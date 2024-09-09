Brandt Snedeker betting profile: Procore Championship

This season, Snedeker put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Valspar Championship, ranking in the field at 0.535. In that tournament, he missed the cut.

Snedeker's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, as he produced a 1.245 mark, which ranked him 30th in the field. He finished 48th in that event.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Snedeker's best effort this season was in June 2024 at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.649. He missed the cut in that tournament.

At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Snedeker posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (3.338). That ranked in the field.