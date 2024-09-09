C.T. Pan betting profile: Procore Championship

This season, Pan's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in February 2024 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked 16th in the field with a mark of 2.157. He finished third in that tournament.

Pan produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at THE PLAYERS Championship (March 2024), ranking 10th in the field with a mark of 5.709.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Pan's best effort this season was in July 2024 at the John Deere Classic, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 5.577. He finished second in that tournament.

At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Pan delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.656), which ranked 11th in the field.