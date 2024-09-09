Adam Svensson betting profile: Procore Championship

Svensson has earned one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes over his last five tournaments.

He's made the cut in four of his last five tournaments.

Svensson has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five tournaments.

He has an average score relative to par of 11-under in his last five appearances.

Off the tee, Adam Svensson has averaged 296.8 yards in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Svensson is averaging 0.441 Strokes Gained: Putting.