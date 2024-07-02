6H AGO
Pierceson Coody betting profile:
1 Min Read
Pierceson Coody will appear in the 2024 from July 4-7 after a 63rd-place finish at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
Latest odds for Coody at the .
The tournament and course info
- Date: July 4-7, 2024
- Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
- Course: TPC Deere Run
- Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
- Purse: $8M
- Previous winner: Sepp Straka
At the
- This is Coody's first time playing at the in the past five years.
- When Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2023, he had 3.33 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in the field), 3.324 SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 SG: Putting (fourth).
- Straka averaged 307.6 yards off the tee (31st in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 84.72% (first), and attempted 28.25 putts per round (15th) in that victory a year ago.
Coody's recent performances
- Coody has finished in the top five in one of his last five appearances.
- Coody has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five events.
- He has carded an average score of 4-under over his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Pierceson Coody has averaged 311.0 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Coody is averaging 1.417 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Coody is averaging 1.395 Strokes Gained: Total.
Bet now on Coody .
Coody's advanced stats and rankings
- Coody owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.042 (103rd) this season, while his average driving distance of 309.4 yards ranks 14th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Coody owns a -0.419 average that ranks 157th on TOUR. He ranks 46th with a 67.06% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Coody has registered a 0.510 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 18th on TOUR, while he ranks 107th with a putts-per-round average of 29.07. He has broken par 24.74% of the time (69th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|14
|309.4
|311.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|46
|67.06%
|68.52%
|Putts Per Round
|107
|29.07
|29.3
|Par Breakers
|69
|24.74%
|21.91%
|Bogey Avoidance
|107
|15.61%
|14.20%
Coody's best finishes
- Coody has taken part in 16 tournaments this season, and he has come away with one top-five finish.
- In those 16 events, he made the cut eight times, a success rate of 50%.
- As of now, Coody has collected 169 points, which ranks him 138th in the FedExCup standings.
Coody's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Coody's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, as he produced a 3.879 mark, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished 63rd in that tournament.
- Coody's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, as he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 4.156.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Coody's best mark this season was at the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, as he put up a 2.969 mark, which ranked him 10th in the field. He finished fifth in that event.
- At the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, Coody delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (7.103), which ranked fifth in the field.
- Coody posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.337) in May 2024 at the Charles Schwab Challenge. That ranked fifth in the field.
Coody's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|103
|-0.042
|1.247
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|157
|-0.419
|-0.367
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|163
|-0.414
|-0.902
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|18
|0.510
|1.417
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|139
|-0.364
|1.395
Coody's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|73-67
|E
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|71-75-67
|-3
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|W/D
|78
|+7
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-75
|+4
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|32
|72-67-68-70
|-11
|12
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|W/D
|73
|+2
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|57
|69-71-69-71
|E
|5
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|74
|71-71-77-73
|+4
|3
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|18
|67-67-72-70
|-12
|28
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|68-71
|-69
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|54
|71-69-68-72
|-4
|4
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|5
|67-65-69-74
|-5
|96
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|35
|70-66-70-71
|-3
|18
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|63
|69-71-69-74
|-5
|4
All stats in this article are accurate for Coody as of the start of the .
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.