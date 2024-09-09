PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
9H AGO

Bud Cauley betting profile: Procore Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Bud Cauley betting profile: Procore Championship

    Bud Cauley shot 15-under and took 14th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll hit the links at Silverado Resort (North Course) Sept. 12-15 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 Procore Championship.

    Latest odds for Cauley at the Procore Championship.

    The Procore Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Sept. 12-15, 2024
    • Location: Napa, California, USA
    • Course: Silverado Resort (North Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,123 yards
    • Purse: $6M
    • Previous winner: Sahith Theegala

    At the Procore Championship

    • In his last five appearances at the Procore Championship, Cauley has an average finish of 32nd, and an average score of 8-under.
    • Cauley finished 14th (with a score of 15-under) in his most recent appearance at the Procore Championship (in 2020).
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Sahith Theegala posted numbers of 0.059 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (40th in field), 3.335 in SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 8.924 in SG: Putting (second).
    • In addition, Theegala's average driving distance was 302.6 (23rd in field), he hit 73.61% of greens in regulation (25th), and he averaged 25.75 putts per round (first).

    Cauley's recent history at the Procore Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    9/10/20201468-68-69-68-15
    9/26/20194469-72-66-76-5
    10/4/20184670-69-69-76-4

    Cauley's recent performances

    • In his last five appearances, Cauley has an average finish of 57th.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
    • Cauley has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.
    • He has carded an average score of 8-under over his last five appearances.
    • Off the tee, Bud Cauley has averaged 301.7 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Cauley is averaging -0.142 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Cauley is averaging -1.621 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Cauley .

    Cauley's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance-296.1301.7
    Greens in Regulation %-68.67%67.86%
    Putts Per Round-29.2529.6
    Par Breakers-20.06%21.03%
    Bogey Avoidance-12.81%14.29%

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Cauley's best finishes

    • Cauley, who has played 12 tournaments this season, is still looking for his first top-10 finish.
    • In those 12 events, he made the cut six times.

    Cauley's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.544
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---1.375
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green--0.441
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.142
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---1.621

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Cauley's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open6569-68-70-75-24
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches2166-65-74-69-1037
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC70-73+1--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open4570-71-68-69-29
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open3974-71-69-72-215
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC72-69-3--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC72-67-3--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC71-72+3--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic5272-65-71-73-77
    July 4-7John Deere Classic6165-72-68-71-84
    July 25-283M OpenMC73-72+3--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC70-71+1--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Cauley as of the start of the Procore Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.