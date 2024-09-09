Blaine Hale, Jr. betting profile: Procore Championship
Blaine Hale, Jr. looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in the Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club when he tees off in Napa, California, USA, for the 2024 Procore Championship .
The Procore Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Sept. 12-15, 2024
- Location: Napa, California, USA
- Course: Silverado Resort (North Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,123 yards
- Purse: $6M
- Previous winner: Sahith Theegala
At the Procore Championship
- Hale is competing at the Procore Championship for the first time in the past five years.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Sahith Theegala posted numbers of 0.059 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (40th in field), 3.335 in SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 8.924 in SG: Putting (second).
- Theegala's average driving distance was 302.6 (23rd in field), he hit 73.61% of greens in regulation (25th), with 25.75 putts per round (first) en route to his win last year.
Hale's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Hale has an average finish of 41st.
- He's made the cut in two of his last five tournaments.
- Hale has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has carded an average score of 9-under over his last five events.
- Off the tee, Blaine Hale, Jr. has averaged 309.0 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Hale has an average of 0.407 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Hale has an average of 0.037 in his past five tournaments.
Hale's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|307.4
|309.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|63.02%
|68.65%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.25
|29.3
|Par Breakers
|-
|23.78%
|24.21%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|20.66%
|14.29%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Hale's best finishes
- Hale is still seeking his first top-10 finish this season (he has played 16 tournaments).
- In those 16 events, he made the cut two times.
Hale's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.208
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.304
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-0.881
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.407
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|0.037
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Hale's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|71-70-64
|-11
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|74-70
|E
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|79-69
|+4
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|78-79
|+15
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|75-72
|+7
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|83-69
|+8
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|70-73
|-1
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|71-74
|+1
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|75-70
|+3
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|70-75
|+3
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|44
|68-71-71-70
|-8
|10
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|52
|71-66-70-68
|-9
|6
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|70-67
|-7
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|70-69
|-1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Hale as of the start of the Procore Championship.
