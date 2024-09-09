PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
9H AGO

Alejandro Tosti betting profile: Procore Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Alejandro Tosti hits the links in the 2024 Procore Championship Sept. 12-15. He is trying for a better outcome than his last time out when he missed the cut at the Wyndham Championship.

    Latest odds for Tosti at the Procore Championship.

    The Procore Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Sept. 12-15, 2024
    • Location: Napa, California, USA
    • Course: Silverado Resort (North Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,123 yards
    • Purse: $6M
    • Previous winner: Sahith Theegala

    At the Procore Championship

    • In the past five years, this is Tosti's first time playing at the Procore Championship.
    • Sahith Theegala won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 0.059 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (40th in field), 3.335 in SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 8.924 in SG: Putting (second).
    • In addition, Theegala's average driving distance was 302.6 (23rd in field), he hit 73.61% of greens in regulation (25th), and he averaged 25.75 putts per round (first).

    Tosti's recent performances

    • Tosti has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five events.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut once.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Tosti has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
    • He finished with a score of 8-under in his only recent appearance.
    • In terms of driving distance, Alejandro Tosti has averaged 315.9 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Tosti is averaging -0.712 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Tosti is averaging -6.388 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Tosti's advanced stats and rankings

    • Tosti has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.416 this season, which ranks 18th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (312.3 yards) ranks ninth.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Tosti ranks 160th on TOUR with a mark of -0.711.
    • On the greens, Tosti's -0.354 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 144th this season, and his 29.35 putts-per-round average ranks 132nd.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance9312.3315.9
    Greens in Regulation %13863.94%37.96%
    Putts Per Round13229.3528.8
    Par Breakers1227.23%23.15%
    Bogey Avoidance16419.93%17.59%

    Tosti's best finishes

    • Tosti has played 21 tournaments this season, and he has secured one top-five finish.
    • In those 21 events, he made the cut nine times.
    • As of now, Tosti has accumulated 267 points, which ranks him 129th in the FedExCup standings.

    Tosti's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Tosti produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Valspar Championship (March 2024), ranking third in the field at 4.317.
    • Tosti delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Charles Schwab Challenge (May 2024), ranking third in the field with a mark of 6.639.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Tosti's best performance this season was at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where his 0.973 mark ranked in the field.
    • At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Tosti posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.004 (his best mark this season), which ranked 10th in the field. He finished 43rd in that event.
    • Tosti posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.048) at the Texas Children's Houston Open, which was held in March 2024. That performance ranked second in the field (he finished second in that event).

    Tosti's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee180.416-1.479
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green160-0.711-3.768
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green147-0.302-0.429
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting144-0.354-0.712
    Average Strokes Gained: Total158-0.950-6.388

    Tosti's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii7066-70-77-64-33
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC66-72-70-8--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open4366-73-72-74-311
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC72-69-1--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC74-74+6--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC70-72-2--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship7568-73-76-77+102
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open266-67-68-68-11167
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC75-79+10--
    April 18-21RBC Heritage3369-70-65-73-727
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC66-72-6--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC67-70-5--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic6365-73-71-74-13
    May 16-19PGA Championship7368-69-79-68E5
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge1769-69-67-73-245
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicW/D74+2--
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC70-73+1--
    July 11-14ISCO ChampionshipMC73-67-4--
    July 25-283M OpenMC78-77+13--
    August 1-3Men’s Olympic Golf Competition1868-69-69-70-8--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC70-73+3--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Tosti as of the start of the Procore Championship.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.