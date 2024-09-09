Callum Tarren betting profile: Procore Championship

In his last five appearances, Tarren has an average finish of 39th.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.

Over his last five tournaments, Tarren has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score once.

He has an average score of 11-under across his last five events.

Off the tee, Callum Tarren has averaged 311.2 yards in his past five tournaments.

Tarren is averaging -3.438 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.