Beau Hossler betting profile: Procore Championship

    Beau Hossler seeks a better outcome this time around in the 2024 Procore Championship. He finished 30th at the par-72 Silverado Resort (North Course) in 2023.

    Latest odds for Hossler at the Procore Championship.

    The Procore Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Sept. 12-15, 2024
    • Location: Napa, California, USA
    • Course: Silverado Resort (North Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,123 yards
    • Purse: $6M
    • Previous winner: Sahith Theegala

    At the Procore Championship

    • Hossler's average finish has been 34th, and his average score 6-under, over his last seven appearances at the Procore Championship.
    • In 2023, Hossler finished 30th (with a score of 7-under) in his most recent appearance at the Procore Championship.
    • Sahith Theegala finished with 0.059 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (40th in the field), 3.335 SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 8.924 SG: Putting (second) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • En route to his victory last year, Theegala posted an average driving distance of 302.6 (23rd in field), hit 73.61% of greens in regulation (25th), and took 25.75 putts per round (first).

    Hossler's recent history at the Procore Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    9/14/20233070-69-71-71-7
    9/15/20222570-72-69-70-7
    9/16/20211670-64-70-73-11
    9/10/20202373-65-69-67-14
    9/26/2019MC74-72+2
    10/4/2018MC69-73-2

    Hossler's recent performances

    • Over his last five appearances, Hossler has finished in the top 20 once.
    • He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Hossler has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 9-under in his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Beau Hossler has averaged 303.6 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Hossler is averaging 0.497 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Hossler is averaging 0.309 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Hossler's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hossler has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.028 this season (93rd on TOUR). His average driving distance (299.1 yards) ranks 95th, while his 57% driving accuracy average ranks 136th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hossler has a -0.412 average that ranks 147th on TOUR. He ranks 55th with a 67.37% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Hossler has registered a 0.490 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 17th on TOUR, while he ranks 58th with a putts-per-round average of 28.73. He has broken par 25.04% of the time (59th on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance95299.1303.6
    Greens in Regulation %5567.37%71.53%
    Putts Per Round5828.7329.2
    Par Breakers5925.04%24.65%
    Bogey Avoidance3413.49%13.89%

    Hossler's best finishes

    • Hossler has participated in 21 tournaments this season, coming away with one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
    • In those 21 tournaments, he had a 66.7% success rate in terms of making the cut (14 cuts made).
    • As of now, Hossler has accumulated 521 points, which ranks him 85th in the FedExCup standings.

    Hossler's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Hossler produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Wyndham Championship (August 2024), ranking 16th in the field at 2.483.
    • Hossler's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, as he ranked 14th in the field with a mark of 4.251.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hossler's best effort this season was in May 2024 at the Myrtle Beach Classic, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 4.264. He finished fourth in that event.
    • At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Hossler recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 6.478, which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished fourth in that event.
    • Hossler recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.007) in May 2024 at the Myrtle Beach Classic. That ranked fourth in the field.

    Hossler's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee930.0280.119
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green147-0.412-0.905
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green150.3030.597
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting170.4900.497
    Average Strokes Gained: Total540.4080.309

    Hossler's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship3070-69-71-71-7--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship2868-67-72-71-10--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open762-71-68-66-17--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP268-65-69-70-8--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship1566-72-67-65-18--
    January 18-21The American Express4769-70-64-69-169
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open668-70-72-68-1092
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am1469-67-70-10118
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open4172-66-72-68-612
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational2468-70-68-73-565
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches2869-70-71-65-927
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC71-74+1--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC69-75+2--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open5766-73-71-70E5
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open7874-71-75-74+62
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC68-70-6--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson5267-68-73-66-106
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic464-69-69-67-1559
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC72-72+2--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC72-71+3--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open1470-70-66-66-851
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC74-76+10--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic3171-69-66-73-919
    July 4-7John Deere Classic6165-67-68-76-84
    July 25-283M OpenMC68-77+3--
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship1260-70-71-68-1153

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hossler as of the start of the Procore Championship.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.