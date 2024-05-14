J.T. Poston betting profile: PGA Championship

This season Poston's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the WM Phoenix Open, where his 1.724 mark ranked in the field.

Poston's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked 20th in the field with a mark of 2.763 (he finished sixth in that event).

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Poston's best effort this season was at the RBC Heritage, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 5.275 (he finished fifth in that event).

At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Poston posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.891, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 17th in the field (he finished sixth in that tournament).