Benjamin James betting profile: Procore Championship
Benjamin James looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in the 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities when he tees off in Napa, California, USA, for the 2024 Procore Championship .
The Procore Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Sept. 12-15, 2024
- Location: Napa, California, USA
- Course: Silverado Resort (North Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,123 yards
- Purse: $6M
- Previous winner: Sahith Theegala
At the Procore Championship
- James is playing at the Procore Championship for the first time in the past five years.
- Sahith Theegala finished with 0.059 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (40th in the field), 3.335 SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 8.924 SG: Putting (second) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Theegala also posted numbers of 302.6 in average driving distance (23rd in field), 73.61% in terms of greens in regulation (25th), and 25.75 putts per round (first).
James' recent performances
- In his last five events, James finished outside the top 20.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut once.
- James has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.
- He finished 8-under relative to par the only time he made the cut.
- Benjamin James has averaged 308.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, James is averaging -2.657 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, James has an average of -2.534 in his past five tournaments.
James' advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|323.3
|308.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|72.22%
|68.52%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|33.50
|30.8
|Par Breakers
|-
|13.89%
|16.67%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|30.56%
|16.67%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
James' best finishes
- James, who took part in one tournament last season, did not finish in the top 10.
James' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.553
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.675
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|0.001
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-2.657
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-2.534
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
James' past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|75-71
|+6
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|44
|70-70-68-72
|-8
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|76-70
|+4
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for James as of the start of the Procore Championship.
