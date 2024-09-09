PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
9H AGO

Brandon Wu betting profile: Procore Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 02: Brandon Wu of the United States waits to play his shot from the 11th tee during the first round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 02, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 02: Brandon Wu of the United States waits to play his shot from the 11th tee during the first round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 02, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

    Brandon Wu looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in the Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club when he tees off in Napa, California, USA, for the 2024 Procore Championship .

    Latest odds for Wu at the Procore Championship.

    The Procore Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Sept. 12-15, 2024
    • Location: Napa, California, USA
    • Course: Silverado Resort (North Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,123 yards
    • Purse: $6M
    • Previous winner: Sahith Theegala

    At the Procore Championship

    • Over Wu's last two visits to the the Procore Championship, he has missed the cut each time.
    • Wu last participated in the Procore Championship in 2022, missing the cut with a score of 6-over.
    • Sahith Theegala finished with 0.059 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (40th in the field), 3.335 SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 8.924 SG: Putting (second) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • Theegala also posted numbers of 302.6 in average driving distance (23rd in field), 73.61% in terms of greens in regulation (25th), and 25.75 putts per round (first).

    Wu's recent history at the Procore Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    9/15/2022MC73-77+6
    9/16/2021MC71-75+2

    Wu's recent performances

    • Wu has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five events.
    • He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Wu has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
    • He has an average score of 14-under across his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Brandon Wu has averaged 292.8 yards in his past five starts.
    • Wu has an average of 0.980 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Wu is averaging -0.055 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Wu .

    Wu's advanced stats and rankings

    • Wu owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.400 (149th) this season, while his average driving distance of 294.9 yards ranks 121st on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Wu owns a 0.035 average that ranks 96th on TOUR. He ranks 87th with a 66.18% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Wu's -0.132 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 116th this season, and his 29.28 putts-per-round average ranks 125th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance121294.9292.8
    Greens in Regulation %8766.18%67.46%
    Putts Per Round12529.2829.3
    Par Breakers11723.00%23.81%
    Bogey Avoidance12315.79%14.68%

    Wu's best finishes

    • Wu hasn't won any of the 22 tournaments he has played this season, though he has secured one top-10 finish.
    • In those 22 events, he made the cut 10 times (45.5%).
    • As of now, Wu has collected 181 points, which ranks him 153rd in the FedExCup standings.

    Wu's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Wu put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2024), ranking 25th in the field at 1.578.
    • Wu's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the ISCO Championship, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 5.709 (he finished 10th in that tournament).
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Wu put up his best mark this season at the RBC Canadian Open, ranking third in the field at 3.803. In that event, he finished 62nd.
    • At the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, Wu delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.637, which was his best so far this season. That ranked second in the field.
    • Wu posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.128) in July 2024 at the ISCO Championship. That ranked 10th in the field.

    Wu's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee149-0.400-1.600
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green960.0350.824
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green620.100-0.260
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting116-0.1320.980
    Average Strokes Gained: Total139-0.397-0.055

    Wu's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship6265-74-73-71-5--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP5172-69-73-71+5--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship5469-66-70-70-13--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship3068-68-66-69-13--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic5867-70-67-69-9--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii1868-70-64-67-1144
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC69-68-68-11--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am4773-70-68-513
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC73-69E--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta1371-67-66-69-1154
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC74-74+6--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open4271-69-69-69-107
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC75-70+1--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC73-77+10--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC76-71+3--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship5974-64-70-76-43
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans2866-69-66-70E5
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-69-3--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC71-70-1--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC72-71+3--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open6271-68-70-73+24
    June 13-16U.S. Open7074-71-78-73+166
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic4471-69-69-71-810
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC69-74+1--
    July 11-14ISCO Championship1067-66-67-69-1935
    July 25-283M OpenMC73-70+1--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC71-72+3--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Wu as of the start of the Procore Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.