Pierceson Coody betting profile:

This season Coody's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, as he produced a 3.879 mark, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished 63rd in that tournament.

Coody's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, as he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 4.156.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Coody's best mark this season was at the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, as he put up a 2.969 mark, which ranked him 10th in the field. He finished fifth in that event.

At the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, Coody delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (7.103), which ranked fifth in the field.