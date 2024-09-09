Beau Hossler betting profile: Procore Championship

This season, Hossler produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Wyndham Championship (August 2024), ranking 16th in the field at 2.483.

Hossler's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, as he ranked 14th in the field with a mark of 4.251.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hossler's best effort this season was in May 2024 at the Myrtle Beach Classic, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 4.264. He finished fourth in that event.

At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Hossler recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 6.478, which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished fourth in that event.