Blaine Hale, Jr. betting profile: Procore Championship

In his last five appearances, Hale has an average finish of 41st.

He's made the cut in two of his last five tournaments.

Hale has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.

He has carded an average score of 9-under over his last five events.

Off the tee, Blaine Hale, Jr. has averaged 309.0 yards in his past five tournaments.

Hale has an average of 0.407 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.