Zac Blair betting profile: PGA Championship
AVONDALE, LOUISIANA - APRIL 28: Zac Blair of the United States lines up a putt on the sixth green during the final round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans at TPC Louisiana on April 28, 2024 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
In his most recent competition, Zac Blair missed the cut at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson. He'll be after a better outcome May 16-19 in Louisville, KY, at the 2024 PGA Championship.
The PGA Championship tournament and course info
- Date: May 16-19, 2024
- Location: Louisville, KY
- Course: Valhalla Golf Club
- Par: 71 / 7,609 yards
- Previous winner: Brooks Koepka
At the PGA Championship
- Blair is competing at the PGA Championship for the first time in the past five years.
- Brooks Koepka finished with 4.78 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (seventh in the field), 5.32 SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 4.191 SG: Putting (13th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Koepka averaged 319 yards off the tee (fourth in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 61.11% (29th), and attempted 26 putts per round (first) in that victory a year ago.
Blair's recent performances
- In his last five events, Blair has not finished in the top 20.
- He's made the cut in one of his last five events.
- Blair has not finished within five strokes of the winner or recorded a better-than-average score in any of his last five tournaments.
- He finished with a score of 2-under in his only recent appearance.
- Off the tee, Zac Blair has averaged 273.1 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Blair has an average of -0.938 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Blair is averaging -3.337 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Blair's advanced stats and rankings
- Blair's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.485 ranks 169th on TOUR this season, and his 65.3% driving accuracy average ranks 59th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Blair ranks 127th on TOUR, posting an average of -0.183, while he ranks 154th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 62.82%.
- On the greens, Blair's -0.330 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 143rd on TOUR this season, and his 29.12 putts-per-round average ranks 134th. He has broken par 27.56% of the time (45th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|187
|273.8
|273.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|154
|62.82%
|56.02%
|Putts Per Round
|134
|29.12
|28.6
|Par Breakers
|45
|27.56%
|15.28%
|Bogey Avoidance
|143
|16.67%
|17.13%
Blair's best finishes
- Although Blair hasn't won any of the 11 tournaments he has taken part in this season, he has secured one top-five finish.
- In those 11 events, he made the cut six times (54.5%).
- With 118 points, Blair currently ranks 145th in the FedExCup standings.
Blair's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Blair put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Valspar Championship, ranking in the field at 1.070. In that event, he missed the cut.
- Blair's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in January 2024 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 6.919. He finished 30th in that tournament.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Blair produced his best mark this season at the WM Phoenix Open, ranking fourth in the field at 4.057. In that event, he finished 49th.
- At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Blair posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (1.246), which ranked in the field.
- Blair recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (3.751) at the Sony Open in Hawaii, which was held in January 2024. That performance ranked 30th in the field (he finished 30th in that tournament).
Blair's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|169
|-0.485
|-1.391
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|127
|-0.183
|-1.533
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|29
|0.300
|0.523
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|143
|-0.330
|-0.938
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|153
|-0.697
|-3.337
Blair's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|73-76
|+9
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|2
|65-65-68-62
|-20
|245
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|74-72
|+2
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|68-71
|-3
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|13
|69-66-72-64
|-13
|53
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-74
|+3
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|52
|66-73-69-75
|-5
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|73-67
|-4
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|42
|71-66-68-69
|-10
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|38
|66-72-73-71
|+2
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|71-69
|-4
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|72-68
|-2
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|30
|70-65-68-68
|-9
|21
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|62
|67-67-67-75
|-12
|4
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|73
|69-68-79-74
|+2
|3
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|49
|69-68-73-69
|-5
|8
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|54
|73-70-70-73
|-2
|9
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|69-75
|+2
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|73-73
|+6
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|78-75
|+9
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Blair as of the start of the PGA Championship.
