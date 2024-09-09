PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Ben Kohles betting profile: Procore Championship

MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 05: Ben Kohles hits a tee shot on the 18th hole during the final round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 05, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images for The CJ Cup)

    Ben Kohles looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in the Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club when he tees off in Napa, California, USA, for the 2024 Procore Championship .

    Latest odds for Kohles at the Procore Championship.

    The Procore Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Sept. 12-15, 2024
    • Location: Napa, California, USA
    • Course: Silverado Resort (North Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,123 yards
    • Purse: $6M
    • Previous winner: Sahith Theegala

    At the Procore Championship

    • Kohles has entered the Procore Championship once in recent years (in 2021), posting a score of 5-over and missing the cut.
    • When Sahith Theegala won this tournament in 2023, he had 0.059 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (40th in the field), 3.335 SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 8.924 SG: Putting (second).
    • Theegala averaged 302.6 yards off the tee (23rd in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 73.61% (25th), and attempted 25.75 putts per round (first) in that victory a year ago.

    Kohles' recent history at the Procore Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    9/16/2021MC74-75+5

    Kohles' recent performances

    • Kohles has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He's made the cut in four of his last five appearances.
    • Kohles has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
    • He has carded an average score of 9-under over his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Ben Kohles has averaged 290.6 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Kohles is averaging 1.136 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Kohles is averaging 2.723 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Kohles' advanced stats and rankings

    • Kohles has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.022 this season (100th on TOUR). His average driving distance (287.8 yards) ranks 154th, while his 71.8% driving accuracy average ranks seventh.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kohles ranks 108th on TOUR with a mark of -0.049.
    • On the greens, Kohles' 0.079 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 74th this season, and his 29.25 putts-per-round average ranks 121st.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance154287.8290.6
    Greens in Regulation %4867.76%78.09%
    Putts Per Round12129.2529.6
    Par Breakers8524.13%24.38%
    Bogey Avoidance11315.48%9.57%

    Kohles' best finishes

    • Kohles has played 22 tournaments this season, earning one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
    • In those 22 tournaments, he made the cut on 13 occasions.
    • Currently, Kohles ranks 83rd in the FedExCup standings with 531 points.

    Kohles' best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Kohles put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the 3M Open (July 2024), ranking eighth in the field at 3.251.
    • Kohles' best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 4.408 (he finished second in that tournament).
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kohles' best performance this season was in May 2024 at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 2.826. He finished second in that event.
    • At the 3M Open in July 2024, Kohles recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (5.200, which ranked sixth in the field). In that event, he finished 24th.
    • Kohles recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.433) at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, which was held in May 2024. That performance ranked second in the field (he finished second in that event).

    Kohles' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee100-0.0220.626
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green108-0.0491.001
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green146-0.299-0.040
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting740.0791.136
    Average Strokes Gained: Total133-0.2912.723

    Kohles' past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    November 16-19The RSM Classic566-67-67-63-19--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii5266-69-71-67-77
    January 18-21The American Express4766-66-71-69-169
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC71-77+4--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC75-69+2--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaW/D76+5--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC69-77+4--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open669-66-63-73-1755
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC80-73+9--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC78-71+7--
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open7874-71-76-73+62
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC73-70-1--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans2861-72-65-73-175
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson265-66-65-66-22300
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship5871-71-73-78+99
    May 16-19PGA Championship2667-73-67-68-950
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC73-71+4--
    June 13-16U.S. Open5677-68-76-71+129
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic2067-70-70-70-1141
    July 4-7John Deere Classic5271-65-72-67-96
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open4671-64-68-70-78
    July 25-283M Open2470-70-65-70-931
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC66-71-3--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kohles as of the start of the Procore Championship.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.