Brandt Snedeker betting profile: Procore Championship
1 Min Read
Brandt Snedeker looks to improve upon his 59th-place finish in 2022's tournament when he hits the links in the 2024 Procore Championship at Silverado Resort (North Course) Sept. 12-15.
The Procore Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Sept. 12-15, 2024
- Location: Napa, California, USA
- Course: Silverado Resort (North Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,123 yards
- Purse: $6M
- Previous winner: Sahith Theegala
At the Procore Championship
- In his last five appearances at the Procore Championship, Snedeker has an average finish of 26th, and an average score of 14-under.
- In 2022, Snedeker finished 59th (with a score of 2-under) in his most recent appearance at the Procore Championship.
- When Sahith Theegala won this tournament in 2023, he had 0.059 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (40th in the field), 3.335 SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 8.924 SG: Putting (second).
- Theegala averaged 302.6 yards off the tee (23rd in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 73.61% (25th), and attempted 25.75 putts per round (first) in that victory a year ago.
Snedeker's recent history at the Procore Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|9/15/2022
|59
|70-69-72-75
|-2
|9/16/2021
|MC
|68-74
|-2
|9/10/2020
|MC
|73-70
|-1
|9/26/2019
|17
|73-67-69-70
|-9
|10/4/2018
|2
|66-65-69-74
|-31
Snedeker's recent performances
- In his last five events, Snedeker has not finished in the top 20.
- He has made one cut over his last five tournaments.
- Snedeker hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five appearances, with an average finish of 53rd.
- He finished with a score of 10-under in his only made cut over his last five events.
- Off the tee, Brandt Snedeker has averaged 283.7 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Snedeker has an average of 0.052 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Snedeker is averaging -2.947 Strokes Gained: Total.
Snedeker's advanced stats and rankings
- Snedeker has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.601 this season (160th on TOUR). His average driving distance (282.3 yards) ranks 161st, while his 62.4% driving accuracy average ranks 78th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Snedeker ranks 164th on TOUR, posting an average of -0.916, while he ranks 155th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 62.20%.
- On the greens, Snedeker has delivered a -0.152 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 119th on TOUR, while he ranks 128th with a putts-per-round average of 29.33. He has broken par 20.41% of the time (160th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|161
|282.3
|283.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|155
|62.20%
|65.74%
|Putts Per Round
|128
|29.33
|28.7
|Par Breakers
|160
|20.41%
|19.91%
|Bogey Avoidance
|161
|18.96%
|12.96%
Snedeker's best finishes
- Snedeker, who has played 21 tournaments this season, is still looking for his first top-10 finish.
- In those 21 events, he made the cut five times (23.8%).
- With 20 points, Snedeker currently sits 208th in the FedExCup standings.
Snedeker's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Snedeker put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Valspar Championship, ranking in the field at 0.535. In that tournament, he missed the cut.
- Snedeker's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, as he produced a 1.245 mark, which ranked him 30th in the field. He finished 48th in that event.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Snedeker's best effort this season was in June 2024 at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.649. He missed the cut in that tournament.
- At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Snedeker posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (3.338). That ranked in the field.
- Snedeker delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (1.433) in May 2024 at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson. That ranked 48th in the field.
Snedeker's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|160
|-0.601
|-1.979
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|164
|-0.916
|-2.018
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|112
|-0.058
|0.998
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|119
|-0.152
|0.052
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|164
|-1.728
|-2.947
Snedeker's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|65
|68-68-74-74
|-4
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|52
|70-69-66-71
|-8
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|W/D
|66-70
|-8
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|71-73
|+4
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|75-65-70
|-6
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|78
|70-70-78-76
|+6
|2
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|74-77
|+9
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|75-75
|+8
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|74-74
|+6
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|72-69
|-3
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|74-69
|+1
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|73-75
|+8
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|72
|76-69-75-71
|+3
|3
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|40
|66-70-72-71
|-139
|2
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|48
|69-66-73-64
|-12
|9
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|73-74
|+5
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|69-74
|+3
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|75-68
|+3
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|79-71
|+6
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|75-70
|+1
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|67-75
|E
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|53
|68-68-69-73
|-10
|4
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|71-74
|+3
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|72-69
|+1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Snedeker as of the start of the Procore Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.