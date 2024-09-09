Andrew Putnam betting profile: Procore Championship
1 Min Read
Andrew Putnam had a poor showing the last time he hit the links in the Procore Championship in 2023, failing to make the cut. He looks for better results this time around at Silverado Resort (North Course).
The Procore Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Sept. 12-15, 2024
- Location: Napa, California, USA
- Course: Silverado Resort (North Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,123 yards
- Purse: $6M
- Previous winner: Sahith Theegala
At the Procore Championship
- In his last five appearances at the Procore Championship, Putnam has an average finish of 35th, and an average score of 8-under.
- Putnam missed the cut (with a score of even-par) in his most recent appearance at the Procore Championship in 2023.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Sahith Theegala posted numbers of 0.059 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (40th in field), 3.335 in SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 8.924 in SG: Putting (second).
- In addition, Theegala's average driving distance was 302.6 (23rd in field), he hit 73.61% of greens in regulation (25th), and he averaged 25.75 putts per round (first).
Putnam's recent history at the Procore Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|9/14/2023
|MC
|72-72
|E
|9/15/2022
|43
|72-70-72-69
|-5
|9/16/2021
|30
|72-69-66-73
|-8
|9/10/2020
|36
|70-68-69-69
|-12
Putnam's recent performances
- Over his last five events, Putnam has finished in the top 20 once.
- He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Putnam has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances.
- He has an average score of 8-under across his last five events.
- Off the tee, Andrew Putnam has averaged 282.9 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Putnam has an average of 0.573 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Putnam is averaging 0.186 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Putnam's advanced stats and rankings
- Putnam's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.520 ranks 157th on TOUR this season, and his 66% driving accuracy average ranks 34th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Putnam ranks 77th on TOUR, posting an average of 0.134, while he ranks 51st with a Greens in Regulation mark of 67.64%.
- On the greens, Putnam's 0.342 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 29th on TOUR this season, and his 28.71 putts-per-round average ranks 56th. He has broken par 23.37% of the time (107th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|162
|281.5
|282.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|51
|67.64%
|75.00%
|Putts Per Round
|56
|28.71
|30.0
|Par Breakers
|107
|23.37%
|23.02%
|Bogey Avoidance
|7
|12.35%
|11.90%
Putnam's best finishes
- Putnam has not won any of the 21 tournaments he has taken part in this season, though he has collected two top-10 finishes.
- In those 21 tournaments, he had a 66.7% success rate in terms of making the cut (14 cuts made).
- Currently, Putnam has 625 points, placing him 73rd in the FedExCup standings.
Putnam's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Putnam's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in January 2024 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked 27th in the field with a mark of 1.453. He finished 10th in that event.
- Putnam delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the 3M Open (July 2024), ranking seventh in the field with a mark of 6.666.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Putnam posted his best effort this season at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, ranking second in the field at 3.616. In that tournament, he finished eighth.
- At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Putnam posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.301, which was his best so far this season. That ranked seventh in the field.
- Putnam posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.751) at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024. That ranked 10th in the field.
Putnam's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|157
|-0.520
|-1.784
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|77
|0.134
|0.855
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|29
|0.224
|0.543
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|29
|0.342
|0.573
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|82
|0.180
|0.186
Putnam's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|72-72
|E
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|77-68
|+3
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|5
|68-69-67-62
|-22
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|40
|74-71-67-64
|-16
|20
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|10
|68-65-70-64
|-13
|70
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|47
|66-68-69-69
|-16
|9
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|39
|72-69-69
|-6
|18
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-68
|-1
|--
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|44
|71-70-71-72
|E
|16
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|8
|71-71-72-70
|-4
|191
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|53
|69-74-72-70
|-3
|12
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|14
|72-70-71-70
|-5
|47
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|18
|70-69-69-67
|-9
|88
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-75
|-4
|--
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|29
|70-71-72-73
|+2
|45
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|53
|68-72-72-67
|-5
|10
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|75-71
|+6
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|45
|77-71-72-78
|+10
|15
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|44
|71-71-66-66
|-6
|16
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|66-73
|-3
|--
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|69-71
|E
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|19
|67-66-75-66
|-10
|43
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|68-69
|-3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Putnam as of the start of the Procore Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.