Zac Blair betting profile: PGA Championship

This season, Blair put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Valspar Championship, ranking in the field at 1.070. In that event, he missed the cut.

Blair's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in January 2024 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 6.919. He finished 30th in that tournament.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Blair produced his best mark this season at the WM Phoenix Open, ranking fourth in the field at 4.057. In that event, he finished 49th.

At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Blair posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (1.246), which ranked in the field.