Adam Schenk betting profile: Procore Championship

In his last five events, Schenk finished outside the top 20.

He's made the cut in one of his last five tournaments.

Schenk has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.

In his last five tournaments, he finished -3 relative to par in his only made cut.

In terms of driving distance, Adam Schenk has averaged 299.4 yards in his past five starts.

Schenk is averaging -1.901 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.