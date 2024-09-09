Brandon Wu betting profile: Procore Championship
MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 02: Brandon Wu of the United States waits to play his shot from the 11th tee during the first round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 02, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)
Brandon Wu looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in the Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club when he tees off in Napa, California, USA, for the 2024 Procore Championship .
The Procore Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Sept. 12-15, 2024
- Location: Napa, California, USA
- Course: Silverado Resort (North Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,123 yards
- Purse: $6M
- Previous winner: Sahith Theegala
At the Procore Championship
- Over Wu's last two visits to the the Procore Championship, he has missed the cut each time.
- Wu last participated in the Procore Championship in 2022, missing the cut with a score of 6-over.
- Sahith Theegala finished with 0.059 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (40th in the field), 3.335 SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 8.924 SG: Putting (second) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Theegala also posted numbers of 302.6 in average driving distance (23rd in field), 73.61% in terms of greens in regulation (25th), and 25.75 putts per round (first).
Wu's recent history at the Procore Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|9/15/2022
|MC
|73-77
|+6
|9/16/2021
|MC
|71-75
|+2
Wu's recent performances
- Wu has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five events.
- He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Wu has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
- He has an average score of 14-under across his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Brandon Wu has averaged 292.8 yards in his past five starts.
- Wu has an average of 0.980 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Wu is averaging -0.055 Strokes Gained: Total.
Wu's advanced stats and rankings
- Wu owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.400 (149th) this season, while his average driving distance of 294.9 yards ranks 121st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Wu owns a 0.035 average that ranks 96th on TOUR. He ranks 87th with a 66.18% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Wu's -0.132 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 116th this season, and his 29.28 putts-per-round average ranks 125th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|121
|294.9
|292.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|87
|66.18%
|67.46%
|Putts Per Round
|125
|29.28
|29.3
|Par Breakers
|117
|23.00%
|23.81%
|Bogey Avoidance
|123
|15.79%
|14.68%
Wu's best finishes
- Wu hasn't won any of the 22 tournaments he has played this season, though he has secured one top-10 finish.
- In those 22 events, he made the cut 10 times (45.5%).
- As of now, Wu has collected 181 points, which ranks him 153rd in the FedExCup standings.
Wu's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Wu put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2024), ranking 25th in the field at 1.578.
- Wu's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the ISCO Championship, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 5.709 (he finished 10th in that tournament).
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Wu put up his best mark this season at the RBC Canadian Open, ranking third in the field at 3.803. In that event, he finished 62nd.
- At the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, Wu delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.637, which was his best so far this season. That ranked second in the field.
- Wu posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.128) in July 2024 at the ISCO Championship. That ranked 10th in the field.
Wu's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|149
|-0.400
|-1.600
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|96
|0.035
|0.824
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|62
|0.100
|-0.260
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|116
|-0.132
|0.980
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|139
|-0.397
|-0.055
Wu's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|62
|65-74-73-71
|-5
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|51
|72-69-73-71
|+5
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|54
|69-66-70-70
|-13
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|30
|68-68-66-69
|-13
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|58
|67-70-67-69
|-9
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|18
|68-70-64-67
|-11
|44
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|69-68-68
|-11
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|47
|73-70-68
|-5
|13
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-69
|E
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|13
|71-67-66-69
|-11
|54
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|74-74
|+6
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|42
|71-69-69-69
|-10
|7
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|75-70
|+1
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|73-77
|+10
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|76-71
|+3
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|59
|74-64-70-76
|-4
|3
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|28
|66-69-66-70
|E
|5
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|62
|71-68-70-73
|+2
|4
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|70
|74-71-78-73
|+16
|6
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|44
|71-69-69-71
|-8
|10
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|10
|67-66-67-69
|-19
|35
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|71-72
|+3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Wu as of the start of the Procore Championship.
