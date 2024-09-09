PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Ben Silverman betting profile: Procore Championship

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 15: Ben Silverman of the United States plays his shot from the 17th tee during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship on the Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 15, 2024 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

    Ben Silverman looks to improve upon his 75th-place finish in 2018's tournament when he hits the links in the 2024 Procore Championship at Silverado Resort (North Course) Sept. 12-15.

    Latest odds for Silverman at the Procore Championship.

    The Procore Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Sept. 12-15, 2024
    • Location: Napa, California, USA
    • Course: Silverado Resort (North Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,123 yards
    • Purse: $6M
    • Previous winner: Sahith Theegala

    At the Procore Championship

    • In his last two appearances at the Procore Championship, Silverman has an average finish of 59th, and an average score of 3-under.
    • In Silverman's most recent appearance at the Procore Championship, in 2018, he finished 75th after posting a score of 2-under.
    • Sahith Theegala won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 0.059 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (40th in field), 3.335 in SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 8.924 in SG: Putting (second).
    • En route to his victory last year, Theegala posted an average driving distance of 302.6 (23rd in field), hit 73.61% of greens in regulation (25th), and took 25.75 putts per round (first).

    Silverman's recent history at the Procore Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    10/4/20187572-68-74-2

    Silverman's recent performances

    • Silverman has finished in the top 20 in two of his last five events.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
    • Silverman has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five appearances.
    • He has finished with an average score of -12 those four times he's made the cut.
    • In terms of driving distance, Ben Silverman has averaged 304.3 yards in his past five starts.
    • Silverman has an average of 2.175 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Silverman has an average of 4.183 in his past five tournaments.
    Silverman's advanced stats and rankings

    • Silverman owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.071 (78th) this season, while his average driving distance of 293.0 yards ranks 137th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Silverman has a 0.064 average that ranks 93rd on TOUR. He ranks 26th with a 68.86% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Silverman's 0.550 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him eighth on TOUR this season, and his 28.82 putts-per-round average ranks 71st. He has broken par 24.07% of the time (88th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance137293.0304.3
    Greens in Regulation %2668.86%71.91%
    Putts Per Round7128.8228.8
    Par Breakers8824.07%27.16%
    Bogey Avoidance512.12%11.73%

    Silverman's best finishes

    • Silverman has taken part in 21 tournaments this season, but he has not earned a finish in the top 10.
    • In those 21 tournaments, he had a 66.7% success rate in terms of making the cut (14 cuts made).
    • Currently, Silverman has 373 points, ranking him 109th in the FedExCup standings.

    Silverman's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Silverman posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the ISCO Championship (July 2024), ranking fifth in the field at 3.741.
    • Silverman's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where his 4.458 mark ranked 10th in the field.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Silverman's best performance this season was in January 2024 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 3.817. He finished 18th in that event.
    • At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Silverman posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (9.924), which ranked No. 1 in the field.
    • Silverman posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.694) in July 2024 at the John Deere Classic, which ranked 18th in the field. He finished 18th in that tournament.

    Silverman's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee780.0710.768
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green930.0641.167
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green650.0940.074
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting80.5502.175
    Average Strokes Gained: Total200.7804.183

    Silverman's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii1867-68-64-70-1144
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC68-67-70-11--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open5669-72-75-71-15
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta1370-68-63-72-1154
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches1668-71-66-68-1149
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open4271-67-72-68-107
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC72-74+2--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC70-73+1--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open3670-68-69-70-316
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open8171-72-79-73+72
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC73-70-1--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC64-74-6--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-69-3--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic1666-71-65-70-1229
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge3269-73-67-71E22
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open3568-71-70-68-318
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic1767-70-67-72-1249
    July 4-7John Deere Classic1866-68-67-65-1848
    July 11-14ISCO Championship3167-68-67-72-1414
    July 25-283M Open5368-68-71-73-46
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC68-69-3--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Silverman as of the start of the Procore Championship.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.