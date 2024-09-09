Brendon Todd betting profile: Procore Championship

This season, Todd delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Charles Schwab Challenge (May 2024), ranking 23rd in the field at 1.497.

Todd's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he put up a 4.737 mark, which ranked him 13th in the field. He finished fifth in that event.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Todd posted his best effort this season at the Valero Texas Open, ranking 11th in the field at 3.758. In that event, he finished fifth.

At the John Deere Classic in July 2024, Todd posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 7.883, which ranked him second in the field. He finished 12th in that tournament.