Aaron Baddeley betting profile: Procore Championship
Aaron Baddeley hits the links in the 2024 Procore Championship Sept. 12-15. He is looking for a better outcome than his last competition when he missed the cut at the Wyndham Championship.
The Procore Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Sept. 12-15, 2024
- Location: Napa, California, USA
- Course: Silverado Resort (North Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,123 yards
- Purse: $6M
- Previous winner: Sahith Theegala
At the Procore Championship
- Over his last eight trips to the Procore Championship, Baddeley has an average score of 7-under, with an average finish of 35th.
- Baddeley last played at the Procore Championship in 2023, missing the cut with a score of 2-over.
- Sahith Theegala finished with 0.059 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (40th in the field), 3.335 SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 8.924 SG: Putting (second) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Theegala's average driving distance was 302.6 (23rd in field), he hit 73.61% of greens in regulation (25th), with 25.75 putts per round (first) en route to his win last year.
Baddeley's recent history at the Procore Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|9/14/2023
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|9/15/2022
|36
|73-69-69-71
|-6
|9/16/2021
|36
|71-68-68-74
|-7
|9/10/2020
|MC
|72-68
|-4
|9/26/2019
|33
|69-70-71-71
|-7
|10/4/2018
|4
|70-67-69-69
|-13
Baddeley's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Baddeley has an average finish of 61st.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
- Baddeley has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.
- In his last five events, his average score has been 5-under.
- Aaron Baddeley has averaged 288.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Baddeley has an average of 1.543 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Baddeley is averaging -2.651 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Baddeley's advanced stats and rankings
- Baddeley owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.920 (164th) this season, while his average driving distance of 282.6 yards ranks 160th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Baddeley has a -0.319 average that ranks 138th on TOUR. He ranks 162nd with a 61.43% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Baddeley's 0.720 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks second this season, and his 27.75 putts-per-round average ranks second.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|160
|282.6
|288.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|162
|61.43%
|62.22%
|Putts Per Round
|2
|27.75
|28.8
|Par Breakers
|134
|22.12%
|19.63%
|Bogey Avoidance
|11
|12.47%
|14.07%
Baddeley's best finishes
- Baddeley has participated in 17 tournaments this season, with zero top-10 finishes.
- In those 17 events, he made the cut 11 times (64.7%).
- With 175 points, Baddeley currently sits 154th in the FedExCup standings.
Baddeley's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Baddeley delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (February 2024), ranking in the field at -0.761.
- Baddeley posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the 3M Open, ranking 31st in the field at 2.352. In that tournament, he finished 53rd.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Baddeley's best mark this season was at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 5.101.
- At the 3M Open in July 2024, Baddeley recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (7.244). That ranked second in the field.
- Baddeley recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (5.547) at the Valspar Championship in March 2024. That ranked 17th in the field.
Baddeley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|164
|-0.920
|-3.629
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|138
|-0.319
|-0.375
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|10
|0.377
|-0.190
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|2
|0.720
|1.543
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|117
|-0.142
|-2.651
Baddeley's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|21
|68-74-70-68
|E
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|64
|70-68-67-69
|-8
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|74-66-65
|-11
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|37
|69-72-73-70
|-4
|17
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|28
|69-71-68-68
|-8
|24
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|24
|68-70-69-68
|-9
|31
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|23
|70-69-67-70
|-12
|20
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-76
|+6
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|17
|67-70-74-69
|-4
|43
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|82
|72-69-74-72
|+7
|2
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|39
|72-70-74-70
|-2
|15
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|41
|68-67-67-69
|-13
|12
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|77-71
|+8
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|72
|68-70-72-76
|-2
|3
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|59
|69-67-70-74
|-8
|3
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|53
|70-69-67-74
|-4
|6
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|W/D
|71
|+1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Baddeley as of the start of the Procore Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.