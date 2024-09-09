PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
9H AGO

Blaine Hale, Jr. betting profile: Procore Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

SAN DIEGO, CA - JANUARY 29: PGA TOUR logo is seen during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines South on January 29, 2021 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

SAN DIEGO, CA - JANUARY 29: PGA TOUR logo is seen during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines South on January 29, 2021 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

    Blaine Hale, Jr. looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in the Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club when he tees off in Napa, California, USA, for the 2024 Procore Championship .

    Latest odds for Hale at the Procore Championship.

    The Procore Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Sept. 12-15, 2024
    • Location: Napa, California, USA
    • Course: Silverado Resort (North Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,123 yards
    • Purse: $6M
    • Previous winner: Sahith Theegala

    At the Procore Championship

    • Hale is competing at the Procore Championship for the first time in the past five years.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Sahith Theegala posted numbers of 0.059 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (40th in field), 3.335 in SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 8.924 in SG: Putting (second).
    • Theegala's average driving distance was 302.6 (23rd in field), he hit 73.61% of greens in regulation (25th), with 25.75 putts per round (first) en route to his win last year.

    Hale's recent performances

    • In his last five appearances, Hale has an average finish of 41st.
    • He's made the cut in two of his last five tournaments.
    • Hale has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He has carded an average score of 9-under over his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Blaine Hale, Jr. has averaged 309.0 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Hale has an average of 0.407 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Hale has an average of 0.037 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Hale .

    Hale's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance-307.4309.0
    Greens in Regulation %-63.02%68.65%
    Putts Per Round-29.2529.3
    Par Breakers-23.78%24.21%
    Bogey Avoidance-20.66%14.29%

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Hale's best finishes

    • Hale is still seeking his first top-10 finish this season (he has played 16 tournaments).
    • In those 16 events, he made the cut two times.

    Hale's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.208
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.304
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green---0.881
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.407
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.037

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Hale's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC71-70-64-11--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC74-70E--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC71-71E--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC79-69+4--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC78-79+15--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC75-72+7--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC83-69+8--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC70-73-1--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC71-74+1--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC75-70+3--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC70-75+3--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic4468-71-71-70-810
    July 4-7John Deere Classic5271-66-70-68-96
    July 11-14ISCO ChampionshipMC70-67-7--
    July 25-283M OpenMC71-70-1--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC70-69-1--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hale as of the start of the Procore Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.