Aaron Baddeley betting profile: Procore Championship

In his last five tournaments, Baddeley has an average finish of 61st.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.

Baddeley has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.

In his last five events, his average score has been 5-under.

Aaron Baddeley has averaged 288.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Baddeley has an average of 1.543 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.