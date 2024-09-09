Austin Smotherman betting profile: Procore Championship
COLUMBUS, OH - AUGUST 28: Austin Smotherman of the United States hits a tee shot during the third round of the Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship at The Ohio State University Golf Club on August 28, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)
Austin Smotherman hits the links Sept. 12-15 in the 2024 Procore Championship at Silverado Resort (North Course) after a 53rd-place finish in the 3M Open, which was his most recent tournament.
The Procore Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Sept. 12-15, 2024
- Location: Napa, California, USA
- Course: Silverado Resort (North Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,123 yards
- Purse: $6M
- Previous winner: Sahith Theegala
At the Procore Championship
- Smotherman's average finish has been 46th, and his average score 4-under, over his last three appearances at the Procore Championship.
- Smotherman missed the cut (with a score of even-par) in his most recent go-round at the Procore Championship in 2023.
- Sahith Theegala won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 0.059 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (40th in field), 3.335 in SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 8.924 in SG: Putting (second).
- Theegala's average driving distance was 302.6 (23rd in field), he hit 73.61% of greens in regulation (25th), with 25.75 putts per round (first) en route to his win last year.
Smotherman's recent history at the Procore Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|9/14/2023
|MC
|71-73
|E
|9/15/2022
|25
|71-69-67-74
|-7
|9/16/2021
|66
|70-69-73-75
|-1
Smotherman's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Smotherman has an average finish of 46th.
- Over his last five tournaments, Smotherman has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score once.
- He has carded an average score of 9-under over his last five tournaments.
- In terms of driving distance, Austin Smotherman has averaged 306.8 yards in his past five starts.
- Smotherman is averaging -2.452 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Smotherman has an average of 3.525 in his past five tournaments.
Smotherman's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|300.7
|306.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|70.42%
|71.53%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.82
|29.7
|Par Breakers
|-
|20.92%
|22.22%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|13.24%
|12.15%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Smotherman's best finishes
- Smotherman is still looking for his first top-10 finish this season (he has taken part in 10 tournaments).
- In those 10 tournaments, he made the cut on nine occasions.
Smotherman's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.721
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|5.459
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-0.203
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-2.452
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|3.525
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Smotherman's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|71-73
|E
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|70-70
|-4
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|35
|70-66-70-67
|-11
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|23
|69-67-71-64
|-17
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|59
|64-68-69-74
|-9
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|53
|71-65-68-68
|-10
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|52
|71-67-73-69
|-4
|6
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|68
|69-70-73-72
|-4
|2
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|50
|69-70-72-71
|-6
|5
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|23
|63-70-65-72
|-138
|9
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|68-70
|-4
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|70
|68-71-72-76
|+3
|2
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|65
|72-69-72-74
|+7
|4
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|61
|66-68-70-72
|-8
|4
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|21
|67-68-66-71
|-16
|25
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|53
|71-68-71-70
|-4
|6
All stats in this article are accurate for Smotherman as of the start of the Procore Championship.
