Alex Smalley betting profile: Procore Championship
MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 02: Alex Smalley of the United States plays his shot from the ninth tee during the first round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 02, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Tim Heitman/Getty Images)
When he takes the course Sept. 12-15, Alex Smalley will try to improve upon his last performance at the Procore Championship. In 2022, he shot 5-under and placed 43rd at Silverado Resort and Spa (North Course).
The Procore Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Sept. 12-15, 2024
- Location: Napa, California, USA
- Course: Silverado Resort (North Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,123 yards
- Purse: $6M
- Previous winner: Sahith Theegala
At the Procore Championship
- Over his last two trips to the Procore Championship, Smalley has an average score of 5-under, with an average finish of 43rd.
- Smalley last participated in the Procore Championship in 2022, finishing 43rd with a score of 5-under.
- Sahith Theegala finished with 0.059 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (40th in the field), 3.335 SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 8.924 SG: Putting (second) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- En route to his victory last year, Theegala posted an average driving distance of 302.6 (23rd in field), hit 73.61% of greens in regulation (25th), and took 25.75 putts per round (first).
Smalley's recent history at the Procore Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|9/15/2022
|43
|70-70-71-72
|-5
|9/16/2021
|MC
|75-71
|+2
Smalley's recent performances
- Smalley has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five events.
- He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five appearances.
- Over his last five events, Smalley has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- He has an average score of 12-under across his last five events.
- Alex Smalley has averaged 307.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Smalley is averaging 0.925 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Smalley has an average of 0.751 in his past five tournaments.
Smalley's advanced stats and rankings
- Smalley has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.237 this season, which ranks 49th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (304.0 yards) ranks 52nd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Smalley owns a -0.115 mark (114th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Smalley has delivered a -0.489 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 152nd on TOUR, while he ranks 147th with a putts-per-round average of 29.58. He has broken par 24.78% of the time (66th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|52
|304.0
|307.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|31
|68.67%
|73.41%
|Putts Per Round
|147
|29.58
|29.0
|Par Breakers
|66
|24.78%
|26.59%
|Bogey Avoidance
|69
|14.33%
|10.32%
Smalley's best finishes
- While Smalley hasn't won any of the 22 tournaments he has taken part in this season, he has earned one top-10 finish.
- In those 22 events, he made the cut seven times, a success rate of 31.8%.
- Smalley, who has 257 points, currently ranks 130th in the FedExCup standings.
Smalley's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Smalley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 3.928 (he finished 13th in that event).
- Smalley's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the 3M Open in July 2024, as he produced a 7.181 mark, which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished 12th in that event.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Smalley's best mark this season was at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.076.
- At the ISCO Championship in July 2024, Smalley recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.140 (his best mark this season), which ranked 12th in the field. He finished 37th in that tournament.
- Smalley delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.922) in July 2024 at the 3M Open, which ranked 12th in the field. He finished 12th in that event.
Smalley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|49
|0.237
|0.698
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|114
|-0.115
|-0.473
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|140
|-0.253
|-0.399
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|152
|-0.489
|0.925
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|150
|-0.620
|0.751
Smalley's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|16
|70-69-67-70
|-12
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|61
|73-64-67-75
|-5
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|30
|68-69-69-65
|-13
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|44
|71-67-65-68
|-11
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|70-69
|-1
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|21
|66-69-66-67
|-20
|40
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-76
|+5
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|75
|73-68-76
|+1
|5
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|76-69
|+3
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|70-77
|+3
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|75-73
|+6
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|74-72
|+6
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|74-75
|+5
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|6
|68-67-68-69
|-16
|55
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|70-68
|-6
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|13
|65-69-67-66
|-17
|53
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|20
|68-65-68-72
|-11
|25
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|74-73
|+5
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|W/D
|78
|+8
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|70-73
|-1
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|37
|67-64-70-74
|-13
|10
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|12
|69-65-70-69
|-11
|56
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|71-68
|-1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Smalley as of the start of the Procore Championship.
