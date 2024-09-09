Beau Hossler betting profile: Procore Championship
Beau Hossler seeks a better outcome this time around in the 2024 Procore Championship. He finished 30th at the par-72 Silverado Resort (North Course) in 2023.
The Procore Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Sept. 12-15, 2024
- Location: Napa, California, USA
- Course: Silverado Resort (North Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,123 yards
- Purse: $6M
- Previous winner: Sahith Theegala
At the Procore Championship
- Hossler's average finish has been 34th, and his average score 6-under, over his last seven appearances at the Procore Championship.
- In 2023, Hossler finished 30th (with a score of 7-under) in his most recent appearance at the Procore Championship.
- Sahith Theegala finished with 0.059 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (40th in the field), 3.335 SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 8.924 SG: Putting (second) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- En route to his victory last year, Theegala posted an average driving distance of 302.6 (23rd in field), hit 73.61% of greens in regulation (25th), and took 25.75 putts per round (first).
Hossler's recent history at the Procore Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|9/14/2023
|30
|70-69-71-71
|-7
|9/15/2022
|25
|70-72-69-70
|-7
|9/16/2021
|16
|70-64-70-73
|-11
|9/10/2020
|23
|73-65-69-67
|-14
|9/26/2019
|MC
|74-72
|+2
|10/4/2018
|MC
|69-73
|-2
Hossler's recent performances
- Over his last five appearances, Hossler has finished in the top 20 once.
- He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Hossler has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances.
- He has an average score relative to par of 9-under in his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Beau Hossler has averaged 303.6 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Hossler is averaging 0.497 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Hossler is averaging 0.309 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hossler's advanced stats and rankings
- Hossler has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.028 this season (93rd on TOUR). His average driving distance (299.1 yards) ranks 95th, while his 57% driving accuracy average ranks 136th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hossler has a -0.412 average that ranks 147th on TOUR. He ranks 55th with a 67.37% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hossler has registered a 0.490 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 17th on TOUR, while he ranks 58th with a putts-per-round average of 28.73. He has broken par 25.04% of the time (59th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|95
|299.1
|303.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|55
|67.37%
|71.53%
|Putts Per Round
|58
|28.73
|29.2
|Par Breakers
|59
|25.04%
|24.65%
|Bogey Avoidance
|34
|13.49%
|13.89%
Hossler's best finishes
- Hossler has participated in 21 tournaments this season, coming away with one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
- In those 21 tournaments, he had a 66.7% success rate in terms of making the cut (14 cuts made).
- As of now, Hossler has accumulated 521 points, which ranks him 85th in the FedExCup standings.
Hossler's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Hossler produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Wyndham Championship (August 2024), ranking 16th in the field at 2.483.
- Hossler's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, as he ranked 14th in the field with a mark of 4.251.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hossler's best effort this season was in May 2024 at the Myrtle Beach Classic, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 4.264. He finished fourth in that event.
- At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Hossler recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 6.478, which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished fourth in that event.
- Hossler recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.007) in May 2024 at the Myrtle Beach Classic. That ranked fourth in the field.
Hossler's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|93
|0.028
|0.119
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|147
|-0.412
|-0.905
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|15
|0.303
|0.597
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|17
|0.490
|0.497
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|54
|0.408
|0.309
Hossler's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|30
|70-69-71-71
|-7
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|28
|68-67-72-71
|-10
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|7
|62-71-68-66
|-17
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|2
|68-65-69-70
|-8
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|15
|66-72-67-65
|-18
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|47
|69-70-64-69
|-16
|9
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|6
|68-70-72-68
|-10
|92
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|14
|69-67-70
|-10
|118
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|41
|72-66-72-68
|-6
|12
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|24
|68-70-68-73
|-5
|65
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|28
|69-70-71-65
|-9
|27
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|71-74
|+1
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|69-75
|+2
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|57
|66-73-71-70
|E
|5
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|78
|74-71-75-74
|+6
|2
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|68-70
|-6
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|52
|67-68-73-66
|-10
|6
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|4
|64-69-69-67
|-15
|59
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|14
|70-70-66-66
|-8
|51
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|74-76
|+10
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|31
|71-69-66-73
|-9
|19
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|61
|65-67-68-76
|-8
|4
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|68-77
|+3
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|12
|60-70-71-68
|-11
|53
All stats in this article are accurate for Hossler as of the start of the Procore Championship.
