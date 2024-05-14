PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Maverick McNealy betting profile: PGA Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

AVONDALE, LOUISIANA - APRIL 25: Maverick McNealy of the United States plays his shot from the 11th tee during the first round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans at TPC Louisiana on April 25, 2024 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

    Maverick McNealy enters play May 16-19 in the 2024 PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club following a 41st-place finish in THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson his last time in competition.

    Latest odds for McNealy at the PGA Championship.

    The PGA Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: May 16-19, 2024
    • Location: Louisville, KY
    • Course: Valhalla Golf Club
    • Par: 71 / 7,609 yards
    • Previous winner: Brooks Koepka

    At the PGA Championship

    • In his last three appearances at the PGA Championship, McNealy has an average finish of 75th, and an average score of 15-over.
    • In McNealy's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 11-over.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Brooks Koepka posted numbers of 4.78 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (seventh in field), 5.32 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 4.191 in SG: Putting (13th).
    • Koepka averaged 319 yards off the tee (fourth in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 61.11% (29th), and attempted 26 putts per round (first) in that victory a year ago.

    McNealy's recent history at the PGA Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    5/18/2023MC78-73+11
    5/19/20227573-71-78-73+15
    5/20/2021MC78-73+7

    McNealy's recent performances

    • McNealy has finished in the top 10 once over his last five appearances.
    • McNealy has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five events.
    • He has an average score of 7-under across his last five events.
    • Maverick McNealy has averaged 301.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, McNealy is averaging 0.358 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, McNealy is averaging 3.577 Strokes Gained: Total.
    McNealy's advanced stats and rankings

    • McNealy has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.412 this season (26th on TOUR). His average driving distance (302.6 yards) ranks 53rd, while his 57.4% driving accuracy average ranks 131st.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, McNealy ranks 115th on TOUR with a mark of -0.120.
    • On the greens, McNealy's 0.339 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 38th on TOUR this season, and his 27.85 putts-per-round average ranks ninth. He has broken par 25.93% of the time (83rd).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance53302.6301.4
    Greens in Regulation %11364.96%64.17%
    Putts Per Round927.8527.8
    Par Breakers8325.93%21.67%
    Bogey Avoidance4413.68%12.22%

    McNealy's best finishes

    • McNealy has participated in 12 tournaments this season, and he has come away with two top-10 finishes.
    • In those 12 events, he made the cut 10 times (83.3%).
    • Currently, McNealy has 416 points, placing him 67th in the FedExCup standings.

    McNealy's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, McNealy produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (February 2024), ranking sixth in the field at 3.614.
    • McNealy's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, as he ranked 21st in the field with a mark of 2.924.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, McNealy's best performance this season was at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 7.898 (he finished ninth in that event).
    • At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, McNealy recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (4.271, which ranked 12th in the field). In that tournament, he finished 13th.
    • McNealy posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.126) at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024. That ranked ninth in the field.

    McNealy's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee260.4121.870
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green115-0.120-0.007
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green330.2931.354
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting380.3390.358
    Average Strokes Gained: Total150.9243.577

    McNealy's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 18-21PGA ChampionshipMC78-73+11--
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge5271-70-74-68+37
    June 8-11RBC Canadian OpenMC75-75+6--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC74-68-2--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic5868-67-71-67-9--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii5768-69-69-68-65
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC73-66-71-6--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open3767-70-72-75-417
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am3972-69-69-618
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open665-67-71-67-1495
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta1370-70-67-66-1154
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches4170-70-67-70-713
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship967-68-68-72-13188
    March 21-24Valspar Championship4569-71-71-72-110
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open5871-74-74-70+14
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson4167-67-68-69-1312

    All stats in this article are accurate for McNealy as of the start of the PGA Championship.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

