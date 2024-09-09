Alejandro Tosti betting profile: Procore Championship

This season, Tosti produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Valspar Championship (March 2024), ranking third in the field at 4.317.

Tosti delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Charles Schwab Challenge (May 2024), ranking third in the field with a mark of 6.639.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Tosti's best performance this season was at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where his 0.973 mark ranked in the field.

At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Tosti posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.004 (his best mark this season), which ranked 10th in the field. He finished 43rd in that event.