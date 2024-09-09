PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
9H AGO

Alex Smalley betting profile: Procore Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 02: Alex Smalley of the United States plays his shot from the ninth tee during the first round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 02, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Tim Heitman/Getty Images)

MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 02: Alex Smalley of the United States plays his shot from the ninth tee during the first round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 02, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Tim Heitman/Getty Images)

    When he takes the course Sept. 12-15, Alex Smalley will try to improve upon his last performance at the Procore Championship. In 2022, he shot 5-under and placed 43rd at Silverado Resort and Spa (North Course).

    Latest odds for Smalley at the Procore Championship.

    The Procore Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Sept. 12-15, 2024
    • Location: Napa, California, USA
    • Course: Silverado Resort (North Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,123 yards
    • Purse: $6M
    • Previous winner: Sahith Theegala

    At the Procore Championship

    • Over his last two trips to the Procore Championship, Smalley has an average score of 5-under, with an average finish of 43rd.
    • Smalley last participated in the Procore Championship in 2022, finishing 43rd with a score of 5-under.
    • Sahith Theegala finished with 0.059 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (40th in the field), 3.335 SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 8.924 SG: Putting (second) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • En route to his victory last year, Theegala posted an average driving distance of 302.6 (23rd in field), hit 73.61% of greens in regulation (25th), and took 25.75 putts per round (first).

    Smalley's recent history at the Procore Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    9/15/20224370-70-71-72-5
    9/16/2021MC75-71+2

    Smalley's recent performances

    • Smalley has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five events.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five appearances.
    • Over his last five events, Smalley has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
    • He has an average score of 12-under across his last five events.
    • Alex Smalley has averaged 307.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Smalley is averaging 0.925 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Smalley has an average of 0.751 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Smalley .

    Smalley's advanced stats and rankings

    • Smalley has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.237 this season, which ranks 49th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (304.0 yards) ranks 52nd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Smalley owns a -0.115 mark (114th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Smalley has delivered a -0.489 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 152nd on TOUR, while he ranks 147th with a putts-per-round average of 29.58. He has broken par 24.78% of the time (66th on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance52304.0307.9
    Greens in Regulation %3168.67%73.41%
    Putts Per Round14729.5829.0
    Par Breakers6624.78%26.59%
    Bogey Avoidance6914.33%10.32%

    Smalley's best finishes

    • While Smalley hasn't won any of the 22 tournaments he has taken part in this season, he has earned one top-10 finish.
    • In those 22 events, he made the cut seven times, a success rate of 31.8%.
    • Smalley, who has 257 points, currently ranks 130th in the FedExCup standings.

    Smalley's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Smalley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 3.928 (he finished 13th in that event).
    • Smalley's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the 3M Open in July 2024, as he produced a 7.181 mark, which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished 12th in that event.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Smalley's best mark this season was at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.076.
    • At the ISCO Championship in July 2024, Smalley recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.140 (his best mark this season), which ranked 12th in the field. He finished 37th in that tournament.
    • Smalley delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.922) in July 2024 at the 3M Open, which ranked 12th in the field. He finished 12th in that event.

    Smalley's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee490.2370.698
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green114-0.115-0.473
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green140-0.253-0.399
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting152-0.4890.925
    Average Strokes Gained: Total150-0.6200.751

    Smalley's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship1670-69-67-70-12--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open6173-64-67-75-5--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship3068-69-69-65-13--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic4471-67-65-68-11--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC70-69-1--
    January 18-21The American Express2166-69-66-67-2040
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-76+5--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am7573-68-76+15
    February 15-18The Genesis InvitationalMC76-69+3--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC71-70-1--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC71-71E--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC70-77+3--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC75-73+6--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC74-72+6--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC74-75+5--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship668-67-68-69-1655
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC70-68-6--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson1365-69-67-66-1753
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic2068-65-68-72-1125
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC74-73+5--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeW/D78+8--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC70-73-1--
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC70-72E--
    July 11-14ISCO Championship3767-64-70-74-1310
    July 25-283M Open1269-65-70-69-1156
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC71-68-1--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Smalley as of the start of the Procore Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.