C.T. Pan betting profile: Procore Championship

    C.T. Pan hits the course in the 2024 Procore Championship Sept. 12-15. He is aiming for a better outcome than his last time out when he missed the cut at the Wyndham Championship.

    Latest odds for Pan at the Procore Championship.

    The Procore Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Sept. 12-15, 2024
    • Location: Napa, California, USA
    • Course: Silverado Resort (North Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,123 yards
    • Purse: $6M
    • Previous winner: Sahith Theegala

    At the Procore Championship

    • In his last six appearances at the Procore Championship, Pan has an average finish of 46th, and an average score of 5-under.
    • In 2023, Pan failed to make the cut (with a score of 1-under) in his most recent appearance at the Procore Championship.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Sahith Theegala posted numbers of 0.059 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (40th in field), 3.335 in SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 8.924 in SG: Putting (second).
    • Theegala also posted numbers of 302.6 in average driving distance (23rd in field), 73.61% in terms of greens in regulation (25th), and 25.75 putts per round (first).

    Pan's recent history at the Procore Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    9/14/2023MC71-72-1
    9/15/20227270-71-77-74+4
    9/16/2021671-68-67-69-13
    9/10/20206169-70-71-72-6
    9/26/2019MC71-76+3

    Pan's recent performances

    • Pan has finished in the top five in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He's made the cut in two of his last five events.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Pan has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score twice.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 16-under in his last five events.
    • Off the tee, C.T. Pan has averaged 289.9 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Pan is averaging 0.628 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Pan is averaging 5.110 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Pan's advanced stats and rankings

    • Pan has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.040 this season, which ranks 106th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (292.7 yards) ranks 140th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Pan owns a 0.132 mark (79th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Pan has registered a -0.012 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 95th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 113th with a putts-per-round average of 29.13, and he ranks 96th by breaking par 23.91% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance140292.7289.9
    Greens in Regulation %6966.91%52.14%
    Putts Per Round11329.1329.4
    Par Breakers9623.91%24.36%
    Bogey Avoidance11815.70%10.68%

    Pan's best finishes

    • Pan hasn't won any of the 18 tournaments he has taken part in this season, though he has secured two top-five finishes.
    • In those 18 events, he made the cut 10 times.
    • As of now, Pan has compiled 455 points, which ranks him 93rd in the FedExCup standings.

    Pan's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Pan's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in February 2024 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked 16th in the field with a mark of 2.157. He finished third in that tournament.
    • Pan produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at THE PLAYERS Championship (March 2024), ranking 10th in the field with a mark of 5.709.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Pan's best effort this season was in July 2024 at the John Deere Classic, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 5.577. He finished second in that tournament.
    • At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Pan delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.656), which ranked 11th in the field.
    • Pan posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (14.694) at the John Deere Classic (which ranked him second in the field). In that event, he finished second.

    Pan's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee106-0.0400.861
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green790.1322.040
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green30.4501.581
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting95-0.0120.628
    Average Strokes Gained: Total420.5305.110

    Pan's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC71-72-1--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship968-69-69-66-16--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenW/D75E--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC72-70-2--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC68-70-4--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicW/D42+6--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC72-67-1--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC73-73+4--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta371-67-67-65-14145
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches2866-68-70-71-927
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard5171-70-78-74+513
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship4269-68-70-76-518
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open5171-72-73-72E7
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans2864-70-62-75-1385
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonW/D72+1--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC73-69E--
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC73-69E--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge3769-70-68-74+116
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open3570-70-68-69-318
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC69-73-2--
    July 4-7John Deere Classic265-63-68-64-24208
    July 18-20The Open ChampionshipMC79-72+9--
    August 1-3Men’s Olympic Golf Competition1869-65-72-70-8--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipW/D67-3--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Pan as of the start of the Procore Championship.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.