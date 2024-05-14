PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Zac Blair betting profile: PGA Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

AVONDALE, LOUISIANA - APRIL 28: Zac Blair of the United States lines up a putt on the sixth green during the final round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans at TPC Louisiana on April 28, 2024 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

AVONDALE, LOUISIANA - APRIL 28: Zac Blair of the United States lines up a putt on the sixth green during the final round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans at TPC Louisiana on April 28, 2024 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

    In his most recent competition, Zac Blair missed the cut at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson. He'll be after a better outcome May 16-19 in Louisville, KY, at the 2024 PGA Championship.

    Latest odds for Blair at the PGA Championship.

    The PGA Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: May 16-19, 2024
    • Location: Louisville, KY
    • Course: Valhalla Golf Club
    • Par: 71 / 7,609 yards
    • Previous winner: Brooks Koepka

    At the PGA Championship

    • Blair is competing at the PGA Championship for the first time in the past five years.
    • Brooks Koepka finished with 4.78 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (seventh in the field), 5.32 SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 4.191 SG: Putting (13th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • Koepka averaged 319 yards off the tee (fourth in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 61.11% (29th), and attempted 26 putts per round (first) in that victory a year ago.

    Blair's recent performances

    • In his last five events, Blair has not finished in the top 20.
    • He's made the cut in one of his last five events.
    • Blair has not finished within five strokes of the winner or recorded a better-than-average score in any of his last five tournaments.
    • He finished with a score of 2-under in his only recent appearance.
    • Off the tee, Zac Blair has averaged 273.1 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Blair has an average of -0.938 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Blair is averaging -3.337 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Blair .

    Blair's advanced stats and rankings

    • Blair's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.485 ranks 169th on TOUR this season, and his 65.3% driving accuracy average ranks 59th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Blair ranks 127th on TOUR, posting an average of -0.183, while he ranks 154th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 62.82%.
    • On the greens, Blair's -0.330 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 143rd on TOUR this season, and his 29.12 putts-per-round average ranks 134th. He has broken par 27.56% of the time (45th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance187273.8273.1
    Greens in Regulation %15462.82%56.02%
    Putts Per Round13429.1228.6
    Par Breakers4527.56%15.28%
    Bogey Avoidance14316.67%17.13%

    Blair's best finishes

    • Although Blair hasn't won any of the 11 tournaments he has taken part in this season, he has secured one top-five finish.
    • In those 11 events, he made the cut six times (54.5%).
    • With 118 points, Blair currently ranks 145th in the FedExCup standings.

    Blair's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Blair put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Valspar Championship, ranking in the field at 1.070. In that event, he missed the cut.
    • Blair's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in January 2024 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 6.919. He finished 30th in that tournament.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Blair produced his best mark this season at the WM Phoenix Open, ranking fourth in the field at 4.057. In that event, he finished 49th.
    • At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Blair posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (1.246), which ranked in the field.
    • Blair recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (3.751) at the Sony Open in Hawaii, which was held in January 2024. That performance ranked 30th in the field (he finished 30th in that tournament).

    Blair's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee169-0.485-1.391
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green127-0.183-1.533
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green290.3000.523
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting143-0.330-0.938
    Average Strokes Gained: Total153-0.697-3.337

    Blair's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 25-28Charles Schwab ChallengeMC73-76+9--
    June 22-25Travelers Championship265-65-68-62-20245
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC74-72+2--
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC68-71-3--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC71-71+2--
    July 27-303M Open1369-66-72-64-1353
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC69-74+3--
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship5266-73-69-75-5--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC73-67-4--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open4271-66-68-69-10--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP3866-72-73-71+2--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC71-69-4--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC72-68-2--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii3070-65-68-68-921
    January 18-21The American Express6267-67-67-75-124
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open7369-68-79-74+23
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open4969-68-73-69-58
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC70-71-1--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship5473-70-70-73-29
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC69-75+2--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC73-73+6--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC78-75+9--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC71-70-1--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Blair as of the start of the PGA Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

