Bud Cauley betting profile: Procore Championship

In his last five appearances, Cauley has an average finish of 57th.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.

Cauley has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.

He has carded an average score of 8-under over his last five appearances.

Off the tee, Bud Cauley has averaged 301.7 yards in his past five tournaments.

Cauley is averaging -0.142 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.