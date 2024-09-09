Bud Cauley betting profile: Procore Championship
Bud Cauley shot 15-under and took 14th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll hit the links at Silverado Resort (North Course) Sept. 12-15 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 Procore Championship.
The Procore Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Sept. 12-15, 2024
- Location: Napa, California, USA
- Course: Silverado Resort (North Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,123 yards
- Purse: $6M
- Previous winner: Sahith Theegala
At the Procore Championship
- In his last five appearances at the Procore Championship, Cauley has an average finish of 32nd, and an average score of 8-under.
- Cauley finished 14th (with a score of 15-under) in his most recent appearance at the Procore Championship (in 2020).
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Sahith Theegala posted numbers of 0.059 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (40th in field), 3.335 in SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 8.924 in SG: Putting (second).
- In addition, Theegala's average driving distance was 302.6 (23rd in field), he hit 73.61% of greens in regulation (25th), and he averaged 25.75 putts per round (first).
Cauley's recent history at the Procore Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|9/10/2020
|14
|68-68-69-68
|-15
|9/26/2019
|44
|69-72-66-76
|-5
|10/4/2018
|46
|70-69-69-76
|-4
Cauley's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Cauley has an average finish of 57th.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
- Cauley has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.
- He has carded an average score of 8-under over his last five appearances.
- Off the tee, Bud Cauley has averaged 301.7 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Cauley is averaging -0.142 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Cauley is averaging -1.621 Strokes Gained: Total.
Cauley's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|296.1
|301.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|68.67%
|67.86%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.25
|29.6
|Par Breakers
|-
|20.06%
|21.03%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|12.81%
|14.29%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Cauley's best finishes
- Cauley, who has played 12 tournaments this season, is still looking for his first top-10 finish.
- In those 12 events, he made the cut six times.
Cauley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.544
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-1.375
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|0.441
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.142
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-1.621
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Cauley's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|65
|69-68-70-75
|-2
|4
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|21
|66-65-74-69
|-10
|37
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|70-73
|+1
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|45
|70-71-68-69
|-2
|9
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|39
|74-71-69-72
|-2
|15
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|72-69
|-3
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|72-67
|-3
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|71-72
|+3
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|52
|72-65-71-73
|-7
|7
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|61
|65-72-68-71
|-8
|4
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|70-71
|+1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Cauley as of the start of the Procore Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.