
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|69
|70-68-70-74
|+2
|3
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|72-74
|+2
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|23
|67-72-70-68
|-11
|20
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|11
|63-69-65-71
|-20
|31
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|68-70
|-4
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|70
|67-74-72-76
|+9
|3
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|76-72
|+8
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|57
|70-69-71-72
|-6
|5
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|21
|68-67-68-69
|-16
|25
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|74-70
|+4
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Tarren as of the start of the Procore Championship.
