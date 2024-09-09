Adam Svensson betting profile: Procore Championship
Adam Svensson placed 12th in the Procore Championship in 2022, shooting a 9-under on the par-72 course. His sights are set higher Sept. 12-15 in Napa, California, USA, at Silverado Resort (North Course) .
The Procore Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Sept. 12-15, 2024
- Location: Napa, California, USA
- Course: Silverado Resort (North Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,123 yards
- Purse: $6M
- Previous winner: Sahith Theegala
At the Procore Championship
- Over his last three trips to the Procore Championship, Svensson has an average score of 6-under, with an average finish of 35th.
- In 2022, Svensson finished 12th (with a score of 9-under) in his most recent appearance at the Procore Championship.
- When Sahith Theegala won this tournament in 2023, he had 0.059 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (40th in the field), 3.335 SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 8.924 SG: Putting (second).
- En route to his victory last year, Theegala posted an average driving distance of 302.6 (23rd in field), hit 73.61% of greens in regulation (25th), and took 25.75 putts per round (first).
Svensson's recent history at the Procore Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|9/15/2022
|12
|68-71-67-73
|-9
|9/16/2021
|51
|70-70-71-73
|-4
|10/4/2018
|41
|69-69-75-70
|-5
Svensson's recent performances
- Svensson has earned one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes over his last five tournaments.
- He's made the cut in four of his last five tournaments.
- Svensson has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score relative to par of 11-under in his last five appearances.
- Off the tee, Adam Svensson has averaged 296.8 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Svensson is averaging 0.441 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Svensson has an average of 3.185 in his past five tournaments.
Svensson's advanced stats and rankings
- Svensson has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.061 this season (83rd on TOUR). His average driving distance (297.5 yards) ranks 108th, while his 64.6% driving accuracy average ranks 51st.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Svensson ranks 34th on TOUR, posting an average of 0.329, while he ranks 83rd with a Greens in Regulation mark of 66.33%.
- On the greens, Svensson's -0.473 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 151st this season, while he averages 29.24 putts per round (119th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|108
|297.5
|296.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|83
|66.33%
|74.69%
|Putts Per Round
|119
|29.24
|29.3
|Par Breakers
|163
|19.61%
|25.00%
|Bogey Avoidance
|60
|14.12%
|10.49%
Svensson's best finishes
- Svensson has participated in 24 tournaments this season, and he has collected two top-10 finishes.
- In those 24 events, he made the cut 18 times (75%).
- Currently, Svensson sits 75th in the FedExCup standings with 601 points.
Svensson's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Svensson's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the RBC Canadian Open, where his 3.425 mark ranked 11th in the field.
- Svensson's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 4.949. He finished 51st in that event.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Svensson's best effort this season was at the 3M Open, where his 4.027 mark ranked fifth in the field.
- At the Wyndham Championship in August 2024, Svensson delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 6.881, which ranked him third in the field. He finished seventh in that event.
- Svensson posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.902) at the Wyndham Championship (which ranked him seventh in the field). In that tournament, he finished seventh.
Svensson's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|83
|0.061
|0.551
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|34
|0.329
|0.484
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|55
|0.132
|1.708
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|151
|-0.473
|0.441
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|100
|0.049
|3.185
Svensson's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|16
|67-69-66-74
|-12
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|18
|70-65-65-69
|-15
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|41
|73-75-70-65
|+3
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|45
|71-67-69-67
|-14
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|5
|68-66-67-62
|-19
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|33
|70-68-68-68
|-18
|27
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|30
|71-67-64-69
|-9
|21
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|75-74
|+5
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|47
|70-73-68
|-5
|13
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|10
|67-72-67-70
|-8
|150
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-75
|+3
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|79-80
|+15
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-73
|+3
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|49
|66-72-69-77
|E
|8
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|57
|66-73-68-73
|E
|5
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|51
|69-75-77-67
|E
|7
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|44
|72-66-70-72
|-4
|16
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|47
|72-70-73-76
|+7
|14
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|43
|70-69-70-69
|-6
|15
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|24
|70-71-68-70
|-1
|32
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|51
|72-68-69-70
|-1
|7
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|27
|72-73-76-72
|+5
|53
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|56
|73-70-74-75
|+12
|9
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|16
|71-64-63-68
|-14
|113
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|72-72
|E
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|34
|64-67-72-69
|-12
|18
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|37
|67-69-66-75
|-7
|16
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|7
|68-65-66-69
|-12
|80
All stats in this article are accurate for Svensson as of the start of the Procore Championship.
