Austin Smotherman betting profile: Procore Championship

In his last five tournaments, Smotherman has an average finish of 46th.

Over his last five tournaments, Smotherman has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score once.

He has carded an average score of 9-under over his last five tournaments.

In terms of driving distance, Austin Smotherman has averaged 306.8 yards in his past five starts.

Smotherman is averaging -2.452 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.