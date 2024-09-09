Ben Silverman betting profile: Procore Championship
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 15: Ben Silverman of the United States plays his shot from the 17th tee during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship on the Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 15, 2024 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
Ben Silverman looks to improve upon his 75th-place finish in 2018's tournament when he hits the links in the 2024 Procore Championship at Silverado Resort (North Course) Sept. 12-15.
The Procore Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Sept. 12-15, 2024
- Location: Napa, California, USA
- Course: Silverado Resort (North Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,123 yards
- Purse: $6M
- Previous winner: Sahith Theegala
At the Procore Championship
- In his last two appearances at the Procore Championship, Silverman has an average finish of 59th, and an average score of 3-under.
- In Silverman's most recent appearance at the Procore Championship, in 2018, he finished 75th after posting a score of 2-under.
- Sahith Theegala won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 0.059 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (40th in field), 3.335 in SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 8.924 in SG: Putting (second).
- En route to his victory last year, Theegala posted an average driving distance of 302.6 (23rd in field), hit 73.61% of greens in regulation (25th), and took 25.75 putts per round (first).
Silverman's recent history at the Procore Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|10/4/2018
|75
|72-68-74
|-2
Silverman's recent performances
- Silverman has finished in the top 20 in two of his last five events.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
- Silverman has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five appearances.
- He has finished with an average score of -12 those four times he's made the cut.
- In terms of driving distance, Ben Silverman has averaged 304.3 yards in his past five starts.
- Silverman has an average of 2.175 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Silverman has an average of 4.183 in his past five tournaments.
Silverman's advanced stats and rankings
- Silverman owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.071 (78th) this season, while his average driving distance of 293.0 yards ranks 137th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Silverman has a 0.064 average that ranks 93rd on TOUR. He ranks 26th with a 68.86% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Silverman's 0.550 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him eighth on TOUR this season, and his 28.82 putts-per-round average ranks 71st. He has broken par 24.07% of the time (88th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|137
|293.0
|304.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|26
|68.86%
|71.91%
|Putts Per Round
|71
|28.82
|28.8
|Par Breakers
|88
|24.07%
|27.16%
|Bogey Avoidance
|5
|12.12%
|11.73%
Silverman's best finishes
- Silverman has taken part in 21 tournaments this season, but he has not earned a finish in the top 10.
- In those 21 tournaments, he had a 66.7% success rate in terms of making the cut (14 cuts made).
- Currently, Silverman has 373 points, ranking him 109th in the FedExCup standings.
Silverman's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Silverman posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the ISCO Championship (July 2024), ranking fifth in the field at 3.741.
- Silverman's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where his 4.458 mark ranked 10th in the field.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Silverman's best performance this season was in January 2024 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 3.817. He finished 18th in that event.
- At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Silverman posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (9.924), which ranked No. 1 in the field.
- Silverman posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.694) in July 2024 at the John Deere Classic, which ranked 18th in the field. He finished 18th in that tournament.
Silverman's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|78
|0.071
|0.768
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|93
|0.064
|1.167
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|65
|0.094
|0.074
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|8
|0.550
|2.175
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|20
|0.780
|4.183
Silverman's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|18
|67-68-64-70
|-11
|44
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|68-67-70
|-11
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|56
|69-72-75-71
|-1
|5
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|13
|70-68-63-72
|-11
|54
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|16
|68-71-66-68
|-11
|49
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|42
|71-67-72-68
|-10
|7
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|72-74
|+2
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|70-73
|+1
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|36
|70-68-69-70
|-3
|16
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|81
|71-72-79-73
|+7
|2
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|73-70
|-1
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|64-74
|-6
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|16
|66-71-65-70
|-12
|29
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|32
|69-73-67-71
|E
|22
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|35
|68-71-70-68
|-3
|18
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|17
|67-70-67-72
|-12
|49
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|18
|66-68-67-65
|-18
|48
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|31
|67-68-67-72
|-14
|14
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|53
|68-68-71-73
|-4
|6
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|68-69
|-3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Silverman as of the start of the Procore Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.