C.T. Pan betting profile: Procore Championship
1 Min Read
C.T. Pan hits the course in the 2024 Procore Championship Sept. 12-15. He is aiming for a better outcome than his last time out when he missed the cut at the Wyndham Championship.
The Procore Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Sept. 12-15, 2024
- Location: Napa, California, USA
- Course: Silverado Resort (North Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,123 yards
- Purse: $6M
- Previous winner: Sahith Theegala
At the Procore Championship
- In his last six appearances at the Procore Championship, Pan has an average finish of 46th, and an average score of 5-under.
- In 2023, Pan failed to make the cut (with a score of 1-under) in his most recent appearance at the Procore Championship.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Sahith Theegala posted numbers of 0.059 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (40th in field), 3.335 in SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 8.924 in SG: Putting (second).
- Theegala also posted numbers of 302.6 in average driving distance (23rd in field), 73.61% in terms of greens in regulation (25th), and 25.75 putts per round (first).
Pan's recent history at the Procore Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|9/14/2023
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|9/15/2022
|72
|70-71-77-74
|+4
|9/16/2021
|6
|71-68-67-69
|-13
|9/10/2020
|61
|69-70-71-72
|-6
|9/26/2019
|MC
|71-76
|+3
Pan's recent performances
- Pan has finished in the top five in one of his last five tournaments.
- He's made the cut in two of his last five events.
- Over his last five tournaments, Pan has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score twice.
- He has an average score relative to par of 16-under in his last five events.
- Off the tee, C.T. Pan has averaged 289.9 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Pan is averaging 0.628 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Pan is averaging 5.110 Strokes Gained: Total.
Pan's advanced stats and rankings
- Pan has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.040 this season, which ranks 106th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (292.7 yards) ranks 140th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Pan owns a 0.132 mark (79th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Pan has registered a -0.012 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 95th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 113th with a putts-per-round average of 29.13, and he ranks 96th by breaking par 23.91% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|140
|292.7
|289.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|69
|66.91%
|52.14%
|Putts Per Round
|113
|29.13
|29.4
|Par Breakers
|96
|23.91%
|24.36%
|Bogey Avoidance
|118
|15.70%
|10.68%
Pan's best finishes
- Pan hasn't won any of the 18 tournaments he has taken part in this season, though he has secured two top-five finishes.
- In those 18 events, he made the cut 10 times.
- As of now, Pan has compiled 455 points, which ranks him 93rd in the FedExCup standings.
Pan's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Pan's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in February 2024 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked 16th in the field with a mark of 2.157. He finished third in that tournament.
- Pan produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at THE PLAYERS Championship (March 2024), ranking 10th in the field with a mark of 5.709.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Pan's best effort this season was in July 2024 at the John Deere Classic, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 5.577. He finished second in that tournament.
- At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Pan delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.656), which ranked 11th in the field.
- Pan posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (14.694) at the John Deere Classic (which ranked him second in the field). In that event, he finished second.
Pan's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|106
|-0.040
|0.861
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|79
|0.132
|2.040
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|3
|0.450
|1.581
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|95
|-0.012
|0.628
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|42
|0.530
|5.110
Pan's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|9
|68-69-69-66
|-16
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|W/D
|75
|E
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|72-70
|-2
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|68-70
|-4
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|W/D
|42
|+6
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|72-67
|-1
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|3
|71-67-67-65
|-14
|145
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|28
|66-68-70-71
|-9
|27
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|51
|71-70-78-74
|+5
|13
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|42
|69-68-70-76
|-5
|18
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|51
|71-72-73-72
|E
|7
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|28
|64-70-62-75
|-138
|5
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|W/D
|72
|+1
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|73-69
|E
|--
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|73-69
|E
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|37
|69-70-68-74
|+1
|16
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|35
|70-70-68-69
|-3
|18
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|69-73
|-2
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|2
|65-63-68-64
|-24
|208
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|79-72
|+9
|--
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|18
|69-65-72-70
|-8
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|W/D
|67
|-3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Pan as of the start of the Procore Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.