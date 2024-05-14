Maverick McNealy betting profile: PGA Championship
1 Min Read
AVONDALE, LOUISIANA - APRIL 25: Maverick McNealy of the United States plays his shot from the 11th tee during the first round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans at TPC Louisiana on April 25, 2024 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)
Maverick McNealy enters play May 16-19 in the 2024 PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club following a 41st-place finish in THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson his last time in competition.
The PGA Championship tournament and course info
- Date: May 16-19, 2024
- Location: Louisville, KY
- Course: Valhalla Golf Club
- Par: 71 / 7,609 yards
- Previous winner: Brooks Koepka
At the PGA Championship
- In his last three appearances at the PGA Championship, McNealy has an average finish of 75th, and an average score of 15-over.
- In McNealy's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 11-over.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Brooks Koepka posted numbers of 4.78 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (seventh in field), 5.32 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 4.191 in SG: Putting (13th).
- Koepka averaged 319 yards off the tee (fourth in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 61.11% (29th), and attempted 26 putts per round (first) in that victory a year ago.
McNealy's recent history at the PGA Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|5/18/2023
|MC
|78-73
|+11
|5/19/2022
|75
|73-71-78-73
|+15
|5/20/2021
|MC
|78-73
|+7
McNealy's recent performances
- McNealy has finished in the top 10 once over his last five appearances.
- McNealy has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five events.
- He has an average score of 7-under across his last five events.
- Maverick McNealy has averaged 301.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, McNealy is averaging 0.358 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, McNealy is averaging 3.577 Strokes Gained: Total.
McNealy's advanced stats and rankings
- McNealy has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.412 this season (26th on TOUR). His average driving distance (302.6 yards) ranks 53rd, while his 57.4% driving accuracy average ranks 131st.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, McNealy ranks 115th on TOUR with a mark of -0.120.
- On the greens, McNealy's 0.339 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 38th on TOUR this season, and his 27.85 putts-per-round average ranks ninth. He has broken par 25.93% of the time (83rd).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|53
|302.6
|301.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|113
|64.96%
|64.17%
|Putts Per Round
|9
|27.85
|27.8
|Par Breakers
|83
|25.93%
|21.67%
|Bogey Avoidance
|44
|13.68%
|12.22%
McNealy's best finishes
- McNealy has participated in 12 tournaments this season, and he has come away with two top-10 finishes.
- In those 12 events, he made the cut 10 times (83.3%).
- Currently, McNealy has 416 points, placing him 67th in the FedExCup standings.
McNealy's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, McNealy produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (February 2024), ranking sixth in the field at 3.614.
- McNealy's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, as he ranked 21st in the field with a mark of 2.924.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, McNealy's best performance this season was at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 7.898 (he finished ninth in that event).
- At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, McNealy recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (4.271, which ranked 12th in the field). In that tournament, he finished 13th.
- McNealy posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.126) at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024. That ranked ninth in the field.
McNealy's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|26
|0.412
|1.870
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|115
|-0.120
|-0.007
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|33
|0.293
|1.354
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|38
|0.339
|0.358
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|15
|0.924
|3.577
McNealy's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|78-73
|+11
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|52
|71-70-74-68
|+3
|7
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|75-75
|+6
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|74-68
|-2
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|58
|68-67-71-67
|-9
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|57
|68-69-69-68
|-6
|5
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|73-66-71
|-6
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|37
|67-70-72-75
|-4
|17
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|39
|72-69-69
|-6
|18
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|6
|65-67-71-67
|-14
|95
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|13
|70-70-67-66
|-11
|54
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|41
|70-70-67-70
|-7
|13
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|9
|67-68-68-72
|-13
|188
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|45
|69-71-71-72
|-1
|10
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|58
|71-74-74-70
|+1
|4
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|41
|67-67-68-69
|-13
|12
All stats in this article are accurate for McNealy as of the start of the PGA Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.