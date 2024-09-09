Andrew Putnam betting profile: Procore Championship

This season, Putnam's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in January 2024 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked 27th in the field with a mark of 1.453. He finished 10th in that event.

Putnam delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the 3M Open (July 2024), ranking seventh in the field with a mark of 6.666.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Putnam posted his best effort this season at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, ranking second in the field at 3.616. In that tournament, he finished eighth.

At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Putnam posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.301, which was his best so far this season. That ranked seventh in the field.