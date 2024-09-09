Benjamin James betting profile: Procore Championship

In his last five events, James finished outside the top 20.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut once.

James has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.

He finished 8-under relative to par the only time he made the cut.

Benjamin James has averaged 308.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, James is averaging -2.657 Strokes Gained: Putting.