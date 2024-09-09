PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
9H AGO

Brendon Todd betting profile: Procore Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Brendon Todd betting profile: Procore Championship

    Brendon Todd hits the links Sept. 12-15 in the 2024 Procore Championship at Silverado Resort (North Course) following a 22nd-place finish in the FedEx St. Jude Championship his last time in competition.

    Latest odds for Todd at the Procore Championship.

    The Procore Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Sept. 12-15, 2024
    • Location: Napa, California, USA
    • Course: Silverado Resort (North Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,123 yards
    • Purse: $6M
    • Previous winner: Sahith Theegala

    At the Procore Championship

    • In his last four appearances at the Procore Championship, Todd has an average finish of 12th, and an average score of 11-under.
    • Todd finished sixth (with a score of 14-under) in his most recent appearance at the Procore Championship (in 2023).
    • Sahith Theegala finished with 0.059 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (40th in the field), 3.335 SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 8.924 SG: Putting (second) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • Theegala averaged 302.6 yards off the tee (23rd in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 73.61% (25th), and attempted 25.75 putts per round (first) in that victory a year ago.

    Todd's recent history at the Procore Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    9/14/2023669-71-68-66-14
    9/15/2022971-71-68-68-10
    9/16/20212271-70-70-67-10
    9/26/2019MC72-74+2

    Todd's recent performances

    • Over his last five events, Todd has finished in the top 20 twice.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Todd has carded a score that's better than average in four of those outings.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 8-under in his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Brendon Todd has averaged 285.4 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Todd is averaging 5.812 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Todd is averaging 5.302 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Todd .

    Todd's advanced stats and rankings

    • Todd has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.440, which ranks 153rd on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (280.0 yards) ranks 164th, and his 69.6% driving accuracy average ranks 13th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Todd owns a -0.177 average that ranks 124th on TOUR. He ranks 133rd with a 64.19% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Todd's 0.435 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 22nd this season, and his 28.36 putts-per-round average ranks 24th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance164280.0285.4
    Greens in Regulation %13364.19%69.72%
    Putts Per Round2428.3628.2
    Par Breakers14721.35%26.11%
    Bogey Avoidance6714.26%13.61%

    Todd's best finishes

    • Todd has participated in 23 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has secured one finish in the top-five and two finishes in the top-10.
    • In those 23 tournaments, he made the cut on 19 occasions.
    • Currently, Todd has 720 points, placing him 66th in the FedExCup standings.

    Todd's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Todd delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Charles Schwab Challenge (May 2024), ranking 23rd in the field at 1.497.
    • Todd's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he put up a 4.737 mark, which ranked him 13th in the field. He finished fifth in that event.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Todd posted his best effort this season at the Valero Texas Open, ranking 11th in the field at 3.758. In that event, he finished fifth.
    • At the John Deere Classic in July 2024, Todd posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 7.883, which ranked him second in the field. He finished 12th in that tournament.
    • Todd recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.694) at the John Deere Classic, which was held in July 2024. That performance ranked 12th in the field (he finished 12th in that event).

    Todd's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee153-0.440-0.604
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green124-0.177-0.543
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green200.2770.637
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting220.4355.812
    Average Strokes Gained: Total950.0955.302

    Todd's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship669-71-68-66-14--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship2065-66-70-68-15--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic2868-66-68-66-14--
    January 4-7The Sentry3367-64-73-70-1827
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii3066-69-68-68-921
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am5870-73-70-38
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open2270-68-69-68-937
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational3168-71-69-72-438
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC71-72+1--
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard674-67-72-70-5263
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-76+6--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship3367-69-70-76-218
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open566-72-70-71-9105
    April 18-21RBC Heritage5869-70-68-76-18
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship6072-71-75-76+108
    May 16-19PGA Championship7870-70-74-79+95
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge5068-70-71-74+37
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC75-75+6--
    June 13-16U.S. Open6774-71-74-75+146
    June 20-23Travelers Championship3669-65-67-70-923
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC71-72-1--
    July 4-7John Deere Classic1266-65-69-64-2058
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open4665-69-71-68-78
    July 18-20The Open Championship3173-73-70-74+629
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship1264-68-71-66-1153
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship2266-69-69-70-6140

    All stats in this article are accurate for Todd as of the start of the Procore Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.