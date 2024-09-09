Ben Silverman betting profile: Procore Championship

Silverman has finished in the top 20 in two of his last five events.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.

Silverman has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five appearances.

He has finished with an average score of -12 those four times he's made the cut.

In terms of driving distance, Ben Silverman has averaged 304.3 yards in his past five starts.

Silverman has an average of 2.175 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.