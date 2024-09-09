PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
9H AGO

Austin Smotherman betting profile: Procore Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

COLUMBUS, OH - AUGUST 28: Austin Smotherman of the United States hits a tee shot during the third round of the Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship at The Ohio State University Golf Club on August 28, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

    Austin Smotherman hits the links Sept. 12-15 in the 2024 Procore Championship at Silverado Resort (North Course) after a 53rd-place finish in the 3M Open, which was his most recent tournament.

    Latest odds for Smotherman at the Procore Championship.

    The Procore Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Sept. 12-15, 2024
    • Location: Napa, California, USA
    • Course: Silverado Resort (North Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,123 yards
    • Purse: $6M
    • Previous winner: Sahith Theegala

    At the Procore Championship

    • Smotherman's average finish has been 46th, and his average score 4-under, over his last three appearances at the Procore Championship.
    • Smotherman missed the cut (with a score of even-par) in his most recent go-round at the Procore Championship in 2023.
    • Sahith Theegala won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 0.059 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (40th in field), 3.335 in SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 8.924 in SG: Putting (second).
    • Theegala's average driving distance was 302.6 (23rd in field), he hit 73.61% of greens in regulation (25th), with 25.75 putts per round (first) en route to his win last year.

    Smotherman's recent history at the Procore Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    9/14/2023MC71-73E
    9/15/20222571-69-67-74-7
    9/16/20216670-69-73-75-1

    Smotherman's recent performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Smotherman has an average finish of 46th.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Smotherman has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score once.
    • He has carded an average score of 9-under over his last five tournaments.
    • In terms of driving distance, Austin Smotherman has averaged 306.8 yards in his past five starts.
    • Smotherman is averaging -2.452 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Smotherman has an average of 3.525 in his past five tournaments.
    Smotherman's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance-300.7306.8
    Greens in Regulation %-70.42%71.53%
    Putts Per Round-29.8229.7
    Par Breakers-20.92%22.22%
    Bogey Avoidance-13.24%12.15%

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Smotherman's best finishes

    • Smotherman is still looking for his first top-10 finish this season (he has taken part in 10 tournaments).
    • In those 10 tournaments, he made the cut on nine occasions.

    Smotherman's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.721
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--5.459
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green---0.203
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---2.452
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--3.525

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Smotherman's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC71-73E--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC70-70-4--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open3570-66-70-67-11--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship2369-67-71-64-17--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship5964-68-69-74-9--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic5371-65-68-68-10--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta5271-67-73-69-46
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open6869-70-73-72-42
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship5069-70-72-71-65
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans2363-70-65-72-1389
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC68-70-4--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic7068-71-72-76+32
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge6572-69-72-74+74
    July 4-7John Deere Classic6166-68-70-72-84
    July 11-14ISCO Championship2167-68-66-71-1625
    July 25-283M Open5371-68-71-70-46

    All stats in this article are accurate for Smotherman as of the start of the Procore Championship.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.