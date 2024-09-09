Adam Schenk betting profile: Procore Championship
SILVIS, ILLINOIS - JULY 05: Adam Schenk of the United States hits his tee shot on the sixth hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run on July 05, 2024 in Silvis, Illinois. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
Adam Schenk placed 55th in the Procore Championship in 2022, shooting a 3-under on the par-72 course. His sights are set higher Sept. 12-15 in Napa, California, USA, at Silverado Resort (North Course) .
The Procore Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Sept. 12-15, 2024
- Location: Napa, California, USA
- Course: Silverado Resort (North Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,123 yards
- Purse: $6M
- Previous winner: Sahith Theegala
At the Procore Championship
- Schenk's average finish has been 45th, and his average score 6-under, over his last six appearances at the Procore Championship.
- In 2022, Schenk finished 55th (with a score of 3-under) in his most recent appearance at the Procore Championship.
- Sahith Theegala finished with 0.059 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (40th in the field), 3.335 SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 8.924 SG: Putting (second) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Theegala's average driving distance was 302.6 (23rd in field), he hit 73.61% of greens in regulation (25th), with 25.75 putts per round (first) en route to his win last year.
Schenk's recent history at the Procore Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|9/15/2022
|55
|69-72-70-74
|-3
|9/16/2021
|51
|68-73-72-71
|-4
|9/10/2020
|61
|68-71-71-72
|-6
|9/26/2019
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|10/4/2018
|14
|67-69-70-73
|-9
Schenk's recent performances
- In his last five events, Schenk finished outside the top 20.
- He's made the cut in one of his last five tournaments.
- Schenk has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
- In his last five tournaments, he finished -3 relative to par in his only made cut.
- In terms of driving distance, Adam Schenk has averaged 299.4 yards in his past five starts.
- Schenk is averaging -1.901 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Schenk is averaging -2.343 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Schenk's advanced stats and rankings
- Schenk has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.262 this season (46th on TOUR). His average driving distance (300.8 yards) ranks 77th, while his 65.1% driving accuracy average ranks 46th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Schenk owns a -0.469 mark (154th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Schenk's 0.018 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 90th on TOUR this season, and his 28.89 putts-per-round average ranks 74th. He has broken par 22.52% of the time (129th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|77
|300.8
|299.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|120
|64.79%
|67.59%
|Putts Per Round
|74
|28.89
|30.4
|Par Breakers
|129
|22.52%
|19.44%
|Bogey Avoidance
|104
|15.24%
|16.20%
Schenk's best finishes
- Schenk has participated in 25 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has collected one finish in the top-five.
- In those 25 events, he made the cut 14 times, a success rate of 56%.
- With 583 points, Schenk currently ranks 80th in the FedExCup standings.
Schenk's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Schenk's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the 3M Open, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 3.904 (he finished 59th in that event).
- Schenk put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, ranking 12th in the field at 3.278. In that tournament, he finished 13th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Schenk produced his best performance this season at the Valspar Championship (March 2024), ranking seventh in the field with a mark of 3.432.
- At the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, Schenk delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 6.258, which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished fifth in that event.
- Schenk posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.154) at the Valero Texas Open (which ranked him fifth in the field). In that tournament, he finished fifth.
Schenk's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|46
|0.262
|1.059
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|154
|-0.469
|-1.354
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|117
|-0.084
|-0.147
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|90
|0.018
|-1.901
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|132
|-0.274
|-2.343
Schenk's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|72-68
|-2
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|51
|73-73-69-70
|+5
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|19
|68-66-67-65
|-16
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|29
|69-65-70-69
|-19
|48
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|70-67-68
|-11
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|25
|70-68-73-71
|-6
|30
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|47
|74-71-66
|-5
|13
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|17
|70-69-70-65
|-10
|47
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|74-73
|+5
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|56
|70-69-73-68
|-4
|6
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|72-76
|+4
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|19
|71-71-66-71
|-9
|90
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|33
|70-71-70-71
|-2
|18
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|5
|71-69-72-67
|-9
|105
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|12
|73-71-72-73
|+1
|140
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|49
|73-69-65-74
|-3
|12
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|13
|66-67-68-66
|-17
|53
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|64
|72-73-73-78
|+12
|7
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|W/D
|75
|+5
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|72-81
|+9
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|79-72
|+11
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|55
|74-69-69-64
|-4
|9
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|69-71
|-2
|--
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|74-77
|+9
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|59
|67-73-70-71
|-3
|5
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|71-72
|+3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Schenk as of the start of the Procore Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.