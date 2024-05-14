Maverick McNealy betting profile: PGA Championship

This season, McNealy produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (February 2024), ranking sixth in the field at 3.614.

McNealy's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, as he ranked 21st in the field with a mark of 2.924.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, McNealy's best performance this season was at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 7.898 (he finished ninth in that event).

At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, McNealy recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (4.271, which ranked 12th in the field). In that tournament, he finished 13th.