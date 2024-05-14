2H AGO
J.T. Poston betting profile: PGA Championship
J.T. Poston looks to improve upon his 40th-place finish in 2023's tournament when he begins play in the 2024 PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club May 16-19.
The PGA Championship tournament and course info
- Date: May 16-19, 2024
- Location: Louisville, KY
- Course: Valhalla Golf Club
- Par: 71 / 7,609 yards
- Previous winner: Brooks Koepka
At the PGA Championship
- In his last four appearances at the PGA Championship, Poston has an average finish of 58th, and an average score of 7-over.
- Poston finished 40th (with a score of 6-over) in his most recent appearance at the PGA Championship (in 2023).
- With numbers of 4.78 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (seventh in field), 5.32 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 4.191 in SG: Putting (13th), Brooks Koepka won this tournament in 2023.
- In addition, Koepka's average driving distance was 319 (fourth in field), he hit 61.11% of greens in regulation (29th), and he averaged 26 putts per round (first).
Poston's recent history at the PGA Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|5/18/2023
|40
|72-70-75-69
|+6
|5/20/2021
|MC
|75-78
|+9
|8/6/2020
|75
|67-74-75-70
|+6
|5/16/2019
|60
|77-67-71-75
|+10
Poston's recent performances
- Over his last five appearances, Poston has finished in the top five once.
- Over his last five events, Poston has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average once.
- He has an average score relative to par of 1-over in his last five appearances.
- J.T. Poston has averaged 288.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Poston is averaging -0.413 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Poston is averaging -1.263 Strokes Gained: Total.
Poston's advanced stats and rankings
- Poston owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.037 (98th) this season, while his average driving distance of 288.3 yards ranks 164th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Poston owns a -0.157 mark (120th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Poston has registered a 0.179 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 62nd on TOUR, while he ranks 50th with a putts-per-round average of 28.46. He has broken par 28.18% of the time (34th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|164
|288.3
|288.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|81
|66.26%
|57.78%
|Putts Per Round
|50
|28.46
|28.1
|Par Breakers
|34
|28.18%
|22.22%
|Bogey Avoidance
|61
|13.96%
|17.78%
Poston's best finishes
- Poston has played 12 tournaments this season, coming away with two top-five finishes and four top-10 finishes.
- In those 12 events, he made the cut 11 times (91.7%).
- Currently, Poston ranks 18th in the FedExCup standings with 991 points.
Poston's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Poston's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the WM Phoenix Open, where his 1.724 mark ranked in the field.
- Poston's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked 20th in the field with a mark of 2.763 (he finished sixth in that event).
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Poston's best effort this season was at the RBC Heritage, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 5.275 (he finished fifth in that event).
- At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Poston posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.891, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 17th in the field (he finished sixth in that tournament).
- Poston posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.751) at the Sony Open in Hawaii (which ranked him sixth in the field). In that event, he finished sixth.
Poston's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|98
|-0.037
|-1.157
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|120
|-0.157
|-1.443
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|20
|0.339
|1.747
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|62
|0.179
|-0.413
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|63
|0.325
|-1.263
Poston's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|40
|72-70-75-69
|+6
|14
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|75-71
|+6
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|38
|76-70-72-73
|+3
|19
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|74-71
|+5
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|66-71
|-3
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|6
|68-67-65-68
|-16
|81
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|6
|69-66-65-71
|-9
|86
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|41
|71-73-69-73
|+2
|13
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|2
|66-66-66-69
|-17
|208
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|7
|65-68-67-68
|-12
|80
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|24
|66-67-70-70
|-7
|130
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|22
|69-68-73-66
|-4
|156
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|3
|63-69-68-66
|-18
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|44
|66-72-67-66
|-11
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|5
|68-68-66-65
|-25
|250
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|6
|70-66-68-61
|-15
|100
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|11
|67-65-64-69
|-23
|65
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|20
|70-68-69
|-9
|88
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|10
|68-71-66-71
|-8
|150
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|66
|69-71-69-75
|E
|4
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|55
|71-74-75-76
|+8
|11
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|45
|69-68-69-78
|-4
|14
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|30
|75-74-74-70
|+5
|40
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|5
|63-68-70-69
|-14
|263
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|60
|73-77-72-72
|+10
|8
All stats in this article are accurate for Poston as of the start of the PGA Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.