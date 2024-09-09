Adrien Dumont de Chassart betting profile: Procore Championship
1 Min Read
BLAINE, MINNESOTA - JULY 26: Adrien Dumont de Chassart of Belgium plays his shot from the 10th tee during the second round of the 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities on July 26, 2024 in Blaine, Minnesota. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)
At the Wyndham Championship, Adrien Dumont de Chassart struggled, failing to make the cut at Sedgefield Country Club. He is looking for a bounce-back performance in Napa, California, USA, at the 2024 Procore Championship from Sept. 12-15.
The Procore Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Sept. 12-15, 2024
- Location: Napa, California, USA
- Course: Silverado Resort (North Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,123 yards
- Purse: $6M
- Previous winner: Sahith Theegala
At the Procore Championship
- Dumont de Chassart is competing at the Procore Championship for the first time in the past five years.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Sahith Theegala posted numbers of 0.059 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (40th in field), 3.335 in SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 8.924 in SG: Putting (second).
- Theegala averaged 302.6 yards off the tee (23rd in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 73.61% (25th), and attempted 25.75 putts per round (first) in that victory a year ago.
Dumont de Chassart's recent performances
- In his last five events, Dumont de Chassart has an average finish of 43rd.
- He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five events.
- Dumont de Chassart hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five tournaments, with an average finish of 43rd.
- He has carded an average score of 6-under over his last five appearances.
- In terms of driving distance, Adrien Dumont de Chassart has averaged 308.4 yards in his past five starts.
- Dumont de Chassart has an average of 0.119 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Dumont de Chassart is averaging -1.713 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Dumont de Chassart's advanced stats and rankings
- Dumont de Chassart has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.378, which ranks 147th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (302.8 yards) ranks 60th, and his 55% driving accuracy average ranks 147th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Dumont de Chassart ranks 150th on TOUR with a mark of -0.431.
- On the greens, Dumont de Chassart's -0.236 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 133rd this season, and his 29.43 putts-per-round average ranks 137th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|60
|302.8
|308.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|98
|65.84%
|48.41%
|Putts Per Round
|137
|29.43
|29.4
|Par Breakers
|94
|23.97%
|21.03%
|Bogey Avoidance
|157
|18.42%
|13.10%
Dumont de Chassart's best finishes
- Dumont de Chassart has played 21 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has secured one finish in the top-10.
- In those 21 tournaments, he had a 47.6% success rate in terms of making the cut (10 cuts made).
- With 130 points, Dumont de Chassart currently ranks 166th in the FedExCup standings.
Dumont de Chassart's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Dumont de Chassart's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 3.981 (he finished 60th in that event).
- Dumont de Chassart's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he ranked 26th in the field with a mark of 2.215 (he finished 30th in that tournament).
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Dumont de Chassart's best effort this season was in July 2024 at the John Deere Classic, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 3.556. He finished 46th in that tournament.
- At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Dumont de Chassart posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 3.234, which ranked him 19th in the field. He finished 81st in that event.
- Dumont de Chassart recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (3.433) in May 2024 at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson. That ranked 30th in the field.
Dumont de Chassart's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|147
|-0.378
|-0.669
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|150
|-0.431
|-1.317
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|144
|-0.280
|0.155
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|133
|-0.236
|0.119
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|161
|-1.326
|-1.713
Dumont de Chassart's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|77-73
|+10
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|68-71-66
|-11
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|75
|68-73-76-74
|+3
|3
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|60
|72-66-71-72
|-3
|5
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|73-78
|+9
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-76
|+5
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|6
|73-65-67-66
|-17
|55
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|74-76
|+8
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|81
|69-72-73-72
|+6
|2
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|75-77
|+8
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|23
|69-70-70-68
|-11
|20
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|67-70
|-70
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|30
|67-67-69-67
|-14
|21
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|40
|67-70-71-69
|-7
|8
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|51
|67-72-70-70
|-1
|7
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|72-74
|+2
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|46
|66-68-72-68
|-10
|9
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|40
|70-70-70-73
|-1
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|70-69
|-1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Dumont de Chassart as of the start of the Procore Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.