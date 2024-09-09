PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Brandt Snedeker betting profile: Procore Championship

    Brandt Snedeker looks to improve upon his 59th-place finish in 2022's tournament when he hits the links in the 2024 Procore Championship at Silverado Resort (North Course) Sept. 12-15.

    The Procore Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Sept. 12-15, 2024
    • Location: Napa, California, USA
    • Course: Silverado Resort (North Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,123 yards
    • Purse: $6M
    • Previous winner: Sahith Theegala

    At the Procore Championship

    • In his last five appearances at the Procore Championship, Snedeker has an average finish of 26th, and an average score of 14-under.
    • In 2022, Snedeker finished 59th (with a score of 2-under) in his most recent appearance at the Procore Championship.
    • When Sahith Theegala won this tournament in 2023, he had 0.059 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (40th in the field), 3.335 SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 8.924 SG: Putting (second).
    • Theegala averaged 302.6 yards off the tee (23rd in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 73.61% (25th), and attempted 25.75 putts per round (first) in that victory a year ago.

    Snedeker's recent history at the Procore Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    9/15/20225970-69-72-75-2
    9/16/2021MC68-74-2
    9/10/2020MC73-70-1
    9/26/20191773-67-69-70-9
    10/4/2018266-65-69-74-31

    Snedeker's recent performances

    • In his last five events, Snedeker has not finished in the top 20.
    • He has made one cut over his last five tournaments.
    • Snedeker hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five appearances, with an average finish of 53rd.
    • He finished with a score of 10-under in his only made cut over his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Brandt Snedeker has averaged 283.7 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Snedeker has an average of 0.052 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Snedeker is averaging -2.947 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Snedeker's advanced stats and rankings

    • Snedeker has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.601 this season (160th on TOUR). His average driving distance (282.3 yards) ranks 161st, while his 62.4% driving accuracy average ranks 78th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Snedeker ranks 164th on TOUR, posting an average of -0.916, while he ranks 155th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 62.20%.
    • On the greens, Snedeker has delivered a -0.152 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 119th on TOUR, while he ranks 128th with a putts-per-round average of 29.33. He has broken par 20.41% of the time (160th on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance161282.3283.7
    Greens in Regulation %15562.20%65.74%
    Putts Per Round12829.3328.7
    Par Breakers16020.41%19.91%
    Bogey Avoidance16118.96%12.96%

    Snedeker's best finishes

    • Snedeker, who has played 21 tournaments this season, is still looking for his first top-10 finish.
    • In those 21 events, he made the cut five times (23.8%).
    • With 20 points, Snedeker currently sits 208th in the FedExCup standings.

    Snedeker's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Snedeker put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Valspar Championship, ranking in the field at 0.535. In that tournament, he missed the cut.
    • Snedeker's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, as he produced a 1.245 mark, which ranked him 30th in the field. He finished 48th in that event.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Snedeker's best effort this season was in June 2024 at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.649. He missed the cut in that tournament.
    • At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Snedeker posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (3.338). That ranked in the field.
    • Snedeker delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (1.433) in May 2024 at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson. That ranked 48th in the field.

    Snedeker's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee160-0.601-1.979
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green164-0.916-2.018
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green112-0.0580.998
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting119-0.1520.052
    Average Strokes Gained: Total164-1.728-2.947

    Snedeker's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship6568-68-74-74-4--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open5270-69-66-71-8--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipW/D66-70-8--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC71-73+4--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC75-65-70-6--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open7870-70-78-76+62
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC74-77+9--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC75-75+8--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC74-74+6--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC72-69-3--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC74-69+1--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC73-75+8--
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open7276-69-75-71+33
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans4066-70-72-71-1392
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson4869-66-73-64-129
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC73-74+5--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC69-74+3--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC75-68+3--
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC79-71+6--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC75-70+1--
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC67-75E--
    July 11-14ISCO Championship5368-68-69-73-104
    July 25-283M OpenMC71-74+3--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC72-69+1--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Snedeker as of the start of the Procore Championship.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.