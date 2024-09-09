Adrien Dumont de Chassart betting profile: Procore Championship

This season, Dumont de Chassart's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 3.981 (he finished 60th in that event).

Dumont de Chassart's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he ranked 26th in the field with a mark of 2.215 (he finished 30th in that tournament).

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Dumont de Chassart's best effort this season was in July 2024 at the John Deere Classic, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 3.556. He finished 46th in that tournament.

At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Dumont de Chassart posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 3.234, which ranked him 19th in the field. He finished 81st in that event.