Adam Schenk betting profile: Procore Championship

SILVIS, ILLINOIS - JULY 05: Adam Schenk of the United States hits his tee shot on the sixth hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run on July 05, 2024 in Silvis, Illinois. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

    Adam Schenk placed 55th in the Procore Championship in 2022, shooting a 3-under on the par-72 course. His sights are set higher Sept. 12-15 in Napa, California, USA, at Silverado Resort (North Course) .

    Latest odds for Schenk at the Procore Championship.

    The Procore Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Sept. 12-15, 2024
    • Location: Napa, California, USA
    • Course: Silverado Resort (North Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,123 yards
    • Purse: $6M
    • Previous winner: Sahith Theegala

    At the Procore Championship

    • Schenk's average finish has been 45th, and his average score 6-under, over his last six appearances at the Procore Championship.
    • In 2022, Schenk finished 55th (with a score of 3-under) in his most recent appearance at the Procore Championship.
    • Sahith Theegala finished with 0.059 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (40th in the field), 3.335 SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 8.924 SG: Putting (second) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • Theegala's average driving distance was 302.6 (23rd in field), he hit 73.61% of greens in regulation (25th), with 25.75 putts per round (first) en route to his win last year.

    Schenk's recent history at the Procore Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    9/15/20225569-72-70-74-3
    9/16/20215168-73-72-71-4
    9/10/20206168-71-71-72-6
    9/26/2019MC71-72-1
    10/4/20181467-69-70-73-9

    Schenk's recent performances

    • In his last five events, Schenk finished outside the top 20.
    • He's made the cut in one of his last five tournaments.
    • Schenk has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
    • In his last five tournaments, he finished -3 relative to par in his only made cut.
    • In terms of driving distance, Adam Schenk has averaged 299.4 yards in his past five starts.
    • Schenk is averaging -1.901 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Schenk is averaging -2.343 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Schenk's advanced stats and rankings

    • Schenk has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.262 this season (46th on TOUR). His average driving distance (300.8 yards) ranks 77th, while his 65.1% driving accuracy average ranks 46th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Schenk owns a -0.469 mark (154th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Schenk's 0.018 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 90th on TOUR this season, and his 28.89 putts-per-round average ranks 74th. He has broken par 22.52% of the time (129th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance77300.8299.4
    Greens in Regulation %12064.79%67.59%
    Putts Per Round7428.8930.4
    Par Breakers12922.52%19.44%
    Bogey Avoidance10415.24%16.20%

    Schenk's best finishes

    • Schenk has participated in 25 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has collected one finish in the top-five.
    • In those 25 events, he made the cut 14 times, a success rate of 56%.
    • With 583 points, Schenk currently ranks 80th in the FedExCup standings.

    Schenk's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Schenk's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the 3M Open, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 3.904 (he finished 59th in that event).
    • Schenk put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, ranking 12th in the field at 3.278. In that tournament, he finished 13th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Schenk produced his best performance this season at the Valspar Championship (March 2024), ranking seventh in the field with a mark of 3.432.
    • At the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, Schenk delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 6.258, which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished fifth in that event.
    • Schenk posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.154) at the Valero Texas Open (which ranked him fifth in the field). In that tournament, he finished fifth.

    Schenk's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee460.2621.059
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green154-0.469-1.354
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green117-0.084-0.147
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting900.018-1.901
    Average Strokes Gained: Total132-0.274-2.343

    Schenk's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC72-68-2--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP5173-73-69-70+5--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic1968-66-67-65-16--
    January 4-7The Sentry2969-65-70-69-1948
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC70-67-68-11--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open2570-68-73-71-630
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am4774-71-66-513
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open1770-69-70-65-1047
    February 15-18The Genesis InvitationalMC74-73+5--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches5670-69-73-68-46
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC72-76+4--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship1971-71-66-71-990
    March 21-24Valspar Championship3370-71-70-71-218
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open571-69-72-67-9105
    April 11-14Masters Tournament1273-71-72-73+1140
    April 18-21RBC Heritage4973-69-65-74-312
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson1366-67-68-66-1753
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship6472-73-73-78+127
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC71-72+1--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeW/D75+5--
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC72-81+9--
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC79-72+11--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship5574-69-69-64-49
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC72-71-1--
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC69-71-2--
    July 18-20The Open ChampionshipMC74-77+9--
    July 25-283M Open5967-73-70-71-35
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC71-72+3--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Schenk as of the start of the Procore Championship.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.