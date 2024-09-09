PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Adam Svensson betting profile: Procore Championship

    Adam Svensson placed 12th in the Procore Championship in 2022, shooting a 9-under on the par-72 course. His sights are set higher Sept. 12-15 in Napa, California, USA, at Silverado Resort (North Course) .

    Latest odds for Svensson at the Procore Championship.

    The Procore Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Sept. 12-15, 2024
    • Location: Napa, California, USA
    • Course: Silverado Resort (North Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,123 yards
    • Purse: $6M
    • Previous winner: Sahith Theegala

    At the Procore Championship

    • Over his last three trips to the Procore Championship, Svensson has an average score of 6-under, with an average finish of 35th.
    • In 2022, Svensson finished 12th (with a score of 9-under) in his most recent appearance at the Procore Championship.
    • When Sahith Theegala won this tournament in 2023, he had 0.059 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (40th in the field), 3.335 SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 8.924 SG: Putting (second).
    • En route to his victory last year, Theegala posted an average driving distance of 302.6 (23rd in field), hit 73.61% of greens in regulation (25th), and took 25.75 putts per round (first).

    Svensson's recent history at the Procore Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    9/15/20221268-71-67-73-9
    9/16/20215170-70-71-73-4
    10/4/20184169-69-75-70-5

    Svensson's recent performances

    • Svensson has earned one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes over his last five tournaments.
    • He's made the cut in four of his last five tournaments.
    • Svensson has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 11-under in his last five appearances.
    • Off the tee, Adam Svensson has averaged 296.8 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Svensson is averaging 0.441 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Svensson has an average of 3.185 in his past five tournaments.
    Svensson's advanced stats and rankings

    • Svensson has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.061 this season (83rd on TOUR). His average driving distance (297.5 yards) ranks 108th, while his 64.6% driving accuracy average ranks 51st.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Svensson ranks 34th on TOUR, posting an average of 0.329, while he ranks 83rd with a Greens in Regulation mark of 66.33%.
    • On the greens, Svensson's -0.473 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 151st this season, while he averages 29.24 putts per round (119th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance108297.5296.8
    Greens in Regulation %8366.33%74.69%
    Putts Per Round11929.2429.3
    Par Breakers16319.61%25.00%
    Bogey Avoidance6014.12%10.49%

    Svensson's best finishes

    • Svensson has participated in 24 tournaments this season, and he has collected two top-10 finishes.
    • In those 24 events, he made the cut 18 times (75%).
    • Currently, Svensson sits 75th in the FedExCup standings with 601 points.

    Svensson's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Svensson's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the RBC Canadian Open, where his 3.425 mark ranked 11th in the field.
    • Svensson's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 4.949. He finished 51st in that event.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Svensson's best effort this season was at the 3M Open, where his 4.027 mark ranked fifth in the field.
    • At the Wyndham Championship in August 2024, Svensson delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 6.881, which ranked him third in the field. He finished seventh in that event.
    • Svensson posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.902) at the Wyndham Championship (which ranked him seventh in the field). In that tournament, he finished seventh.

    Svensson's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee830.0610.551
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green340.3290.484
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green550.1321.708
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting151-0.4730.441
    Average Strokes Gained: Total1000.0493.185

    Svensson's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship1667-69-66-74-12--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open1870-65-65-69-15--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP4173-75-70-65+3--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship4571-67-69-67-14--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic568-66-67-62-19--
    January 4-7The Sentry3370-68-68-68-1827
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii3071-67-64-69-921
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC75-74+5--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am4770-73-68-513
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC71-70-1--
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational1067-72-67-70-8150
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC70-75+3--
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC79-80+15--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-73+3--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship4966-72-69-77E8
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open5766-73-68-73E5
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open5169-75-77-67E7
    April 18-21RBC Heritage4472-66-70-72-416
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship4772-70-73-76+714
    May 16-19PGA Championship4370-69-70-69-615
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge2470-71-68-70-132
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open5172-68-69-70-17
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday2772-73-76-72+553
    June 13-16U.S. Open5673-70-74-75+129
    June 20-23Travelers Championship1671-64-63-68-14113
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC72-72E--
    July 4-7John Deere Classic3464-67-72-69-1218
    July 25-283M Open3767-69-66-75-716
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship768-65-66-69-1280

    All stats in this article are accurate for Svensson as of the start of the Procore Championship.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.