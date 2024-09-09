PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Andrew Putnam betting profile: Procore Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Andrew Putnam betting profile: Procore Championship

    Andrew Putnam had a poor showing the last time he hit the links in the Procore Championship in 2023, failing to make the cut. He looks for better results this time around at Silverado Resort (North Course).

    Latest odds for Putnam at the Procore Championship.

    The Procore Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Sept. 12-15, 2024
    • Location: Napa, California, USA
    • Course: Silverado Resort (North Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,123 yards
    • Purse: $6M
    • Previous winner: Sahith Theegala

    At the Procore Championship

    • In his last five appearances at the Procore Championship, Putnam has an average finish of 35th, and an average score of 8-under.
    • Putnam missed the cut (with a score of even-par) in his most recent appearance at the Procore Championship in 2023.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Sahith Theegala posted numbers of 0.059 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (40th in field), 3.335 in SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 8.924 in SG: Putting (second).
    • In addition, Theegala's average driving distance was 302.6 (23rd in field), he hit 73.61% of greens in regulation (25th), and he averaged 25.75 putts per round (first).

    Putnam's recent history at the Procore Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    9/14/2023MC72-72E
    9/15/20224372-70-72-69-5
    9/16/20213072-69-66-73-8
    9/10/20203670-68-69-69-12

    Putnam's recent performances

    • Over his last five events, Putnam has finished in the top 20 once.
    • He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Putnam has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances.
    • He has an average score of 8-under across his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Andrew Putnam has averaged 282.9 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Putnam has an average of 0.573 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Putnam is averaging 0.186 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Putnam's advanced stats and rankings

    • Putnam's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.520 ranks 157th on TOUR this season, and his 66% driving accuracy average ranks 34th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Putnam ranks 77th on TOUR, posting an average of 0.134, while he ranks 51st with a Greens in Regulation mark of 67.64%.
    • On the greens, Putnam's 0.342 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 29th on TOUR this season, and his 28.71 putts-per-round average ranks 56th. He has broken par 23.37% of the time (107th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance162281.5282.9
    Greens in Regulation %5167.64%75.00%
    Putts Per Round5628.7130.0
    Par Breakers10723.37%23.02%
    Bogey Avoidance712.35%11.90%

    Putnam's best finishes

    • Putnam has not won any of the 21 tournaments he has taken part in this season, though he has collected two top-10 finishes.
    • In those 21 tournaments, he had a 66.7% success rate in terms of making the cut (14 cuts made).
    • Currently, Putnam has 625 points, placing him 73rd in the FedExCup standings.

    Putnam's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Putnam's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in January 2024 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked 27th in the field with a mark of 1.453. He finished 10th in that event.
    • Putnam delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the 3M Open (July 2024), ranking seventh in the field with a mark of 6.666.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Putnam posted his best effort this season at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, ranking second in the field at 3.616. In that tournament, he finished eighth.
    • At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Putnam posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.301, which was his best so far this season. That ranked seventh in the field.
    • Putnam posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.751) at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024. That ranked 10th in the field.

    Putnam's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee157-0.520-1.784
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green770.1340.855
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green290.2240.543
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting290.3420.573
    Average Strokes Gained: Total820.1800.186

    Putnam's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC72-72E--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC77-68+3--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship568-69-67-62-22--
    January 4-7The Sentry4074-71-67-64-1620
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii1068-65-70-64-1370
    January 18-21The American Express4766-68-69-69-169
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am3972-69-69-618
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC73-68-1--
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational4471-70-71-72E16
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard871-71-72-70-4191
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship5369-74-72-70-312
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC72-71+1--
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open1472-70-71-70-547
    April 18-21RBC Heritage1870-69-69-67-988
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC65-75-4--
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship2970-71-72-73+245
    May 16-19PGA Championship5368-72-72-67-510
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC75-71+6--
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday4577-71-72-78+1015
    June 20-23Travelers Championship4471-71-66-66-616
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC66-73-3--
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC69-71E--
    July 25-283M Open1967-66-75-66-1043
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC68-69-3--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Putnam as of the start of the Procore Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.