Ben Kohles betting profile: Procore Championship

This season, Kohles put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the 3M Open (July 2024), ranking eighth in the field at 3.251.

Kohles' best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 4.408 (he finished second in that tournament).

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kohles' best performance this season was in May 2024 at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 2.826. He finished second in that event.

At the 3M Open in July 2024, Kohles recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (5.200, which ranked sixth in the field). In that event, he finished 24th.