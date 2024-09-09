Bill Haas betting profile: Procore Championship
In his last tournament, Bill Haas missed the cut at the Wyndham Championship. He'll be after better results Sept. 12-15 in Napa, California, USA, at the 2024 Procore Championship.
The Procore Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Sept. 12-15, 2024
- Location: Napa, California, USA
- Course: Silverado Resort (North Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,123 yards
- Purse: $6M
- Previous winner: Sahith Theegala
At the Procore Championship
- Haas' average finish has been 16th, and his average score 9-under, over his last five appearances at the Procore Championship.
- Haas missed the cut (with a score of 1-under) in his most recent appearance at the Procore Championship in 2021.
- With numbers of 0.059 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (40th in field), 3.335 in SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 8.924 in SG: Putting (second), Sahith Theegala won this tournament in 2023.
- Theegala's average driving distance was 302.6 (23rd in field), he hit 73.61% of greens in regulation (25th), with 25.75 putts per round (first) en route to his win last year.
Haas' recent history at the Procore Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|9/16/2021
|MC
|69-74
|-1
|9/10/2020
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|10/4/2018
|10
|70-68-67-73
|-10
Haas' recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Haas has an average finish of 47th.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
- Haas has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has finished with an average score of -9 those three times he's made the cut.
- In terms of driving distance, Bill Haas has averaged 305.3 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Haas is averaging 0.314 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Haas is averaging -2.482 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Haas' advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|299.9
|305.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|68.43%
|67.01%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.32
|29.3
|Par Breakers
|-
|24.75%
|22.92%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|16.67%
|15.97%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Haas' best finishes
- Haas has participated in nine tournaments this season, with zero top-10 finishes.
- In those nine events, he made the cut three times, a success rate of 33.3%.
Haas' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-2.063
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.582
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-0.150
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.314
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-2.482
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Haas' past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|68-73-71
|-4
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|72-72
|E
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|18
|69-65-69-73
|-12
|28
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|68-70
|-4
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|52
|69-68-70-68
|-9
|6
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|64
|68-67-75-72
|-6
|2
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|70-72
|+2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Haas as of the start of the Procore Championship.
