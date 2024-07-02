PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
6H AGO

Pierceson Coody betting profile:

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Pierceson Coody will appear in the 2024 from July 4-7 after a 63rd-place finish at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

    Latest odds for Coody at the .

    The tournament and course info

    • Date: July 4-7, 2024
    • Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
    • Course: TPC Deere Run
    • Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
    • Purse: $8M
    • Previous winner: Sepp Straka

    At the

    • This is Coody's first time playing at the in the past five years.
    • When Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2023, he had 3.33 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in the field), 3.324 SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 SG: Putting (fourth).
    • Straka averaged 307.6 yards off the tee (31st in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 84.72% (first), and attempted 28.25 putts per round (15th) in that victory a year ago.

    Coody's recent performances

    • Coody has finished in the top five in one of his last five appearances.
    • Coody has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five events.
    • He has carded an average score of 4-under over his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Pierceson Coody has averaged 311.0 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Coody is averaging 1.417 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Coody is averaging 1.395 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Coody .

    Coody's advanced stats and rankings

    • Coody owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.042 (103rd) this season, while his average driving distance of 309.4 yards ranks 14th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Coody owns a -0.419 average that ranks 157th on TOUR. He ranks 46th with a 67.06% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Coody has registered a 0.510 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 18th on TOUR, while he ranks 107th with a putts-per-round average of 29.07. He has broken par 24.74% of the time (69th on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance14309.4311.0
    Greens in Regulation %4667.06%68.52%
    Putts Per Round10729.0729.3
    Par Breakers6924.74%21.91%
    Bogey Avoidance10715.61%14.20%

    Coody's best finishes

    • Coody has taken part in 16 tournaments this season, and he has come away with one top-five finish.
    • In those 16 events, he made the cut eight times, a success rate of 50%.
    • As of now, Coody has collected 169 points, which ranks him 138th in the FedExCup standings.

    Coody's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Coody's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, as he produced a 3.879 mark, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished 63rd in that tournament.
    • Coody's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, as he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 4.156.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Coody's best mark this season was at the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, as he put up a 2.969 mark, which ranked him 10th in the field. He finished fifth in that event.
    • At the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, Coody delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (7.103), which ranked fifth in the field.
    • Coody posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.337) in May 2024 at the Charles Schwab Challenge. That ranked fifth in the field.

    Coody's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee103-0.0421.247
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green157-0.419-0.367
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green163-0.414-0.902
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting180.5101.417
    Average Strokes Gained: Total139-0.3641.395

    Coody's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC73-67E--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC71-75-67-3--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC72-71-1--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaW/D78+7--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC71-75+4--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open3272-67-68-70-1112
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipW/D73+2--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open5769-71-69-71E5
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open7471-71-77-73+43
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship1867-67-72-70-1228
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC68-71-69--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-70-2--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic5471-69-68-72-44
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge567-65-69-74-596
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open3570-66-70-71-318
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic6369-71-69-74-54

    All stats in this article are accurate for Coody as of the start of the .

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

