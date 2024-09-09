Brendon Todd betting profile: Procore Championship
1 Min Read
Brendon Todd hits the links Sept. 12-15 in the 2024 Procore Championship at Silverado Resort (North Course) following a 22nd-place finish in the FedEx St. Jude Championship his last time in competition.
The Procore Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Sept. 12-15, 2024
- Location: Napa, California, USA
- Course: Silverado Resort (North Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,123 yards
- Purse: $6M
- Previous winner: Sahith Theegala
At the Procore Championship
- In his last four appearances at the Procore Championship, Todd has an average finish of 12th, and an average score of 11-under.
- Todd finished sixth (with a score of 14-under) in his most recent appearance at the Procore Championship (in 2023).
- Sahith Theegala finished with 0.059 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (40th in the field), 3.335 SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 8.924 SG: Putting (second) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Theegala averaged 302.6 yards off the tee (23rd in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 73.61% (25th), and attempted 25.75 putts per round (first) in that victory a year ago.
Todd's recent history at the Procore Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|9/14/2023
|6
|69-71-68-66
|-14
|9/15/2022
|9
|71-71-68-68
|-10
|9/16/2021
|22
|71-70-70-67
|-10
|9/26/2019
|MC
|72-74
|+2
Todd's recent performances
- Over his last five events, Todd has finished in the top 20 twice.
- Over his last five tournaments, Todd has carded a score that's better than average in four of those outings.
- He has an average score relative to par of 8-under in his last five events.
- Off the tee, Brendon Todd has averaged 285.4 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Todd is averaging 5.812 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Todd is averaging 5.302 Strokes Gained: Total.
Todd's advanced stats and rankings
- Todd has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.440, which ranks 153rd on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (280.0 yards) ranks 164th, and his 69.6% driving accuracy average ranks 13th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Todd owns a -0.177 average that ranks 124th on TOUR. He ranks 133rd with a 64.19% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Todd's 0.435 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 22nd this season, and his 28.36 putts-per-round average ranks 24th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|164
|280.0
|285.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|133
|64.19%
|69.72%
|Putts Per Round
|24
|28.36
|28.2
|Par Breakers
|147
|21.35%
|26.11%
|Bogey Avoidance
|67
|14.26%
|13.61%
Todd's best finishes
- Todd has participated in 23 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has secured one finish in the top-five and two finishes in the top-10.
- In those 23 tournaments, he made the cut on 19 occasions.
- Currently, Todd has 720 points, placing him 66th in the FedExCup standings.
Todd's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Todd delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Charles Schwab Challenge (May 2024), ranking 23rd in the field at 1.497.
- Todd's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he put up a 4.737 mark, which ranked him 13th in the field. He finished fifth in that event.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Todd posted his best effort this season at the Valero Texas Open, ranking 11th in the field at 3.758. In that event, he finished fifth.
- At the John Deere Classic in July 2024, Todd posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 7.883, which ranked him second in the field. He finished 12th in that tournament.
- Todd recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.694) at the John Deere Classic, which was held in July 2024. That performance ranked 12th in the field (he finished 12th in that event).
Todd's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|153
|-0.440
|-0.604
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|124
|-0.177
|-0.543
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|20
|0.277
|0.637
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|22
|0.435
|5.812
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|95
|0.095
|5.302
Todd's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|6
|69-71-68-66
|-14
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|20
|65-66-70-68
|-15
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|28
|68-66-68-66
|-14
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|33
|67-64-73-70
|-18
|27
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|30
|66-69-68-68
|-9
|21
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|58
|70-73-70
|-3
|8
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|22
|70-68-69-68
|-9
|37
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|31
|68-71-69-72
|-4
|38
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|6
|74-67-72-70
|-5
|263
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-76
|+6
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|33
|67-69-70-76
|-2
|18
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|5
|66-72-70-71
|-9
|105
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|58
|69-70-68-76
|-1
|8
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|60
|72-71-75-76
|+10
|8
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|78
|70-70-74-79
|+9
|5
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|50
|68-70-71-74
|+3
|7
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|75-75
|+6
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|67
|74-71-74-75
|+14
|6
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|36
|69-65-67-70
|-9
|23
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|12
|66-65-69-64
|-20
|58
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|46
|65-69-71-68
|-7
|8
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|31
|73-73-70-74
|+6
|29
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|12
|64-68-71-66
|-11
|53
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|22
|66-69-69-70
|-6
|140
All stats in this article are accurate for Todd as of the start of the Procore Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.