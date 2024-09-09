Ben Kohles betting profile: Procore Championship
1 Min Read
MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 05: Ben Kohles hits a tee shot on the 18th hole during the final round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 05, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images for The CJ Cup)
Ben Kohles looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in the Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club when he tees off in Napa, California, USA, for the 2024 Procore Championship .
The Procore Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Sept. 12-15, 2024
- Location: Napa, California, USA
- Course: Silverado Resort (North Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,123 yards
- Purse: $6M
- Previous winner: Sahith Theegala
At the Procore Championship
- Kohles has entered the Procore Championship once in recent years (in 2021), posting a score of 5-over and missing the cut.
- When Sahith Theegala won this tournament in 2023, he had 0.059 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (40th in the field), 3.335 SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 8.924 SG: Putting (second).
- Theegala averaged 302.6 yards off the tee (23rd in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 73.61% (25th), and attempted 25.75 putts per round (first) in that victory a year ago.
Kohles' recent history at the Procore Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|9/16/2021
|MC
|74-75
|+5
Kohles' recent performances
- Kohles has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five tournaments.
- He's made the cut in four of his last five appearances.
- Kohles has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
- He has carded an average score of 9-under over his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Ben Kohles has averaged 290.6 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Kohles is averaging 1.136 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Kohles is averaging 2.723 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kohles' advanced stats and rankings
- Kohles has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.022 this season (100th on TOUR). His average driving distance (287.8 yards) ranks 154th, while his 71.8% driving accuracy average ranks seventh.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kohles ranks 108th on TOUR with a mark of -0.049.
- On the greens, Kohles' 0.079 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 74th this season, and his 29.25 putts-per-round average ranks 121st.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|154
|287.8
|290.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|48
|67.76%
|78.09%
|Putts Per Round
|121
|29.25
|29.6
|Par Breakers
|85
|24.13%
|24.38%
|Bogey Avoidance
|113
|15.48%
|9.57%
Kohles' best finishes
- Kohles has played 22 tournaments this season, earning one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
- In those 22 tournaments, he made the cut on 13 occasions.
- Currently, Kohles ranks 83rd in the FedExCup standings with 531 points.
Kohles' best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Kohles put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the 3M Open (July 2024), ranking eighth in the field at 3.251.
- Kohles' best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 4.408 (he finished second in that tournament).
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kohles' best performance this season was in May 2024 at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 2.826. He finished second in that event.
- At the 3M Open in July 2024, Kohles recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (5.200, which ranked sixth in the field). In that event, he finished 24th.
- Kohles recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.433) at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, which was held in May 2024. That performance ranked second in the field (he finished second in that event).
Kohles' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|100
|-0.022
|0.626
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|108
|-0.049
|1.001
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|146
|-0.299
|-0.040
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|74
|0.079
|1.136
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|133
|-0.291
|2.723
Kohles' past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|5
|66-67-67-63
|-19
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|52
|66-69-71-67
|-7
|7
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|47
|66-66-71-69
|-16
|9
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|71-77
|+4
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|75-69
|+2
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|W/D
|76
|+5
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|69-77
|+4
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|6
|69-66-63-73
|-17
|55
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|80-73
|+9
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|78-71
|+7
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|78
|74-71-76-73
|+6
|2
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|73-70
|-1
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|28
|61-72-65-73
|-17
|5
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|2
|65-66-65-66
|-22
|300
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|58
|71-71-73-78
|+9
|9
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|26
|67-73-67-68
|-9
|50
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|73-71
|+4
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|56
|77-68-76-71
|+12
|9
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|20
|67-70-70-70
|-11
|41
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|52
|71-65-72-67
|-9
|6
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|46
|71-64-68-70
|-7
|8
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|24
|70-70-65-70
|-9
|31
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|66-71
|-3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Kohles as of the start of the Procore Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.