J.T. Poston betting profile: PGA Championship

J.T. Poston betting profile: PGA Championship

    J.T. Poston looks to improve upon his 40th-place finish in 2023's tournament when he begins play in the 2024 PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club May 16-19.

    Latest odds for Poston at the PGA Championship.

    The PGA Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: May 16-19, 2024
    • Location: Louisville, KY
    • Course: Valhalla Golf Club
    • Par: 71 / 7,609 yards
    • Previous winner: Brooks Koepka

    At the PGA Championship

    • In his last four appearances at the PGA Championship, Poston has an average finish of 58th, and an average score of 7-over.
    • Poston finished 40th (with a score of 6-over) in his most recent appearance at the PGA Championship (in 2023).
    • With numbers of 4.78 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (seventh in field), 5.32 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 4.191 in SG: Putting (13th), Brooks Koepka won this tournament in 2023.
    • In addition, Koepka's average driving distance was 319 (fourth in field), he hit 61.11% of greens in regulation (29th), and he averaged 26 putts per round (first).

    Poston's recent history at the PGA Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    5/18/20234072-70-75-69+6
    5/20/2021MC75-78+9
    8/6/20207567-74-75-70+6
    5/16/20196077-67-71-75+10

    Poston's recent performances

    • Over his last five appearances, Poston has finished in the top five once.
    • Over his last five events, Poston has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average once.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 1-over in his last five appearances.
    • J.T. Poston has averaged 288.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Poston is averaging -0.413 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Poston is averaging -1.263 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Poston's advanced stats and rankings

    • Poston owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.037 (98th) this season, while his average driving distance of 288.3 yards ranks 164th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Poston owns a -0.157 mark (120th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Poston has registered a 0.179 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 62nd on TOUR, while he ranks 50th with a putts-per-round average of 28.46. He has broken par 28.18% of the time (34th on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance164288.3288.7
    Greens in Regulation %8166.26%57.78%
    Putts Per Round5028.4628.1
    Par Breakers3428.18%22.22%
    Bogey Avoidance6113.96%17.78%

    Poston's best finishes

    • Poston has played 12 tournaments this season, coming away with two top-five finishes and four top-10 finishes.
    • In those 12 events, he made the cut 11 times (91.7%).
    • Currently, Poston ranks 18th in the FedExCup standings with 991 points.

    Poston's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Poston's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the WM Phoenix Open, where his 1.724 mark ranked in the field.
    • Poston's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked 20th in the field with a mark of 2.763 (he finished sixth in that event).
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Poston's best effort this season was at the RBC Heritage, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 5.275 (he finished fifth in that event).
    • At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Poston posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.891, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 17th in the field (he finished sixth in that tournament).
    • Poston posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.751) at the Sony Open in Hawaii (which ranked him sixth in the field). In that event, he finished sixth.

    Poston's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee98-0.037-1.157
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green120-0.157-1.443
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green200.3391.747
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting620.179-0.413
    Average Strokes Gained: Total630.325-1.263

    Poston's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 18-21PGA Championship4072-70-75-69+614
    May 25-28Charles Schwab ChallengeMC75-71+6--
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday3876-70-72-73+319
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC74-71+5--
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC66-71-3--
    July 6-9John Deere Classic668-67-65-68-1681
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open669-66-65-71-986
    July 20-22The Open Championship4171-73-69-73+213
    July 27-303M Open266-66-66-69-17208
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship765-68-67-68-1280
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship2466-67-70-70-7130
    August 17-20BMW Championship2269-68-73-66-4156
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open363-69-68-66-18--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic4466-72-67-66-11--
    January 4-7The Sentry568-68-66-65-25250
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii670-66-68-61-15100
    January 18-21The American Express1167-65-64-69-2365
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am2070-68-69-988
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC70-71-1--
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational1068-71-66-71-8150
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches6669-71-69-75E4
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard5571-74-75-76+811
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship4569-68-69-78-414
    April 11-14Masters Tournament3075-74-74-70+540
    April 18-21RBC Heritage563-68-70-69-14263
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship6073-77-72-72+108

    All stats in this article are accurate for Poston as of the start of the PGA Championship.

