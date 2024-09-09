Alejandro Tosti betting profile: Procore Championship
Alejandro Tosti hits the links in the 2024 Procore Championship Sept. 12-15. He is trying for a better outcome than his last time out when he missed the cut at the Wyndham Championship.
The Procore Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Sept. 12-15, 2024
- Location: Napa, California, USA
- Course: Silverado Resort (North Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,123 yards
- Purse: $6M
- Previous winner: Sahith Theegala
At the Procore Championship
- In the past five years, this is Tosti's first time playing at the Procore Championship.
- Sahith Theegala won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 0.059 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (40th in field), 3.335 in SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 8.924 in SG: Putting (second).
- In addition, Theegala's average driving distance was 302.6 (23rd in field), he hit 73.61% of greens in regulation (25th), and he averaged 25.75 putts per round (first).
Tosti's recent performances
- Tosti has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five events.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut once.
- Over his last five tournaments, Tosti has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- He finished with a score of 8-under in his only recent appearance.
- In terms of driving distance, Alejandro Tosti has averaged 315.9 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Tosti is averaging -0.712 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Tosti is averaging -6.388 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Tosti's advanced stats and rankings
- Tosti has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.416 this season, which ranks 18th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (312.3 yards) ranks ninth.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Tosti ranks 160th on TOUR with a mark of -0.711.
- On the greens, Tosti's -0.354 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 144th this season, and his 29.35 putts-per-round average ranks 132nd.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|9
|312.3
|315.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|138
|63.94%
|37.96%
|Putts Per Round
|132
|29.35
|28.8
|Par Breakers
|12
|27.23%
|23.15%
|Bogey Avoidance
|164
|19.93%
|17.59%
Tosti's best finishes
- Tosti has played 21 tournaments this season, and he has secured one top-five finish.
- In those 21 events, he made the cut nine times.
- As of now, Tosti has accumulated 267 points, which ranks him 129th in the FedExCup standings.
Tosti's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Tosti produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Valspar Championship (March 2024), ranking third in the field at 4.317.
- Tosti delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Charles Schwab Challenge (May 2024), ranking third in the field with a mark of 6.639.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Tosti's best performance this season was at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where his 0.973 mark ranked in the field.
- At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Tosti posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.004 (his best mark this season), which ranked 10th in the field. He finished 43rd in that event.
- Tosti posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.048) at the Texas Children's Houston Open, which was held in March 2024. That performance ranked second in the field (he finished second in that event).
Tosti's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|18
|0.416
|-1.479
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|160
|-0.711
|-3.768
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|147
|-0.302
|-0.429
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|144
|-0.354
|-0.712
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|158
|-0.950
|-6.388
Tosti's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|70
|66-70-77-64
|-3
|3
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|66-72-70
|-8
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|43
|66-73-72-74
|-3
|11
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|74-74
|+6
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|75
|68-73-76-77
|+10
|2
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|2
|66-67-68-68
|-11
|167
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|75-79
|+10
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|33
|69-70-65-73
|-7
|27
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-72
|-6
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|67-70
|-5
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|63
|65-73-71-74
|-1
|3
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|73
|68-69-79-68
|E
|5
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|17
|69-69-67-73
|-2
|45
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|W/D
|74
|+2
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-73
|+1
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|73-67
|-4
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|78-77
|+13
|--
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|18
|68-69-69-70
|-8
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|70-73
|+3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Tosti as of the start of the Procore Championship.
